I Just Found 26 Pretty Items From Women-Owned Brands That Go Up to a Size 3X

In case you were not aware, it's Women's History Month. As a plus-size editor who is passionate about fashion inclusivity, I decided to highlight cool styles from amazing women-owned brands that carry a range of extended sizes. Yes, I've done the work for you and found a product or two from each of my favorite women-owned, plus-size-friendly fashion companies.

From great denim picks to pretty dresses you'll never tire of, there's truly something ahead for every kind of shopper. Not to mention, most brands carry up to a 3X, and a few go far beyond that. Keep scrolling to explore my picks and discover brands doing the work to make fashion a place for everyone.

Sante Grace The Best Curve Bias Cut Bamboo Slip Dress $125 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for a chocolatey brown.

WRAY Nic Shirt $168 SHOP NOW I love how the collar and sleeves add the perfect amount of fun to such a classic style.

Mara Hoffman Aura Dress $575 SHOP NOW Two-toned fashion items are having a moment.

good american Good '90s Relaxed Jeans $159 SHOP NOW Baggy jeans aren't going anywhere.

Spanx The Perfect Pant Hi-Rise Flare $148 SHOP NOW You can wear these as dress pants or dress them down for casual looks.

Universal Standard Stevie High Rise Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans $128 SHOP NOW Such a lovely dark wash.

Zelie For She That Dress $166 SHOP NOW This chambray shirtdress is so voluminous.

Savage X Fenty Puff Daisy Unlined Bra $50 SHOP NOW Pretty daisies just in time for spring.

Nomads Swimwear Isle One Piece $210 SHOP NOW Perfect for your next vacation getaway.

Baacal Eudora Maxi Bias Skirt $260 SHOP NOW Add to your everyday skirt rotation.

Nude Barre Fishnets $30 SHOP NOW These fishnets come in a range of nude colorways.

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Second Skin Unlined Bra $72 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with pretty black underthings.

Andie The Havana Top $62 SHOP NOW I've tried a range of Andie suits, and the quality really does hold up.



Shop the matching High Waisted Cheeky Bottom ($52).

Kitty and Vibe Strapless Halter One Piece $128 SHOP NOW Such a pretty pattern.

Selkie The Earl Grey Poet Slip Dress $398 SHOP NOW The puff sleeves are so fun.

Loudbodies Flossie Shirt White Organic Cotton $193 SHOP NOW Yes, please.

GIA/irl Briana Cargo Pant $138 SHOP NOW I wear these weekly.

GIA/irl Briana Corset Top $98 SHOP NOW Such a versatile going-out or date-night top.

Tyler McGillivary Thorn Tank $155 SHOP NOW Pretty.

What Lo Wants Daisy Maxi Dress in Lace Mesh $72 SHOP NOW Add a low-waist belt and you're ready for festival season.

diarrablu Rahma Dress in Zeen Teal $255 SHOP NOW Such stunning fabric choices.

khy Suede Twist Maxi Dress $98 SHOP NOW Can you believe this beauty is under $100?

Skims Track Zip Up Jacket $78 SHOP NOW I'm so into this sporty lounge set.



Shop the matching Woven Nylon Pant ($98).

Hilary MacMillan The Jodi Trench Coat $254 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with an HM trench coat.

Tanya Taylor Hudie Skirt $425 SHOP NOW Denim skirts aren't going anywhere.