25 Cotton Thongs That Are Cool and Comfortable
We all wear underwear every day (presumably, of course), and that means it's usually easy to pinpoint which style is your favorite. Hipsters, bikinis, high-waisted, G-strings—you name it. However, in the summertime, we can't recommend a cotton thong enough. They are true game changers.
Sure, cotton is the most breathable and comfortable fabric to have on your body all day, but when paired with a thong's seamless silhouette, it creates a smooth feeling underneath your clothing that doesn't make you hyper-aware of your every movement. (So key in summer.)
Below we've rounded up the best cotton thongs that will have you rethinking your usual undergarment ways and hopefully for the better.
Truly seamless. This post was originally published at an earlier date and has been updated. Up next: The French Underwear Trend That Makes Your Legs Look Way Longer
