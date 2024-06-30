Chloë Sevigny Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Trend on the Red Carpet

Chloë Sevigny has been a style icon for decades, both on and off-screen. From her NYC It-girl era in the '90s to her recent portrayal of the 1960s socialite C.Z. Guest on Feude: Capote vs. The Swans, Sevigny will forever be the Queen of Cool. Whether she's rocking everyday jeans or a statement look, heads are guaranteed to turn, much like they did at a recent press event celebrating the FX series in Los Angeles.

Sevigny fit in perfectly with the black-and-white theme, opting for a puffy little white dress from Renaissance Renaissance's 2024 collection accessorized with a black hair ribbon, pointy-toe pumps, and a classic red lip, this relatively simple outfit combines pieces of the coquettish and baby doll aesthetics with a trend we did not think would ever return: the bubble hem.

Love it or hate it, bubble hemlines were everywhere in the early 2000s. Today's iteration, however, appears to be even more voluminous—and therefore elegant—than its predecessor.

Keep scrolling to see contemporary dresses and skirts featuring bubble hemlines. Adjust the ballooning with athletic-inspired drawcord toggles, or opt for a designer interpretation with an incredible fabric fit for a summer wedding. And remember: when in doubt, the bigger the bubble, the closer to Chloë.

Chloe Sevigny wears a white bubble hem dress with black high heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Chloe Sevigny: Renaissance Renaissance dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes

Shop Chloe Sevigny's Exact Dress & Shoes

White Limi Minidress
Renaissance Renaissance
White Limi Minidress

Yes, the bubble hem takes center stage, but you'll want to check out the exaggerated Peter Pan collar, too.

Black leather Pointed Toe High Heel Shoe by Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Rossi
Pointed Toe Pump

With a 3-inch heel, these pumps are high enough to elongate the legs, but still easy enough to walk in.

Shop the Bubble Hem Trend

Globo Strapless Bubble Hem Midi Dress
Paloma Wool
Globo Strapless Bubble Hem Midi Dress

This white strapless dress is the epitome of "easy breezy."

Pfeiffer Bustier Midi Dress
SIMKHAI
Pfeiffer Bustier Midi Dress

A contrasting bustier gives this bubble hem dress a more contemporary feel.

Birch Bubble Dress
The Line by K
Birch Bubble Dress

A bubble hemline with a racerback? We're intrigued.

Vestido Vento
Shona Joy
Vestido Vento

An everyday black dress that's just a bit more eye-catching than the others.

Evelyn Windbreaker Mini Bubble Skirt
Sea
Evelyn Windbreaker Mini Bubble Skirt

The windbreaker fabric makes this bubble skirt appear to be extra cloud-like.

Essential Side Cutout Crinkle Dress
Juun. J
Essential Side Cutout Crinkle Dress

Lady in red emoji, bubble skirt edition.

Nava Dress
Cinq à Sept
Nava Dress

Ruffles give this bubble dress an exaggerated ethereal appearance.

Ivy Dress
Kika Vargas
Ivy Dress

Save this designer dress for your next black-tie affair.

Tatiana Dress
Kika Vargas
Tatiana Dress

An empire waist adds drama to this already voluminous gown.

Delia Linen Dress
Reformation
Delia Linen Dress

A bubble dress in breathable linen? That definitely didn't exist in the 2000s.

Loren Ruched Bubble Hem Taffeta Dress
STAUD
Loren Ruched Bubble Hem Taffeta Dress

Taffeta fabric gives this babydoll silhouette an age-appropriate update.

Rocky Mini Dress
Lovers and Friends
Rocky Mini Dress

The only thing bigger than one bubble hem? Two, obviously.

Ananya Dress
Azeeza
Ananya Dress

It's giving major bridal outfit change vibes.

Lagos Asymmetric One-Shoulder Mixed Media Dress
Elexiay
Lagos Asymmetric One-Shoulder Mixed Media Dress

Double down on trends with this a-symmetric single shoulder dress.

Cape Sleeve Bubble Hem Satin Dress
Stella McCartney
Cape Sleeve Bubble Hem Satin Dress

We're ready to float away!

Drew Elovitz
Drew Elovitz
Director of Content Strategy

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

