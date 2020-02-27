30 Affordable One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Get You So Many Compliments

by Ray Lowe

It's safe to say that one-piece swimsuits, now affectionately referred to as maillots, are experiencing an exciting revival, one rooted in experimental design as opposed to its bygone era of practicality. Where a one-piece once felt synonymous with swim meets, it's now arguably the fashion crowd's preferred silhouette. With swim season just around the corner, swim designers are releasing their best work yet. From sleek one-shoulder monokinis to rash guards that could easily double as daytime bodysuits, today's one-piece proves that two (pieces) isn't always better than one.

Better still, the price of a one-piece is a one-and-done deal. Say sayonara to paying $100 per separate. These compliment-worthy swimsuits all run under $150, ensuring you can save up some extra cash for those beachside cocktails. Scroll ahead to shop the 30 best cheap and stylish maillots of the year.

H&M Ribbed Belted Swimsuit
H&M Ribbed Belted Swimsuit ($35)

Belt detailing is still going strong this swim season.

& Other Stories Ribbed Button Up Swimsuit
& Other Stories Ribbed Button Up Swimsuit ($69)

I'll take any swimsuit that can double as a bodysuit in disguise.

Madewell Second Wave Tank One-Piece Swimsuit
Madewell Second Wave Tank One-Piece Swimsuit ($75)

So playful and cool.

Beach Riot One Piece With Leopard Tie
Beach Riot One Piece With Leopard Tie ($138)

Over belts? This cute cut-out one-piece achieves a similar effect with a knotted scarf.

Ookioh Key Biscayne Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
Ookioh Key Biscayne Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit ($98)

I'm always a sucker for contrast piping. 

Summersalt The Longshore
Summersalt The Longshore ($95)

The chicest rash guard we ever did see.

Modcloth The Amber One-Piece Swimsuit
Modcloth The Amber One-Piece Swimsuit ($89)

Loving the cut here.

Madewell Second Wave Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Madewell Second Wave Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($60)

Color-blocking always works best when it follows a specific color palette.

Solid & Striped Maya One Piece
Solid & Striped Maya One Piece ( $158) $73

Go on—catch those compliments.

Sidway Anderson One Piece
Sidway Anderson One Piece ( $145) $60

Is it obvious I'm very into lilac swimsuits this season?

Bleu by Rod Beattie Mesh Inset One-Piece Swimsuit
Bleu by Rod Beattie Mesh Inset One-Piece Swimsuit ($139)

The mesh paneling layered over the plunge cut hits a little different.

H&M Swimsuit With Padded Cups
H&M Swimsuit With Padded Cups ($25)

Stand out from the beachgoing crowd in this shimmering gold one-piece.

Billabong Onyx Wave One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong Onyx Wave One-Piece Swimsuit ($100)

This plain black long-sleeve swimsuit gets a slight upgrade with lace-up detailing.

Eloquii Side Tie Swimsuit
Eloquii Side Tie Swimsuit ($150)

We're into the new, subtle take on the cutout one-piece.

Out From Under Monica Double Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under Monica Double Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit ($82)

Let the season of '70s wallpaper prints begin.

Reformation Brittany One Piece
Reformation Brittany One Piece ($98)

Can we all agree that cow print is still cool?

CodeBSwim Lanzarote One Piece Zebra
CodeBSwim Lanzarote One Piece Zebra ($145)

This swimsuit is just begging to make an appearance on your Instagram feed. 

COS One-Shoulder Swimsuit
COS One-Shoulder Swimsuit ($89)

The chicest one-shoulder swimsuit we ever did see.

ASOS Design High Neck Lace Up High Leg Swimsuit
ASOS Design High Neck Lace Up High Leg Swimsuit ($51)

This high-neck design may not be the best suit when it comes to tan lines, but it is perfect for a late-night dip in the hot tub.

Solid & Striped Denim Harper One-Piece Swimsuit
Solid & Striped Denim Harper One-Piece Swimsuit ( $178) $130

Consider this our official petition for more denim-like swimsuits.

Reina Olga Chloe Tiger-Print Swimsuit
Reina Olga Chloe Tiger-Print Swimsuit ($136)

Tiger print is one of the many prints we predict will be huge come spring.

Summersalt The Fused Oasis
Summersalt The Fused Oasis ($95)

The best part about this swimsuit is that it comes with adjustable straps.

W Concept Weekend Farm
W Concept Weekend Farm ( $163) $143

Complex swimsuits like this prove that beachwear definitely deserves its own category.

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Havana One Piece Swimsuit
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Havana One Piece Swimsuit ( $148) $89

Coconut-cup cocktail not included but highly encouraged. 

LPA Antoinette One Piece
LPA Antoinette One Piece ( $148) $54

The only thing that would pair better with this bathing suit than myself is the backdrop of the Amalfi coast.

Topshop Red Shirred Scoop Neck Swimsuit
Topshop Red Shirred Scoop Neck Swimsuit ($52)

If your MO follows along the lines of the simpler the better, look for a basic suit with subtle detailing. We love the addition of the acrylic rings to an otherwise plain one-piece.

Onia Gloria Ribbed Swimsuit
Onia Gloria Ribbed Swimsuit ( $195) $107

Another good example of a basic suit with a design edge. The plunging bust cut here is just enough to give this one-piece some extra oomph without going overboard. 

Peony Evergreen Ruched One Piece
Peony Evergreen Ruched One Piece ($140)

Itsy-bitsy yellow polka-dot bikini who? Instead, we've got our eye on this green cutout polka-dot monokini.

Andie The Mykonos
Andie The Mykonos ($125)

We promised we'd deliver on compliment-worthy swimsuits.

ASOS Design Recycled Square Neck Swimsuit
ASOS Design Recycled Square Neck Swimsuit ( $51) $41

The square-neck maillot is where it's at.

