9 Specific Basics I'll Probably Keep Buying For the Rest of My Life

While I love trying new brands and "It" items, there are certain basics in my closet that I will not stop wearing and buying. Some of them have been favorites for a decade while others were discovered (by me, at least) far more recently, but all have become items I reach for time and time again—no matter how long I've had them. These tried-and-true basics include my go-to white T-shirt, the denim shorts I buy in every wash, the sneakers I wear for all of my workouts, the versatile straight-leg jeans I tell everyone to buy, and the leggings that are better than all the rest, to name a few.

If you're in need of new basics or perhaps are just curious, keep reading to find out which specific ones I highly recommend, and shop them in the most useful colors. I promise you won't be disappointed and that they're be money well spent (but not to worry—these prices are reasonable).

My favorite jeans: Levi's 501 '90s Jeans

As I've gotten older, I've gotten increasingly picky about jeans, and have some criticism about most pairs in my closet—but never my Levi's 501 jeans. They're not too straight, not too baggy, not too high, and not too low—and they come in great washes.

Levi's 501 '90s Jeans in Not My News Channel $98 SHOP NOW

Levi's Levi’s 501 '90s Jean in Cream $98 SHOP NOW

Levi's 90's 501 Jeans in Ever Afternoon $98 SHOP NOW

My favorite tee: Leset Margo T-Shirt

T-shirts are another thing I'm quite picky about, and I adore Leset's Margo tees. I wear my white and black ones a ton, but I'm happy to report that the brand is now making the popular tee in a variety of colors. It's thick and well-made, the sleeves aren't too tight (I hate that), and it has a nice boxy, slightly cropped shape.

Leset Classic Margo Tee in White $68 SHOP NOW

Leset The Margo Tee in Indigo $68 SHOP NOW

Leset Classic Margo Tee in Black $68 SHOP NOW

Leset The Margo Tee in Dusty Pink $68 SHOP NOW

My favorite leggings: Lululemon Align Leggings 28"

I've tried practically every legging brand under the sun but the pair I'm constantly reaching for is my Lululemon Align pair. They're so comfortable and flattering and it takes ages for them to show any sign of wear. At 5'4", I prefer the 28" pair but there are four different inseam lengths to choose from.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants 28" in Black $98 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants 25" in Dark Olive $98 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants 28" in Heathered Graphite Grey $98 SHOP NOW

My favorite denim shorts: Agolde Parker Long Shorts

I live in the South and wear denim shorts a lot in the summer, but I'm kind of over cut-offs and prefer something more polished. I was so happy when Agolde made its popular Parker shorts with a finished hem and longer length, and promptly ordered multiple pairs.

Agolde Parker Long Shorts in Enamour $148 SHOP NOW

Agolde Parker Long Relaxed Organic Cotton Denim Shorts in Dough $148 SHOP NOW

Agolde Parker High Waist Relaxed Long Denim Shorts in Feud $148 SHOP NOW

My favorite cardigan: Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Sure, crewneck cardigans are trendy right now but I appear to be hooked and will be wearing them for life. The one that I think stands above and beyond most is Reformation's cashmere one. The fit of it is cool as opposed to frumpy, and it's impossibly soft. You might want to think about sizing down (I did) as it's a bit oversized.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Cocoa $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Gossamer/black Stripe $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Black $198 SHOP NOW

My favorite workout sneakers: On Cloud 5 Sneakers

When it comes to workout sneakers, I want something lightweight and comfortable that I can easily slip on and off. On Cloud 5 sneakers check all of those boxes for me, and they require zero breaking in. I wear them on the treadmill and to walk the dog almost every day.

On Cloud 5 Sneakers in Haze/Sand $140 SHOP NOW

On Cloud 5 Combo Sneakers in Black/Alloy $150 SHOP NOW

On Cloud 5 Running Shoes in Pearl/White $140 SHOP NOW

On Cloud 5 Sneakers in Blueberry/Feather $140 SHOP NOW

My favorite sleeping shirt: Everlane Air Oversized Crew Tee

While Everlane's Air Tee is perfectly lovely to wear outside, it's my go-tos for sleeping. It's gotten to the point where I won't sleep in any other T-shirts. They're super light and comfortable and I've been tempted to buy them in bulk.

Everlane The Air Oversized Crew Tee in Kalamata $30 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Air Oversized Crew Tee in White $30 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Air Oversized Crew Tee in Navy $30 SHOP NOW

My favorite button-down: Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt

Reformation's button-down shirts are perfection. I like the Will shirt too but prefer the Andy because it's a little shorter (and I'm short). The seasonal colors and striped patterns are always spot-on.

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt in Garden Stripe $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt in White $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt in Sky Blue Stripe $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt in Midnight Stripe $128 SHOP NOW

My favorite socks: Nike Ankle Socks

After determining that Nike's crew socks were too high and no-show socks too low, I landed on its ankle socks and I've never looked back. They're just right.

Nike Everyday Cushion Ankle Training Socks (3 Pair) $22 SHOP NOW

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) $22 SHOP NOW