18 Ski Pants Fashion Girls Are Loving

As much as we love jet-setting off to a warm and sunny destination during the colder months of the year, there’s something about heading up the mountains for a weekend away with friends and family in a cozy cabin that gets us equally thrilled. If you’re planning on hitting the slopes while on your mountainous vacation, you have all the more reason to invest in a pair of stylish ski pants.

Whether you consider yourself a veteran or are just starting to learn how to ski or snowboard, a pair of ski pants will keep you warm and stylish as you brave the winter sport. Plus, when they’re as fashionable as they are functional, what better motivation to speed down the slope than the opportunity to show them off?

To give you a head start on packing, we rounded up the coolest ski pants to wear while you enjoy the fresh snow and crisp air. One thing’s for sure: With these pants, you’ll be the best dressed person on the slopes.