These Waterproof Shoes Will Get You Through Wet Winter Months

by Aleksija Vujicic
Waterproof shoes for women

With winter come wet, wet days—from snow piled high on the sidewalks to puddles of water at every turn, it is almost inevitable that you will spend half of your time avoiding getting wet and the other half failing to do so. We city-dwellers are used to it, so we prepare ourselves with puffer coats and umbrellas for particularly soggy days. Despite a love for croc-embossed leather boots, the fact of the matter is that our favorite fashionable booties won't cut it for the season ahead. 

Instead, the It shoe of the season is any one that has the word waterproof in its name. Waterproof shoes typically bring to mind standard rain boots, but that doesn't have to be the case. If you hope to get through this season in style, shop the best waterproof shoes for women below. 

Stella McCartney Hunter Rubber and Yulex Ankle Boots
Stella McCartney Hunter Rubber and Yulex Ankle Boots ($475)

This hunter green is perfect for these Hunter boots. 

Proenza Schouler Cotton-Canvas Ankle Boots
Proenza Schouler Cotton-Canvas Ankle Boots ($416)

Fashion girls approve this message.

Jacquemus Les Meuniers Hautes Rubber-Trimmed Leather Ankle Boots
Jacquemus Les Meuniers Hautes Rubber-Trimmed Leather Ankle Boots ( $535) $160

If Jacquemus is making them, then they must be chic.

Rag & Bone Shawn Chelsea Booties
Rag & Bone Shawn Chelsea Booties ($550)

The lug soles make these Chelsea boots not only a practical pick but a trendy one too.

Prada Logo-Appliquéd Quilted Leather Snow Boots
Prada Logo-Appliquéd Quilted Leather Snow Boots ($1095)

Like Moon Boots, but make it fashion.

Burberry Flinton Check Waterproof Rain Boot
Burberry Flinton Check Waterproof Rain Boot ($320)

The iconic Burberry pattern adds a luxe touch to these boots. 

Aquatalia Darianna Weatherproof Bootie
Aquatalia Darianna Weatherproof Bootie ( $525) $210

These only look like impractical suede boots, but they're secretly weatherproof. I won't tell if you don't.

Cole Haan Newburg Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Cole Haan Newburg Waterproof Chelsea Boot ($200)

You can still wear your favorite black leather booties in the winter—if they're these.

Dr. Martens Vegan Jadon II Mono 8 Eye Boots
Dr. Martens Vegan Jadon II Mono 8 Eye Boots ($180)

Dr. Martens have long been go-to winter shoes, known for their slip-resistant soles and water-resistant leather. This platform pair makes outfits way cooler.

Sam Edelman Jaclyn Waterproof Bootie
Sam Edelman Jaclyn Waterproof Bootie ($150)

Suede boots that also happen to be waterproof? Count us in. 

ASOS Design Audio Chunky Harness Chelsea Boots in Black
ASOS Design Audio Chunky Harness Chelsea Boots in Black ( $56) $39

The under-$100 pair you'll unquestionably wear with everything. Yes, even when the weather doesn't call for it.

 

See by Chloé Eileen Flat Booties
See by Chloé Eileen Flat Booties ($435)

Chloé does a lot of things right, and these chic waterproof boots are definitely one of them. 

Blondo Emilia Waterproof Chelsea Boots
Blondo Emilia Waterproof Chelsea Boots ($162)

If you want waterproof shoes that don't look like they're waterproof, then Blondo is the brand for you. 

Tretorn Lina 3 Rain Boot
Tretorn Lina 3 Rain Boot ( $100) $70

The real (rain) deal.

Frye Samantha Hiker Boots
Frye Samantha Hiker Boots ($398)

Frye is a historical icon. The style it's most known for? Winter boots, and these are Exhibit A. 

Ugg Noe Moto Boot
Ugg Noe Moto Boot ($160)

These aren't the shearling-lined Ugg boots you're used to seeing, but they do feature a rubber lug sole and two buckle straps, making them a durable and celebrity-approved pick (hi, Karlie Kloss!).

Michael Kors Tavie Rain Boot
Michael Kors Tavie Rain Boot ($89)

Michael Kors has experienced a recent comeback, and these boots are part of the brand's fashionable revolution. 

Ash Muse Chelsea Boots
Ash Muse Chelsea Boots ($268)

Once you own these, you'll start wishing for more rainy days.

Hunter Refined Tall Matte Boot
Hunter Refined Tall Matte Boot ($165)

If you are looking for classic Hunter rain boots, try this matte pair. 

Veja V-12 Sneaker
Veja V-12 Sneaker ($140)

Still hoping to wear sneakers in the winter? This Veja pair is sure to do the trick. 

Sperry Saltwater Chevron Lace Up Boots
Sperry Saltwater Chevron Lace Up Boots ( $120) $84

Turns out Sperry doesn't just do boat shoes. It makes cute waterproof boots, too!

