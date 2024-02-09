11 Anti-Trend and Expensive Nail Colours That Will Never Go Out of Style

The dizzyingly fast evolution of nail trends and the constant launch of new nail polishes means that choosing a shade to paint your nails can often make for an overwhelming decision. The thing is, nail trends come and go, but there are certain classic nail colours that we keep coming back to. Think Essie Ballet Slippers or Chanel Rouge Noir—iconic shades that have endured the test of time and are known by sight or swatch alone.

From a true red and a jet black to neutrals that flatter all skin tones, scroll down to meet the classic nail colours that (even after years of popularity), we still can't get enough of.

See Classic Nail Colours I Love:

1. OPI Lincoln Park After Dark

OPI Lincoln Park After Dark £15 SHOP NOW This iconic shade is a nail polish classic and one of OPI's bestsellers. It's deep near-black purple strikes the perfect balance between bold and elegant.

2. Essie Mint Candy Apple

essie Mint Candy Apple £9 SHOP NOW This cool-toned pastel might not seem like the obvious candidate for a bestseller, but it is, without fail, every year. Like all Essie polishes, its smooth texture glides on seamlessly delivering intense colour payoff in one coat.

3. Revlon Revlon Red

Revlon Revlon Red £7 SHOP NOW This classic red is designed to be the perfect balance of cool and warm hues, in order to work for all skin tones.

4. OPI Bubble Bath

OPI Bubble Bath £15 SHOP NOW This is OPI's version of a 'your nails but better' shade. it's soft, sheer, and a staple in every professional nail artists kit.

5. Chanel Rouge Noir

CHANEL Rouge Noir £29 SHOP NOW The iconic red-black nails that Uma Thurman wears in Pulp Fiction are down to none other than Chanel's Rouge Noir. It's still a frequently sold out bestseller to this day.

6. Essie Ballet Slippers

Essie Ballet Slippers £8 SHOP NOW Rumoured to be the favoured shade of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Ballet Slippers is Essie's most iconic nail polish. The soft, sheer pink gives nails a clean, fresh finish.

OPI Barefoot in Barcelona £18 SHOP NOW This soft, brown-toned pink might not look much in the bottle, but it's an OPI classic.

8. Dior Nail Glow

DIOR Nail Glow £27 SHOP NOW When you don't want a bold colour on your nails but you feel like you need something, Dior Nail Glow is the one. The sheer, slightly pink-toned lacquer gives nails a healthy high-shine finish.

9. Essie Mademoiselle

essie Mademoiselle £8 SHOP NOW Embrace a 'quiet luxury' approach to nail colour with this sheer pink shade. It's a timeless nail polish colour that's been around for decades and won't let you down.

10. OPI Funny Bunny

OPI Funny Bunny £15 SHOP NOW Though white nail polishes can sometimes be a miss, this soft off-white is perfect if you want a neutral manicure for summer. Plus, it can be layered with other colours to add a sheer finish.

11. Essie Licorice

Essie Licorice £8 SHOP NOW A black nail polish really should be a staple in every at-home manicure kit. This true midnight black has an ultra-glossy texture which gives it a luxury finish.

