I'm an Editor With Classic Style—These Are the Exact 6 Shoes I've Been Wearing Lately

I won't tell you how many pairs of shoes I own (mostly because I'm afraid to count), but I can tell you it's a lot. Boots, sneakers, pumps, platforms… You name it, and I got it by the dozen. Like most people, however, I always end up relying on an elite few—no matter how many of a staple I acquire, whether it be tops, jeans, handbags, or shoes. Of course, this fall has been no exception.

I've had my go-to sweaters, jackets, and even ankle socks, but today, I'm here to focus on my go-to footwear. Below, you'll find the exact six pairs of shoes I've been wearing more than any others I own this month along with even more styles to shop in each category. From boots to sneakers, I've got you covered. Just keep scrolling to get started.

1. Reformation Remy Knee Boots

Reformation Remy Knee High Kitten Heel Boot $478 SHOP NOW I bought these last winter and was so excited for the temperatures to drop so I could start wearing them again this year. My go-to look with these tends to be a miniskirt and sweater, but I like to switch it up by swapping out the specific pieces and occasionally adding tights.

Shop similar styles: J.Crew New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Leather $328 $230 SHOP NOW

Madewell Dorchester Dimes Kitten Heel Boot $298 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Kora Tall Boot $170 SHOP NOW

STAUD Wally Leather Knee Boots $495 SHOP NOW

2. Saint Laurent Carine Slingbacks

SAINT LAURENT Carine Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps $1090 SHOP NOW I feel like anyone who reads my stories knows how much I love slingbacks, and as my newest pair, these have truly been bringing me joy while serving a purpose in my wardrobe! They go seamlessly with everything but give a little something extra to an outfit at the same time and are surprisingly comfortable.

Coach Rowyn Slingback Pumps $225 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Jessa Slingbacks $265 SHOP NOW

Larroudé Ines Heels $330 SHOP NOW

3. Studio Amelia Maverick Ankle Boots

Studio Amelia Maverick Leather Ankle Boots $540 SHOP NOW If you're wondering what the last thing I bought was, it's these beauties. I actually preordered them months ago, so it was such a surprise when they arrived last week. Honestly, I have wanted to wear them everywhere I've gone since. I find that heeled ankle boots don't always look the coolest, but the silhouette and combination of materials make them so chic.

Shop similar styles: Larroudé Mini Georgia Pointed Toe Bootie $430 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Thandy Curved Heel Ankle Boots $237 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Nevada Leather Ankle Boots $1550 SHOP NOW

ZARA Ankle Boot Style High Heels $60 SHOP NOW

4. Athletic Propulsion Labs Zipline Sneakers

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Zipline Sneakers $320 SHOP NOW While I'm not a runner per se, I do run around the city all day, and comfortable shoes are the key to my personal survival! Thankfully, I've found a pair that looks as cool with leggings as it does with jeans, and I have been living in these APLs as of late while constantly getting compliments on them.

Shop similar styles: HOKA Bondi 8 Running Shoe $165 SHOP NOW

Athletic Propulsion Labs Zipline Sneakers $224 SHOP NOW

New Balance 9060 Sneaker $150 SHOP NOW

Salomon XT-6 Expanse Sneaker $180 SHOP NOW

5. The Row Zipped Suede Ankle Boots

The Row Zipped Boot 1 Suede Ankle Boots $1490 SHOP NOW As much as I love the suede material and zipper detailing, what really makes these boots so good to me is the combination of the platform with the ultra-slim ankle. It's the perfect juxtaposition of edge and polish and makes it one of the most useful pairs of shoes in my wardrobe.

Shop similar styles: Vagabond Shoemakers Tara Chelsea Boot $190 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Jones Platform Boot $130 SHOP NOW

The Row Zip Platform Bootie $1490 SHOP NOW

Camper Billie Platform Boot $199 SHOP NOW

6. Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas

Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Desert White Sneakers $207 SHOP NOW I wouldn't be a fashion person if I wasn't also a sucker for Adidas and, more specifically, all the novelty styles. This Wales Bonner version has been my go-to lately, but I'd be lying if I didn't say there are others in my cart.

Shop similar styles: ADIDAS x Wales Bonner Samba OG Glossed Croc-Effect and Woven Leather Sneakers $300 SHOP NOW

adidas Samba Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW

adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneaker $120 SHOP NOW