I'm an Editor With Classic Style—These Are the Exact 6 Shoes I've Been Wearing Lately
I won't tell you how many pairs of shoes I own (mostly because I'm afraid to count), but I can tell you it's a lot. Boots, sneakers, pumps, platforms… You name it, and I got it by the dozen. Like most people, however, I always end up relying on an elite few—no matter how many of a staple I acquire, whether it be tops, jeans, handbags, or shoes. Of course, this fall has been no exception.
I've had my go-to sweaters, jackets, and even ankle socks, but today, I'm here to focus on my go-to footwear. Below, you'll find the exact six pairs of shoes I've been wearing more than any others I own this month along with even more styles to shop in each category. From boots to sneakers, I've got you covered. Just keep scrolling to get started.
1. Reformation Remy Knee Boots
I bought these last winter and was so excited for the temperatures to drop so I could start wearing them again this year. My go-to look with these tends to be a miniskirt and sweater, but I like to switch it up by swapping out the specific pieces and occasionally adding tights.
Shop similar styles:
2. Saint Laurent Carine Slingbacks
I feel like anyone who reads my stories knows how much I love slingbacks, and as my newest pair, these have truly been bringing me joy while serving a purpose in my wardrobe! They go seamlessly with everything but give a little something extra to an outfit at the same time and are surprisingly comfortable.
Shop similar styles:
3. Studio Amelia Maverick Ankle Boots
If you're wondering what the last thing I bought was, it's these beauties. I actually preordered them months ago, so it was such a surprise when they arrived last week. Honestly, I have wanted to wear them everywhere I've gone since. I find that heeled ankle boots don't always look the coolest, but the silhouette and combination of materials make them so chic.
Shop similar styles:
4. Athletic Propulsion Labs Zipline Sneakers
While I'm not a runner per se, I do run around the city all day, and comfortable shoes are the key to my personal survival! Thankfully, I've found a pair that looks as cool with leggings as it does with jeans, and I have been living in these APLs as of late while constantly getting compliments on them.
Shop similar styles:
5. The Row Zipped Suede Ankle Boots
As much as I love the suede material and zipper detailing, what really makes these boots so good to me is the combination of the platform with the ultra-slim ankle. It's the perfect juxtaposition of edge and polish and makes it one of the most useful pairs of shoes in my wardrobe.
Shop similar styles:
6. Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas
I wouldn't be a fashion person if I wasn't also a sucker for Adidas and, more specifically, all the novelty styles. This Wales Bonner version has been my go-to lately, but I'd be lying if I didn't say there are others in my cart.
Shop similar styles:
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2024, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.
