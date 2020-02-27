30 Affordable One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Get You So Many Compliments

It's safe to say that one-piece swimsuits, now affectionately referred to as maillots, are experiencing an exciting revival, one rooted in experimental design as opposed to its bygone era of practicality. Where a one-piece once felt synonymous with swim meets, it's now arguably the fashion crowd's preferred silhouette. With swim season just around the corner, swim designers are releasing their best work yet. From sleek one-shoulder monokinis to rash guards that could easily double as daytime bodysuits, today's one-piece proves that two (pieces) isn't always better than one.

Better still, the price of a one-piece is a one-and-done deal. Say sayonara to paying $100 per separate. These compliment-worthy swimsuits all run under $150, ensuring you can save up some extra cash for those beachside cocktails. Scroll ahead to shop the 30 best cheap and stylish maillots of the year.