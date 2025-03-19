I Tried This Curve-Friendly Denim Brand for the First Time—These Are the Jeans I'm Wearing Now

As a lifelong fashion lover and personal style enthusiast, you could say I love getting dressed. More than that, I love the feeling of finding the perfect item that fits you seamlessly—something you’ll want to wear for years to come. While I’ve landed on some pretty cool pieces over the years, I’ve always had a lot of difficulty with one product category: jeans.

It’s no secret that a solid pair of denim can serve as the ultimate wardrobe workhorse. From dark to light wash varieties, from bootcut to wide-leg, and even low- to high-rise, there’s no mistaking the impact that the perfect pair of jeans can bring to your closet. Here at WWW, we are big fans of denim and love to review the best pairs. As a plus-size woman who also happens to be quite curvy, finding an inclusive-sized denim brand that fits my hips well has been an uphill battle—until now.

I’ve heard whispers about Good American’s impressive size range and the brand’s dedication to addressing issues often faced by individuals on the margins of fashion retail consideration—such as waist gaps for curvy folks, too-short inseam lengths for taller people, limited size ranges, and much more. One of my fellow WWW editors even raved about the impressive wide-leg, trouser-like Good Skate style from the brand.

With all of this in mind, I figured trying on some pairs of Good American jeans might bring me one step closer to finding denim that works well for my body. Good American graciously gifted me a few pairs, and you can find my in-depth review of five pairs of Good American jeans below. Keep scrolling for my honest thoughts on the styles I tried—and where you can buy them.

Good 90s Relaxed Jeans

My Review:

Out of all the pairs I tried, the Good 90s Relaxed Jeans were the ones I wore most frequently. The style consists of a mid-rise waist, drop-crotch, and loose, straight hips. These jeans were snug at the waist with a relaxed-leg design. This cut offered it a bit more structure, which made the jeans appear more tailored, especially around the hips and waist. That said, the Good 90s Relaxed style lends itself to a more casual vibe. It can, however, easily be elevated with kitten heels or boots and a pretty blouse.

When I put them on, I immediately noticed how there were no gaps present in the waistband which I realized is due to the gap-proof waistband design that’s present in all Good American jean styles. I usually have trouble with gaping because I have a larger waist-to-hip ratio than many size charts allow for. But that wasn’t an issue here, which was a pleasant surprise. I also noticed how the jeans went down to the full length of my legs. At 5’9”, that’s usually not the case. A win for tall fashion people.

Size range: 00 to 30

Inseam: 32 inches

Sizing tip: Since these jeans are mid-rise, you need to size up for the jeans to sit lower on your waist

Pros: Gap-proof waistband, reinforced belt loops, Tummy smoothing technology

Cons: May need to be hemmed for shorter individuals

Good 90s Carpenter Jeans

My Review:

I tried another Good 90s style because I liked the slight nod to streetwear’s current trends with the carpenter jeans details. I’m glad I got the chance to test these out because I found that the Good 90s Carpenter style runs larger and is much baggier than the Good 90s Relaxed style.

As for other fit differences, while this pair is also mid-rise, the jeans landed a little lower than its counterpart, too. I wore a short block heel in the photo above, which gave the carpenter jeans the perfect slouchy, puddle effect. If you are on the shorter side, I’d consider getting these hemmed if you don’t love a slouchy leg. Otherwise, they work well as is.

If you’re looking for that effortless baggy denim look, these might be the right ones for you. Pair them with T-shirts, sneakers, easy baseball caps, and more.

Size range: 00 to 30

Inseam: 32 inches

Sizing tip: Size down for a more fitted look

Pros: Gap-proof waistband, reinforced belt loops, tummy-smoothing technology

Cons: These run a bit large and may be longer on shorter people

Soft-Tech Good Skate Wide Jeans

My Review:

Before I ever tried on a pair of Good American jeans, I heard rave reviews about the brand’s Good Skate jeans cut. The trouser-like silhouette has caused a frenzy among wide-leg denim lovers in the fashion set.

I opted to try the Soft-Tech Good Skate jeans because they utilize a unique denim and Tencel blend to create an unbelievably soft fabrication. The skate-inspired denim sits high on the waist and boasts clean, oversize legs. One thing to note: Without heels, the legs were almost too long to walk comfortably in. I’m personally considering getting my pair of Good Skates hemmed. That said, if you like to wear high heels often, they may be the best option for you.

I could size down if needed, but it isn’t an absolute necessity. Since this fabrication is on the stretchier side, sizing down may provide a less baggy look over time.

Size range: 00 to 32

Inseam: 34 inches

Sizing tip: Size down

Pros: Soft-Tech fabric is very soft and light compared to other denim blends, gap-proof waistband, reinforced belt loops, and tummy-smoothing technology

Cons: These run big and really long. Even taller people may need to get them hemmed or wear heels.

Good Ease Relaxed Jeans

My Review:

The Good Ease Relaxed jeans also have a trouser-like feel similar to the Good Skates, however, the wider leg and inseam length differ a bit. The inseam on these wasn’t a huge issue. I didn’t need to wear shoes with heels to accommodate the length, but I was still able to get that cool puddle effect.

These were designed with tencel, which makes the jeans quite soft and comfortable. While they do fall at mid-rise, you can get away with wearing them higher on the waist if you size down. I was eager to try this style in a black wash because I love how refined darker denim looks. I haven't had a black-wash pair I loved in quite a while, and these truly fit the bill.

Size range: 00 to 30

Inseam: 34 inches

Sizing tip: You can size down easily, as they run a little big

Pros: Gap-proof waistband, reinforced belt loops, tummy-smoothing technology, 30% Tencel fabric makes them softer

Cons: May need to be hemmed for people who aren't considered tall

Always Fits Good Classic Bootcut Jeans

My Review:

I couldn’t do a Good American denim review without trying a pair of jeans from the brand’s innovative Always Fits line. Since bootcut jeans have been trending lately, I took the Always Fits Good Classic Bootcut jeans for a spin.

If you haven’t heard of Always Fits, Good American designed all the clothing in this versatile line to accommodate fluctuations in size. One pair of Always Fits denim can fit up to four different sizes in one pair.

I’m in between a 22 and a 24, so I tried the 20–26 size range, and they fit perfectly. To be completely honest, this style was a bit snug for my taste, but if you like something with a closer fit, these are just right for you. The hem puddled perfectly on these as well.

Size range: 00 to 32

Inseam: 33 inches

Sizing tip: These fit pretty true to size; sizing up or down won’t change where the waist sits on your body

Pros: One pair of jeans can fit up to four different sizes, so the Always Fits denim accommodates weight fluctuations, gap-proof waistband, reinforced belt loops, tummy-smoothing technology

Cons: They fit a bit snug, so if you're not into that, they may not be for you