I Just Found 26 Pretty Items From Women-Owned Brands That Go Up to a Size 3X

By Chichi Offor
published

In case you were not aware, it's Women's History Month. As a plus-size editor who is passionate about fashion inclusivity, I decided to highlight cool styles from amazing women-owned brands that carry a range of extended sizes. Yes, I've done the work for you and found a product or two from each of my favorite women-owned, plus-size-friendly fashion companies.

From great denim picks to pretty dresses you'll never tire of, there's truly something ahead for every kind of shopper. Not to mention, most brands carry up to a 3X, and a few go far beyond that. Keep scrolling to explore my picks and discover brands doing the work to make fashion a place for everyone.

Sante Grace
The Best Curve Bias Cut Bamboo Slip Dress

I'm a sucker for a chocolatey brown.

WRAY
Nic Shirt

I love how the collar and sleeves add the perfect amount of fun to such a classic style.

Aura Dress
Mara Hoffman
Aura Dress

Two-toned fashion items are having a moment.

Good '90s Relaxed Jeans | Blue541
good american
Good '90s Relaxed Jeans

Baggy jeans aren't going anywhere.

Spanx
The Perfect Pant Hi-Rise Flare

You can wear these as dress pants or dress them down for casual looks.

Stevie High Rise Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans - Washed Outback Blue Selvedge
Universal Standard
Stevie High Rise Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans

Such a lovely dark wash.

That Dress \ Chambray
Zelie For She
That Dress

This chambray shirtdress is so voluminous.

Savage X Fenty
Puff Daisy Unlined Bra

Pretty daisies just in time for spring.

Isle One Piece
Nomads Swimwear
Isle One Piece

Perfect for your next vacation getaway.

Eudora Maxi Bias Skirt- Silver
Baacal
Eudora Maxi Bias Skirt

Add to your everyday skirt rotation.

Nude Barre
Fishnets

These fishnets come in a range of nude colorways.

ThirdLove
24/7 Classic Second Skin Unlined Bra

You can't go wrong with pretty black underthings.

Andie
The Havana Top

I've tried a range of Andie suits, and the quality really does hold up.

Shop the matching High Waisted Cheeky Bottom ($52).

Strapless Halter One Piece
Kitty and Vibe
Strapless Halter One Piece

Such a pretty pattern.

The Earl Grey Poet Slip Dress
Selkie
The Earl Grey Poet Slip Dress

The puff sleeves are so fun.

Loudbodies,

Loudbodies
Flossie Shirt White Organic Cotton

Yes, please.

Briana Cargo Pant
GIA/irl
Briana Cargo Pant

I wear these weekly.

Briana Corset Top
GIA/irl
Briana Corset Top

Such a versatile going-out or date-night top.

Thorn Tank
Tyler McGillivary
Thorn Tank

Pretty.

Daisy Maxi Dress in Lace Mesh
What Lo Wants
Daisy Maxi Dress in Lace Mesh

Add a low-waist belt and you're ready for festival season.

Rahma Dress

diarrablu
Rahma Dress in Zeen Teal

Such stunning fabric choices.

khy
Suede Twist Maxi Dress

Can you believe this beauty is under $100?

Skims
Track Zip Up Jacket

I'm so into this sporty lounge set.

Shop the matching Woven Nylon Pant ($98).

The Jodi Trench Coat
Hilary MacMillan
The Jodi Trench Coat

You can never go wrong with an HM trench coat.

Hudie Skirt
Tanya Taylor
Hudie Skirt

Denim skirts aren't going anywhere.

Jenna Dress
Tanya Taylor
Jenna Dress

A flowy spring dress with the perfect amount of edge.

Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor and model who has recently relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast offices. For WWW, she utilizes her love of personal style to dish out shopping advice to the masses.

After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.

Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
