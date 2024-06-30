Chloë Sevigny Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Trend on the Red Carpet
Chloë Sevigny has been a style icon for decades, both on and off-screen. From her NYC It-girl era in the '90s to her recent portrayal of the 1960s socialite C.Z. Guest on Feude: Capote vs. The Swans, Sevigny will forever be the Queen of Cool. Whether she's rocking everyday jeans or a statement look, heads are guaranteed to turn, much like they did at a recent press event celebrating the FX series in Los Angeles.
Sevigny fit in perfectly with the black-and-white theme, opting for a puffy little white dress from Renaissance Renaissance's 2024 collection accessorized with a black hair ribbon, pointy-toe pumps, and a classic red lip, this relatively simple outfit combines pieces of the coquettish and baby doll aesthetics with a trend we did not think would ever return: the bubble hem.
Love it or hate it, bubble hemlines were everywhere in the early 2000s. Today's iteration, however, appears to be even more voluminous—and therefore elegant—than its predecessor.
Keep scrolling to see contemporary dresses and skirts featuring bubble hemlines. Adjust the ballooning with athletic-inspired drawcord toggles, or opt for a designer interpretation with an incredible fabric fit for a summer wedding. And remember: when in doubt, the bigger the bubble, the closer to Chloë.
On Chloe Sevigny: Renaissance Renaissance dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes
Shop Chloe Sevigny's Exact Dress & Shoes
Yes, the bubble hem takes center stage, but you'll want to check out the exaggerated Peter Pan collar, too.
With a 3-inch heel, these pumps are high enough to elongate the legs, but still easy enough to walk in.
Shop the Bubble Hem Trend
This white strapless dress is the epitome of "easy breezy."
A contrasting bustier gives this bubble hem dress a more contemporary feel.
An everyday black dress that's just a bit more eye-catching than the others.
The windbreaker fabric makes this bubble skirt appear to be extra cloud-like.
A bubble dress in breathable linen? That definitely didn't exist in the 2000s.
Taffeta fabric gives this babydoll silhouette an age-appropriate update.
Double down on trends with this a-symmetric single shoulder dress.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
