18 Ski Pants Fashion Girls Are Loving

by Dale Chong

Photo:

@hannastefansson

As much as we love jet-setting off to a warm and sunny destination during the colder months of the year, there’s something about heading up the mountains for a weekend away with friends and family in a cozy cabin that gets us equally thrilled. If you’re planning on hitting the slopes while on your mountainous vacation, you have all the more reason to invest in a pair of stylish ski pants.

Whether you consider yourself a veteran or are just starting to learn how to ski or snowboard, a pair of ski pants will keep you warm and stylish as you brave the winter sport. Plus, when they’re as fashionable as they are functional, what better motivation to speed down the slope than the opportunity to show them off?

To give you a head start on packing, we rounded up the coolest ski pants to wear while you enjoy the fresh snow and crisp air. One thing’s for sure: With these pants, you’ll be the best dressed person on the slopes.

Eddie Bauer Guide Pro Ski Tour Pants ( $199) $119

Can't go wrong with these.

Columbia Wildside Pants ($150)

We love this color.

Rossignol Atelier Course Ski Pants ($478)

These are so good.

Superdry Snow Ski Pants ($237)

You won't go wrong with these.

Toni Sailer New Short Ski Pants ($729)

How stylish are these?

Helly Hansen Bellissimo Ski Pants ($225)

White ski pants are always a good option.

Fusalp Tipi II Ski Pants ($254)

These will look good on and off the slopes.

Moncler Grenoble Windstopper Flared Ski Pants ($745)

We love the flare on these.

Protest Sanca Softshell Snow Pants ($174)

You'll look like a pro in these.

Bogner x White Cube Belted Camouflage Shell Ski Pants ($790)

We love the subtle camouflage effect.

Fendi Metallic Ski Trousers ($1150)

Now these are cool.

Dare 2b Ski Pants ( $162) $72

Stand out on the slopes in these.

Erin Snow Teri Flared Ski Pants ($760)

You'll look so good skiing in these.

Roxy Creek Pants ($253)

Simple black is never a bad option.

Kru Graffiti Print Ski Pants ($600)

This print is too good.

P.E Nation DC Viva Striped Flared Ski Pants ($350)

So chic.

Kjus Sella Jet Slim-Leg Ski Pants ($550)

These are so flattering.

Perfect Moment Aurora Flare Ski Pants ($400)

You'll wear these for years.

