I'm an Editor With Classic Style—These Are the Exact 6 Shoes I've Been Wearing Lately

I won't tell you how many pairs of shoes I own (mostly because I'm afraid to count), but I can tell you it's a lot. Boots, sneakers, pumps, platforms… You name it, and I got it by the dozen. Like most people, however, I always end up relying on an elite few—no matter how many of a staple I acquire, whether it be tops, jeans, handbags, or shoes. Of course, this fall has been no exception.

I've had my go-to sweaters, jackets, and even ankle socks, but today, I'm here to focus on my go-to footwear. Below, you'll find the exact six pairs of shoes I've been wearing more than any others I own this month along with even more styles to shop in each category. From boots to sneakers, I've got you covered. Just keep scrolling to get started.

1. Reformation Remy Knee Boots

Remy Knee High Kitten Heel Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee High Kitten Heel Boot

I bought these last winter and was so excited for the temperatures to drop so I could start wearing them again this year. My go-to look with these tends to be a miniskirt and sweater, but I like to switch it up by swapping out the specific pieces and occasionally adding tights.

New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in LeatherShop similar styles:
J.Crew
New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Leather

Dorchester Dimes Kitten Heel Boot
Madewell
Dorchester Dimes Kitten Heel Boot

Kora Tall Boot
Nordstrom
Kora Tall Boot

Wally Leather Knee Boots
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots

2. Saint Laurent Carine Slingbacks

Carine Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
SAINT LAURENT
Carine Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

I feel like anyone who reads my stories knows how much I love slingbacks, and as my newest pair, these have truly been bringing me joy while serving a purpose in my wardrobe! They go seamlessly with everything but give a little something extra to an outfit at the same time and are surprisingly comfortable.

Pointed Slingback PumpsShop similar styles:
H&M
Pointed Slingback Pumps

Coach Rowyn Slingback Pumps
Coach
Rowyn Slingback Pumps

Tory Burch Jessa Slingbacks
Tory Burch
Jessa Slingbacks

Larroude Ines Heels
Larroudé
Ines Heels

3. Studio Amelia Maverick Ankle Boots

Maverick Leather Ankle Boots
Studio Amelia
Maverick Leather Ankle Boots

If you're wondering what the last thing I bought was, it's these beauties. I actually preordered them months ago, so it was such a surprise when they arrived last week. Honestly, I have wanted to wear them everywhere I've gone since. I find that heeled ankle boots don't always look the coolest, but the silhouette and combination of materials make them so chic.

Mini Georgia Pointed Toe BootieShop similar styles:
Larroudé
Mini Georgia Pointed Toe Bootie

Loeffler Randall Thandy Curved Heel Ankle Boots
Loeffler Randall
Thandy Curved Heel Ankle Boots

Nevada Leather Ankle Boots
KHAITE
Nevada Leather Ankle Boots

Ankle Boot Style High Heels
ZARA
Ankle Boot Style High Heels

4. Athletic Propulsion Labs Zipline Sneakers

Women's Techloom Zipline Sneakers
Athletic Propulsion Labs
TechLoom Zipline Sneakers

While I'm not a runner per se, I do run around the city all day, and comfortable shoes are the key to my personal survival! Thankfully, I've found a pair that looks as cool with leggings as it does with jeans, and I have been living in these APLs as of late while constantly getting compliments on them.

Bondi 8 Running ShoeShop similar styles:
HOKA
Bondi 8 Running Shoe

Apl: Athletic Propulsion Labs Zipline Sneakers
Athletic Propulsion Labs
Zipline Sneakers

9060 Sneaker
New Balance
9060 Sneaker

Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Expanse Sneaker
Salomon
XT-6 Expanse Sneaker

5. The Row Zipped Suede Ankle Boots

Zipped Boot 1 Suede Ankle Boots
The Row
Zipped Boot 1 Suede Ankle Boots

As much as I love the suede material and zipper detailing, what really makes these boots so good to me is the combination of the platform with the ultra-slim ankle. It's the perfect juxtaposition of edge and polish and makes it one of the most useful pairs of shoes in my wardrobe.

Tara Chelsea BootShop similar styles:
Vagabond Shoemakers
Tara Chelsea Boot

Jones Platform Boot
Steve Madden
Jones Platform Boot

Zip Platform Bootie
The Row
Zip Platform Bootie

Billie Platform Boot
Camper
Billie Platform Boot

6. Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas

Adidas x Wales Bonner, Samba

Adidas x Wales Bonner
Samba Desert White Sneakers

I wouldn't be a fashion person if I wasn't also a sucker for Adidas and, more specifically, all the novelty styles. This Wales Bonner version has been my go-to lately, but I'd be lying if I didn't say there are others in my cart.

+ Wales Bonner Samba Og Glossed Croc-Effect and Woven Leather SneakersShop similar styles:
ADIDAS x Wales Bonner
Samba OG Glossed Croc-Effect and Woven Leather Sneakers

Samba Sneaker
adidas
Samba Sneaker

Gazelle Indoor Sneaker
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneaker

Gender Inclusive Handball Spezial Sneaker
adidas
Handball Spezial Sneaker

