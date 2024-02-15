25 Cotton Thongs That Are Cool and Comfortable

We all wear underwear every day (presumably, of course), and that means it's usually easy to pinpoint which style is your favorite. Hipsters, bikinis, high-waisted, G-strings—you name it. However, in the summertime, we can't recommend a cotton thong enough. They are true game changers.

Sure, cotton is the most breathable and comfortable fabric to have on your body all day, but when paired with a thong's seamless silhouette, it creates a smooth feeling underneath your clothing that doesn't make you hyper-aware of your every movement. (So key in summer.)

Below we've rounded up the best cotton thongs that will have you rethinking your usual undergarment ways and hopefully for the better.

Doux Sol Thong $44 SHOP NOW Doux Sol intimates are ethically made with regenerative fibers.

Hanky Panky Cotton Low Rise 3 Pack $59 SHOP NOW Yes, to a bit of lace included.

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong $15.4 SHOP NOW #MyCalvins.

SKIMS Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong $18 SHOP NOW Looking for underwear you can live in? Then Skims is your brand.

Skims Cotton Rib Thong $18 SHOP NOW These are one of my go-tos. You can thank me later.

Everlane Thong $12 SHOP NOW A true staple.

Hanky Panky Organic Cotton Original Rise Thong $20 SHOP NOW Only the best cotton for your underwear.

Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Stretch Cotton-Blend Jersey Briefs $12 SHOP NOW Luxurious.

ODDOBODY organic cotton thong $22 SHOP NOW Added stretch is always a plus.

Amazon Essentials Plus-Size 6-Pack Cotton Stretch Thong Underwear $8 SHOP NOW A great value.

DKNY Classic Cotton Thong $13 $12 SHOP NOW One for your LBD.

On Gossamer Cabana Cotton Blend Thong $20 SHOP NOW Delicate and classy.

H&M 5-Pack Cotton Thong Briefs $15 SHOP NOW The perfect price to give cotton thongs a try.

Victoria's Secret Cotton Thong $11 SHOP NOW May or may not make you feel like an angel.

b.tempt'd by Wacoal B.Bare Thong $13 SHOP NOW This is about as romantic-looking as underwear can get.

H&M 5-Pack Cotton Thong Briefs $18 SHOP NOW Prepare to buy these in multiples.

H&M 5-Pack Lace-Trimmed Cotton Thong Briefs $25 SHOP NOW Comfortable and a bit cheeky.

Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton Thong $30 SHOP NOW Your new everyday thong.

Cosabella Dolce Thong $26 SHOP NOW How cute is this Cosabella thong?

Auden Airmesh Venus Thong - Black SHOP NOW I have these, and I guarantee you'll love them.

H&M 10-Pack Lace Thong Briefs $35 SHOP NOW You're going to want to tell everyone about these.

Elacucos 6 Pack Thongs Cotton Breathable Panties $10 SHOP NOW The more cotton thongs, the merrier.