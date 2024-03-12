9 Specific Basics I'll Probably Keep Buying For the Rest of My Life

While I love trying new brands and "It" items, there are certain basics in my closet that I will not stop wearing and buying. Some of them have been favorites for a decade while others were discovered (by me, at least) far more recently, but all have become items I reach for time and time again—no matter how long I've had them. These tried-and-true basics include my go-to white T-shirt, the denim shorts I buy in every wash, the sneakers I wear for all of my workouts, the versatile straight-leg jeans I tell everyone to buy, and the leggings that are better than all the rest, to name a few.

If you're in need of new basics or perhaps are just curious, keep reading to find out which specific ones I highly recommend, and shop them in the most useful colors. I promise you won't be disappointed and that they're be money well spent (but not to worry—these prices are reasonable).

My favorite jeans: Levi's 501 '90s Jeans

As I've gotten older, I've gotten increasingly picky about jeans, and have some criticism about most pairs in my closet—but never my Levi's 501 jeans. They're not too straight, not too baggy, not too high, and not too low—and they come in great washes.

501 '90s Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans in Not My News Channel

Levi’s® 501 '90s Jean
Levi's
Levi’s 501 '90s Jean in Cream

Levi's 90's 501 Jeans in Ever Afternoon
Levi's
90's 501 Jeans in Ever Afternoon

My favorite tee: Leset Margo T-Shirt

T-shirts are another thing I'm quite picky about, and I adore Leset's Margo tees. I wear my white and black ones a ton, but I'm happy to report that the brand is now making the popular tee in a variety of colors. It's thick and well-made, the sleeves aren't too tight (I hate that), and it has a nice boxy, slightly cropped shape.

Classic Margo Tee
Leset
Classic Margo Tee in White

Leset, The Margo Tee in Indigo
Leset
The Margo Tee in Indigo

Classic Margo Tee
Leset
Classic Margo Tee in Black

The Margo Tee
Leset
The Margo Tee in Dusty Pink

My favorite leggings: Lululemon Align Leggings 28"

I've tried practically every legging brand under the sun but the pair I'm constantly reaching for is my Lululemon Align pair. They're so comfortable and flattering and it takes ages for them to show any sign of wear. At 5'4", I prefer the 28" pair but there are four different inseam lengths to choose from.

Lululemon Align Pant 28
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pants 28" in Black

Lululemon Align Leggings
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pants 25" in Dark Olive

Lululemon Align Leggings
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pants 28" in Heathered Graphite Grey

My favorite denim shorts: Agolde Parker Long Shorts

I live in the South and wear denim shorts a lot in the summer, but I'm kind of over cut-offs and prefer something more polished. I was so happy when Agolde made its popular Parker shorts with a finished hem and longer length, and promptly ordered multiple pairs.

Parker Long Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Shorts in Enamour

Parker Long Relaxed Organic Cotton Denim Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Relaxed Organic Cotton Denim Shorts in Dough

Parker High Waist Relaxed Long Denim Shorts
Agolde
Parker High Waist Relaxed Long Denim Shorts in Feud

My favorite cardigan: Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Sure, crewneck cardigans are trendy right now but I appear to be hooked and will be wearing them for life. The one that I think stands above and beyond most is Reformation's cashmere one. The fit of it is cool as opposed to frumpy, and it's impossibly soft. You might want to think about sizing down (I did) as it's a bit oversized.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Cocoa

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Gossamer/black Stripe

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Black

My favorite workout sneakers: On Cloud 5 Sneakers

When it comes to workout sneakers, I want something lightweight and comfortable that I can easily slip on and off. On Cloud 5 sneakers check all of those boxes for me, and they require zero breaking in. I wear them on the treadmill and to walk the dog almost every day.

Cloud 5 Sneakers
On
Cloud 5 Sneakers in Haze/Sand

Cloud 5 Combo Sneakers
On
Cloud 5 Combo Sneakers in Black/Alloy

Cloud 5 Running Shoe
On
Cloud 5 Running Shoes in Pearl/White

Cloud 5 Sneakers
On
Cloud 5 Sneakers in Blueberry/Feather

My favorite sleeping shirt: Everlane Air Oversized Crew Tee

While Everlane's Air Tee is perfectly lovely to wear outside, it's my go-tos for sleeping. It's gotten to the point where I won't sleep in any other T-shirts. They're super light and comfortable and I've been tempted to buy them in bulk.

Everlane Air Tee
Everlane
The Air Oversized Crew Tee in Kalamata

Everlane, The Air Oversized Crew Tee in White
Everlane
The Air Oversized Crew Tee in White

Everlane Air Tee
Everlane
The Air Oversized Crew Tee in Navy

My favorite button-down: Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt

Reformation's button-down shirts are perfection. I like the Will shirt too but prefer the Andy because it's a little shorter (and I'm short). The seasonal colors and striped patterns are always spot-on.

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt in Garden Stripe

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt in White

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt in Sky Blue Stripe

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt in Midnight Stripe

My favorite socks: Nike Ankle Socks

After determining that Nike's crew socks were too high and no-show socks too low, I landed on its ankle socks and I've never looked back. They're just right.

Nike Everyday Cushion Ankle Training Socks (3 Pair), Men's & Women's With Sweat-Wicking Technology, White/black, Medium
Nike
Everyday Cushion Ankle Training Socks (3 Pair)

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike
Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

