I Just Found 26 Pretty Items From Women-Owned Brands That Go Up to a Size 3X
In case you were not aware, it's Women's History Month. As a plus-size editor who is passionate about fashion inclusivity, I decided to highlight cool styles from amazing women-owned brands that carry a range of extended sizes. Yes, I've done the work for you and found a product or two from each of my favorite women-owned, plus-size-friendly fashion companies.
From great denim picks to pretty dresses you'll never tire of, there's truly something ahead for every kind of shopper. Not to mention, most brands carry up to a 3X, and a few go far beyond that. Keep scrolling to explore my picks and discover brands doing the work to make fashion a place for everyone.
I love how the collar and sleeves add the perfect amount of fun to such a classic style.
You can wear these as dress pants or dress them down for casual looks.
I've tried a range of Andie suits, and the quality really does hold up.
Shop the matching High Waisted Cheeky Bottom ($52).
Add a low-waist belt and you're ready for festival season.
I'm so into this sporty lounge set.
Shop the matching Woven Nylon Pant ($98).
After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.
Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
