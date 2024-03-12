9 Specific Basics I'll Probably Keep Buying For the Rest of My Life
While I love trying new brands and "It" items, there are certain basics in my closet that I will not stop wearing and buying. Some of them have been favorites for a decade while others were discovered (by me, at least) far more recently, but all have become items I reach for time and time again—no matter how long I've had them. These tried-and-true basics include my go-to white T-shirt, the denim shorts I buy in every wash, the sneakers I wear for all of my workouts, the versatile straight-leg jeans I tell everyone to buy, and the leggings that are better than all the rest, to name a few.
If you're in need of new basics or perhaps are just curious, keep reading to find out which specific ones I highly recommend, and shop them in the most useful colors. I promise you won't be disappointed and that they're be money well spent (but not to worry—these prices are reasonable).
My favorite jeans: Levi's 501 '90s Jeans
As I've gotten older, I've gotten increasingly picky about jeans, and have some criticism about most pairs in my closet—but never my Levi's 501 jeans. They're not too straight, not too baggy, not too high, and not too low—and they come in great washes.
My favorite tee: Leset Margo T-Shirt
T-shirts are another thing I'm quite picky about, and I adore Leset's Margo tees. I wear my white and black ones a ton, but I'm happy to report that the brand is now making the popular tee in a variety of colors. It's thick and well-made, the sleeves aren't too tight (I hate that), and it has a nice boxy, slightly cropped shape.
My favorite leggings: Lululemon Align Leggings 28"
I've tried practically every legging brand under the sun but the pair I'm constantly reaching for is my Lululemon Align pair. They're so comfortable and flattering and it takes ages for them to show any sign of wear. At 5'4", I prefer the 28" pair but there are four different inseam lengths to choose from.
My favorite denim shorts: Agolde Parker Long Shorts
I live in the South and wear denim shorts a lot in the summer, but I'm kind of over cut-offs and prefer something more polished. I was so happy when Agolde made its popular Parker shorts with a finished hem and longer length, and promptly ordered multiple pairs.
My favorite cardigan: Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Sure, crewneck cardigans are trendy right now but I appear to be hooked and will be wearing them for life. The one that I think stands above and beyond most is Reformation's cashmere one. The fit of it is cool as opposed to frumpy, and it's impossibly soft. You might want to think about sizing down (I did) as it's a bit oversized.
My favorite workout sneakers: On Cloud 5 Sneakers
When it comes to workout sneakers, I want something lightweight and comfortable that I can easily slip on and off. On Cloud 5 sneakers check all of those boxes for me, and they require zero breaking in. I wear them on the treadmill and to walk the dog almost every day.
My favorite sleeping shirt: Everlane Air Oversized Crew Tee
While Everlane's Air Tee is perfectly lovely to wear outside, it's my go-tos for sleeping. It's gotten to the point where I won't sleep in any other T-shirts. They're super light and comfortable and I've been tempted to buy them in bulk.
My favorite button-down: Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation's button-down shirts are perfection. I like the Will shirt too but prefer the Andy because it's a little shorter (and I'm short). The seasonal colors and striped patterns are always spot-on.
My favorite socks: Nike Ankle Socks
After determining that Nike's crew socks were too high and no-show socks too low, I landed on its ankle socks and I've never looked back. They're just right.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
