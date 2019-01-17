Chrissy Teigen Just Made Bike Shorts Look Black Tie–Worthy

by Erin Fitzpatrick

Since the athleisure trend has been going on for years, you've probably mastered the art of dressing up your sneakers by now. But we have another challenge for you, should you choose to accept: making bike shorts look fancy enough for a night out.

Chrissy Teigen was photographed at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles—along with a dapper John Legend in a printed suit, I might add—and managed to make humble bike shorts look positively glam. How'd she do it? She went for the tonal look with all-white pieces, including a turtleneck and blazer that polished up the shorts instantly. Naturally, a pair of designer heels doesn't hurt, either. Teigen wore Gianvito Rossi heels, but any strappy metallic sandals will also do. Scroll down to see how Teigen dressed up bike shorts for a night out.

On Chrissy Teigen: Gianvito Rossi sandals

