11 Anti-Trend and Expensive Nail Colours That Will Never Go Out of Style

By Grace Day
published

The dizzyingly fast evolution of nail trends and the constant launch of new nail polishes means that choosing a shade to paint your nails can often make for an overwhelming decision. The thing is, nail trends come and go, but there are certain classic nail colours that we keep coming back to. Think Essie Ballet Slippers or Chanel Rouge Noir—iconic shades that have endured the test of time and are known by sight or swatch alone.

CLASSIC NAIL COLOURS 2024

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

From a true red and a jet black to neutrals that flatter all skin tones, scroll down to meet the classic nail colours that (even after years of popularity), we still can't get enough of.

See Classic Nail Colours I Love:

1. OPI Lincoln Park After Dark

Lincoln Park After Dark
OPI
Lincoln Park After Dark

This iconic shade is a nail polish classic and one of OPI's bestsellers. It's deep near-black purple strikes the perfect balance between bold and elegant.

2. Essie Mint Candy Apple

essie Nail Polish - 99 Mint Candy Apple 13.5ml
essie
Mint Candy Apple

This cool-toned pastel might not seem like the obvious candidate for a bestseller, but it is, without fail, every year. Like all Essie polishes, its smooth texture glides on seamlessly delivering intense colour payoff in one coat.

3. Revlon Revlon Red

Classic nail colours
Revlon
Revlon Red

This classic red is designed to be the perfect balance of cool and warm hues, in order to work for all skin tones.

4. OPI Bubble Bath

Bubble Bath
OPI
Bubble Bath

This is OPI's version of a 'your nails but better' shade. it's soft, sheer, and a staple in every professional nail artists kit.

5. Chanel Rouge Noir

Le Vernis ~ Nail Colour
CHANEL
Rouge Noir

The iconic red-black nails that Uma Thurman wears in Pulp Fiction are down to none other than Chanel's Rouge Noir. It's still a frequently sold out bestseller to this day.

6. Essie Ballet Slippers

essie Nail Polish - 6 Ballet Slippers 13.5ml
Essie
Ballet Slippers

Rumoured to be the favoured shade of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Ballet Slippers is Essie's most iconic nail polish. The soft, sheer pink gives nails a clean, fresh finish.

7. OPI Barefoot in Barcelona

Barefoot in Barcelona
OPI
Barefoot in Barcelona

This soft, brown-toned pink might not look much in the bottle, but it's an OPI classic.

8. Dior Nail Glow

Nail Glow nail polish 10ml
DIOR
Nail Glow

When you don't want a bold colour on your nails but you feel like you need something, Dior Nail Glow is the one. The sheer, slightly pink-toned lacquer gives nails a healthy high-shine finish.

9. Essie Mademoiselle

essie Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle 13.5ml
essie
Mademoiselle

Embrace a 'quiet luxury' approach to nail colour with this sheer pink shade. It's a timeless nail polish colour that's been around for decades and won't let you down.

10. OPI Funny Bunny

Funny Bunny
OPI
Funny Bunny

Though white nail polishes can sometimes be a miss, this soft off-white is perfect if you want a neutral manicure for summer. Plus, it can be layered with other colours to add a sheer finish.

11. Essie Licorice

essie Nail Polish - 88 Licorice 13.5ml
Essie
Licorice

A black nail polish really should be a staple in every at-home manicure kit. This true midnight black has an ultra-glossy texture which gives it a luxury finish.

Next Up: 6 Expensive-Looking Nail Colours Everyone Will Be Asking for This Spring

Explore More:
Nail Polish Nail Art Nails
Grace Day
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.

While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.

Grace is a licensed aesthetician and offers virtual skincare consultations for those looking for support in finding a new skincare routine. She also creates daily original content on Instagram and TikTok, where she loves sharing her skincare advice and product recommendations, and regularly works with leading beauty brands.

Grace currently lives in Manchester with her partner and two chihuahuas. When she's not writing or testing the latest skincare launch, Grace can be found exploring the city's newest restaurants or reading in a coffee shop.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: