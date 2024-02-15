25 Cotton Thongs That Are Cool and Comfortable

By Bianca Nieves
We all wear underwear every day (presumably, of course), and that means it's usually easy to pinpoint which style is your favorite. Hipsters, bikinis, high-waisted, G-strings—you name it. However, in the summertime, we can't recommend a cotton thong enough. They are true game changers.

Sure, cotton is the most breathable and comfortable fabric to have on your body all day, but when paired with a thong's seamless silhouette, it creates a smooth feeling underneath your clothing that doesn't make you hyper-aware of your every movement. (So key in summer.)

Below we've rounded up the best cotton thongs that will have you rethinking your usual undergarment ways and hopefully for the better.

Doux Sol + Thong
Doux Sol
Thong

Doux Sol intimates are ethically made with regenerative fibers.  

Hanky Panky + Cotton Low Rise 3 Pack
Hanky Panky
Cotton Low Rise 3 Pack

Yes, to a bit of lace included. 

Calvin Klein + Modern Cotton Thong Panty
Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton Thong

#MyCalvins. 

Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong
SKIMS
Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong

Looking for underwear you can live in? Then Skims is your brand.

Skims + Cotton Rib Thong
Skims
Cotton Rib Thong

These are one of my go-tos. You can thank me later.

Everlane + Thong
Everlane
Thong

A true staple.  

Hanky Panky + Organic Cotton Original Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Organic Cotton Original Rise Thong

Only the best cotton for your underwear.  

Calvin Klein Underwear + Modern Cotton Stretch Cotton-Blend Jersey Briefs
Calvin Klein Underwear
Modern Cotton Stretch Cotton-Blend Jersey Briefs

Luxurious. 

ODDOBODY + organic cotton thong
ODDOBODY
organic cotton thong

Added stretch is always a plus.  

Amazon Essentials + Plus-Size 6-Pack Cotton Stretch Thong Underwear
Amazon Essentials
Plus-Size 6-Pack Cotton Stretch Thong Underwear

A great value.

DKNY + Classic Cotton Thong
DKNY
Classic Cotton Thong

One for your LBD. 

On Gossamer + Cabana Cotton Blend Thong
On Gossamer
Cabana Cotton Blend Thong

Delicate and classy. 

H&M + 5-Pack Cotton Thong Briefs
H&M
5-Pack Cotton Thong Briefs

The perfect price to give cotton thongs a try.

Victoria's Secret + Cotton Thong
Victoria's Secret
Cotton Thong

May or may not make you feel like an angel. 

b.tempt'd by Wacoal + B.Bare Thong
b.tempt'd by Wacoal
B.Bare Thong

This is about as romantic-looking as underwear can get.

H&M + 5-Pack Cotton Thong Briefs
H&M
5-Pack Cotton Thong Briefs

Prepare to buy these in multiples.

H&M + 5-Pack Lace-Trimmed Cotton Thong Briefs
H&M
5-Pack Lace-Trimmed Cotton Thong Briefs

Comfortable and a bit cheeky. 

Eberjey + Pima Stretch Cotton Thong
Eberjey
Pima Stretch Cotton Thong

Your new everyday thong. 

Cosabella + Dolce Thong
Cosabella
Dolce Thong

How cute is this Cosabella thong? 

Auden + Airmesh Venus Thong - Black
Auden
Airmesh Venus Thong - Black

I have these, and I guarantee you'll love them. 

H&M + 10-Pack Lace Thong Briefs
H&M
10-Pack Lace Thong Briefs

You're going to want to tell everyone about these. 

Elacucos + 6 Pack Thongs Cotton Breathable Panties
Elacucos
6 Pack Thongs Cotton Breathable Panties

The more cotton thongs, the merrier. 

Thirdlove + Pima Cotton Thong
Thirdlove
Pima Cotton Thong

A solid option.

Araks + Olivia Y Thong Black
Araks
Olivia Y Thong Black

Truly seamless. This post was originally published at an earlier date and has been updated.  Up next: The French Underwear Trend That Makes Your Legs Look Way Longer 

