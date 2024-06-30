Chloë Sevigny Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Trend on the Red Carpet

Chloë Sevigny has been a style icon for decades, both on and off-screen. From her NYC It-girl era in the '90s to her recent portrayal of the 1960s socialite C.Z. Guest on Feude: Capote vs. The Swans, Sevigny will forever be the Queen of Cool. Whether she's rocking everyday jeans or a statement look, heads are guaranteed to turn, much like they did at a recent press event celebrating the FX series in Los Angeles.

Sevigny fit in perfectly with the black-and-white theme, opting for a puffy little white dress from Renaissance Renaissance's 2024 collection accessorized with a black hair ribbon, pointy-toe pumps, and a classic red lip, this relatively simple outfit combines pieces of the coquettish and baby doll aesthetics with a trend we did not think would ever return: the bubble hem.

Love it or hate it, bubble hemlines were everywhere in the early 2000s. Today's iteration, however, appears to be even more voluminous—and therefore elegant—than its predecessor.

Keep scrolling to see contemporary dresses and skirts featuring bubble hemlines. Adjust the ballooning with athletic-inspired drawcord toggles, or opt for a designer interpretation with an incredible fabric fit for a summer wedding. And remember: when in doubt, the bigger the bubble, the closer to Chloë.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Chloe Sevigny: Renaissance Renaissance dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes

Shop Chloe Sevigny's Exact Dress & Shoes

Renaissance Renaissance White Limi Minidress $403 SHOP NOW Yes, the bubble hem takes center stage, but you'll want to check out the exaggerated Peter Pan collar, too.

Gianvito Rossi Pointed Toe Pump $795 SHOP NOW With a 3-inch heel, these pumps are high enough to elongate the legs, but still easy enough to walk in.

Shop the Bubble Hem Trend

Paloma Wool Globo Strapless Bubble Hem Midi Dress $433 SHOP NOW This white strapless dress is the epitome of "easy breezy."

SIMKHAI Pfeiffer Bustier Midi Dress $625 SHOP NOW A contrasting bustier gives this bubble hem dress a more contemporary feel.

The Line by K Birch Bubble Dress $249 SHOP NOW A bubble hemline with a racerback? We're intrigued.

Shona Joy Vestido Vento $440 SHOP NOW An everyday black dress that's just a bit more eye-catching than the others.

Sea Evelyn Windbreaker Mini Bubble Skirt $275 SHOP NOW The windbreaker fabric makes this bubble skirt appear to be extra cloud-like.

Juun. J Essential Side Cutout Crinkle Dress $900 SHOP NOW Lady in red emoji, bubble skirt edition.

Cinq à Sept Nava Dress $495 SHOP NOW Ruffles give this bubble dress an exaggerated ethereal appearance.

Kika Vargas Ivy Dress $916 $641 SHOP NOW Save this designer dress for your next black-tie affair.

Kika Vargas Tatiana Dress $748 SHOP NOW An empire waist adds drama to this already voluminous gown.

Reformation Delia Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW A bubble dress in breathable linen? That definitely didn't exist in the 2000s.

STAUD Loren Ruched Bubble Hem Taffeta Dress $395 SHOP NOW Taffeta fabric gives this babydoll silhouette an age-appropriate update.

Lovers and Friends Rocky Mini Dress $278 SHOP NOW The only thing bigger than one bubble hem? Two, obviously.

Azeeza Ananya Dress $595 SHOP NOW It's giving major bridal outfit change vibes.

Elexiay Lagos Asymmetric One-Shoulder Mixed Media Dress $295 SHOP NOW Double down on trends with this a-symmetric single shoulder dress.