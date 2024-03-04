Run, Don't Walk—These 9 Aesthetician-Recommended Products Are on Sale RN

My skin took a turn for the better once I started seeing an aesthetician (shout-out to the amazing Caroline Godsick!). Once I did this, I realized how many things I was actually doing wrong for my breakouts (oops). I know not everyone has the means to be able to see an aesthetician regularly, but if you can find it in your budget, trust me, your skin will absolutely thank you. Godsick has recommended a few key products to me that hydrate, brighten, and promote a youthful-looking complexion. And not to bury the lead, but they also happen to be on sale at Dermstore ATM! Through March 10, Dermstore is having its annual Beauty Refresh Sale. Take this opportunity to get 20% off with the code REFRESH and stock up on some dermatologist- and aesthetician-loved brands like SkinMedica, PCA Skin, EltaMD, La-Roche Posay, and Augustinus Bader. Keep reading ahead, and you'll find the best expert-recommended products to buy during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale.

PCA SKIN Daily Cleansing Oil $46 $37 SHOP NOW This cleansing oil is a recommendation from Godsick that I completely fell in love with. The texture is so buttery, and it removes makeup so easily. It also leaves your skin extra refreshed and hydrated after just one use.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $43 $34 SHOP NOW An aesthetician recommended this sunscreen to me years ago, and I've loved it ever since. It's one of the few sunscreens that don't break me out. Celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian have also touted it as a favorite.

EltaMD AM Restore Moisturizer $44 $35 SHOP NOW Godsick loves this moisturizer for anyone struggling with breakouts because it's lightweight and stimulates the skin's natural water system to moisturize without heavy oils or emollients.

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil $265 $212 SHOP NOW This nourishing oil from Augustinus Bader is definitely a spendier option, but it contains Bader's patented TFC8 complex, which guides key nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to the skin, creating the right environment for the body's repair and renewal process. Godsick loves this oil, but it may not be for super-oily skin or those who are extra prone to breakouts.

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum $295 $235 SHOP NOW Godsick told me this growth factor–rich serum from SkinMedica would be great for even my acne-prone skin. I was struggling with a bit of skin damage after I stopped using tretinoin, and this formula targets damaged skin as well as fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin with an innovative peptide and growth factor blend. It's definitely expensive, but Dermstore offers great deals on SkinMedica products from time to time. This is your op to stock up and receive 20% off.

SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser $48 $38 SHOP NOW Another SkinMedica favorite of Godsick is this exfoliating cleanser. It's great for oily skin and gives a thorough cleanse a couple times a week. It minimizes the appearance of enlarged pores and gives the skin a radiant, refreshed appearance after use.

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Daily Lightweight Mineral SPF 50+ $70 $56 SHOP NOW Two board-certified dermatologists, Lauren Penzi, MD, and Divya Shokeen, MD, told me that this sunscreen from ISDIN is a great mineral option with an innovative formula. It contains DNA repairosomes, which help correct existing sun damage in the skin. It's also pregnancy-safe.

Glytone Mild Gel Cleanser $36 $29 SHOP NOW This Glytone cleanser is another great gentle option for sensitive that Penzi loves because it contains glycolic acid and glycerin to gently exfoliate while keeping skin hydrated. You might as well snag it while it's a few bucks off.

SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator $184 $147 SHOP NOW This cult-loved super hydrator from SkinMedica is expensive, so it's vital to snag it while it's 20% off. Godsick loves it because it contains five different weights of hyaluronic acid, a peptide complex, and vitamin E to rejuvenate stressed, dehydrated, and dry skin.

More of My On-Sale Favorites From Dermstore

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $19 $15 SHOP NOW This is my all-time favorite micellar water because it's great for even the most sensitive or dehydrated skin. While I love using a cleansing oil for makeup removal in the evening, sometimes mascara and liner can be hard to get off with just that, so I use this to easily remove the rest.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment $85 $68 SHOP NOW This gentle daily exfoliating treatment contains lactic acid, a gentle AHA that also has hydrating properties. It helps refine and smooth skin texture without drying out your skin. It also brightens like no other with ingredients like licorice root extract.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1 Serum $54 $43 SHOP NOW This is such a great starter retinoid for sensitive skin. I got it after I saw that NYC aesthetician Sofie Pavitt recommended it. I also love that the formula comes in a a variety of strengths for every skin type and need.

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit $250 $200 SHOP NOW This mini version of NuFace's device is great for traveling and helps instantly lift, contour, and tone the muscles of the face.