I'm Sorry, But If You're Not Shopping This Dermstore Sale, Your Skin Is Missing Out

I'm a beauty editor, which means I get access to a lot of beauty products, and I'm constantly testing the latest and greatest formulations. However, that doesn't mean I'll let a skincare sale slip by me. If anything, I take them more seriously now because I know what products work and what products, well, don't meet my standards. I'm constantly looking to collect the former and avoid the latter, and a skincare sale is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Right now, Dermstore is holding its Beauty Refresh Event. Through March 10, you can stock up on some of the most iconic, effective, and innovative products for up to 20% off. Yep, I'm talking about tried-and-true brands like Sunday Riley, Supergoop, Nuface, and even Augustinus Bader. Keep scrolling to see the 25 skincare products worth snagging before they sell out!

Augustinus Bader The Cream $185 $148 SHOP NOW Yep, the ever-iconic Augustinus Bader products are on sale, including the most recognizable one from the brand: The Cream. This celeb-loved formula promises to do everything from reducing signs of aging to improving tone and texture, boosting skin firmness, and more.

Act+Acre Act+acre Cold Processed Stem Cell Serum $86 $69 SHOP NOW If you want better hair and scalp health, this serum is your ticket. Using a combination of cold-processed ingredients, it promotes and extends the growth phase of the hair follicles, lessens hair loss, and soothes and hydrates the scalp. In other words, it's thinning hair's best friend.

Bioderma Sensibio H2o Micellar Water $19 $15 SHOP NOW You'll find this French micellar water in almost every celebrity makeup artist's kit. It's gentle on the skin yet effective at removing makeup. Trust me, this is one of those staple skincare products that never leave your collection once you try them.

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel $25 $20 SHOP NOW Speaking of Bioderma, I also recommend trying the brand's shower gel while it's on sale. It cleanses without stripping my skin and lasts me forever. Seriously, I've had one of these bad boys in my shower for months, and I've only used half of it.

U Beauty The Super Hydrator $168 $134 SHOP NOW If there were ever a time to snag this internet-famous moisturizer, it's now. Normally $168, it's majorly discounted as part of the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale. Use it to quench parched skin and bring water into the deep layers of the skin for a fresh, plump, and youthful appearance.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant $35 $28 SHOP NOW Yep, TikTok's favorite exfoliant is on sale, and I recommend snagging it before it sells out. It uses BHA (salicylic acid) to slough away dead skin, clear clogged pores, and minimize blemishes. The addition of green tea helps soothe redness and inflammation. Let's just say that there's a reason it went viral on social media.

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 With Sunflower Extract $68 $58 SHOP NOW Since I wear tank tops, T-shirts, and shorts in warm summer weather, any exposed skin is vulnerable to damage. To prevent hyperpigmentation, lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging, I have to use a lot of SPF, and it's expensive. That's why I like this gigantic pump bottle. It lasts me for months, and I can rest easy knowing my skin won't pay the price for me accidentally running out of sunscreen. Plus, I don't have to buy a million little bottles only to replace them when they run out in a week.

GRANDE Cosmetics Grandelash-Md Lash Enhancing Serum $36 $29 SHOP NOW Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings tried this lash serum before her wedding, and the results were whoa. Click here to see her before-and-after pictures. They speak for themselves.

Allies of Skin Peptides Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment $129 $103 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on this product. It brightened my skin better than most other vitamin C serums I've tried (and I've tried a lot). It's all thanks to a combination of high-tech ingredients. There's teprenone, which increases firmness, reduces wrinkles, and minimizes enlarged pores. There are antioxidants, including vitamin C. Finally, there are peptides and ceramides to support a healthy skin barrier.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 $26 $21 SHOP NOW This sunscreen is oxybenzone- and octinoxate-free, broad-spectrum SPF 60, and antioxidant-rich. It's also non-greasy and gentle even for sensitive skin types thanks to a fragrance-free formulation. It's yet another SPF I'm stocking up on before summer.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment $122 $98 SHOP NOW Lactic acid is one of the gentler AHAs, which makes it perfect for those who want to lift discoloration, smooth texture, and brighten skin without excess irritation. This lactic acid–spiked serum will deliver all of those benefits and more without adding to redness and sensitivity.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner vitamin C Brightening Serum $85 $68 SHOP NOW Remember how I was saying the aforementioned Allies of Skin product brightened my skin better than most vitamin C serums I've tried? This one is an exception. A whopping 20% vitamin C means this serum works quickly to brighten dark spots, banish dullness, and fight off free radicals. Rumor has it that Hailey Bieber is a big fan, and I can see why.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask $39 $31 SHOP NOW One of my favorite hair masks of all time, this creamy formula brings my thin, dry hair back to life every time I use it. Algae extract strengthens hair and protects the scalp from free radical damage. B vitamins improve texture and shine. Almond oil smooths the hair cuticle, and rose hip oil provides essential fatty acids. My hair basically drinks it up.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager $18 $14 SHOP NOW Why not pair the hair mask with a scalp massager to increase circulation (and relaxation)?

Dr Dennis Gross Derminfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment $45 $36 SHOP NOW Many lip plumpers volumize at the sake of hydration, but not this one. It's clinically proven to plump and hydrate with four molecular weights of hyaluronic acid as well as a complex of peptides. It even soothes and repairs the lips thanks to gentle ingredients like ectoin, bisabolol, and Centella asiastica. No thin, chapped lips here.

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase $89 $71 SHOP NOW I was a silk-pillowcase skeptic until I actually tried one. Now, I don't want to sleep without it. If I do, my hair is rough and tangled come morning. Even my skin suffers. I notice that it's more red and irritated when I sleep on cotton pillowcases rather than this silk one.

Dr. Loretta Universal Glow Daily Defense $60 $51 SHOP NOW I used this sunscreen until I couldn't physically squeeze out anymore from the tube. That's how much I loved it. A mineral formula, it has a slight peachy tint that prevents virtually any white cast from appearing on the skin. It's non-irritating and provides full-spectrum UVA/UVB, HEV, and blue light protection. Get this, and your skin will thank you.

Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil $70 $56 SHOP NOW Everyone knows and loves Ellis Brooklyn for its amazing array of fragrances. What many people don't know is that the brand also carries some pretty stellar body oils that envelop the skin in its best-selling scents. Use this after you shower, and you'll experience how touchably soft and plump your skin feels. You'll also smell incredible—like salty sea, white tropical florals, and creamy sandalwood.

EltaMD Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 $39 $31 SHOP NOW There's not much I can say about EltaMD that hasn't already been said, so I'll keep it short. The sunscreen brand has some of the best formulas in the game, and it's beloved by skin experts, celebrities, and beauty editors alike.

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre $29 $23 SHOP NOW An iconic French pharmacy product, this skin cream is milky and luxurious. It all but sinks into the skin to provide it with essential moisture. I like using this moisturizer before I apply makeup. It's the perfect glowy skin primer.

Herbivore Botanicals Nova 15% Vitamin C and Turmeric Brightening Serum $65 $52 SHOP NOW Another brightening product I love (are you sensing a theme here?), this serum uses a cocktail of vitamin C and turmeric to auto-correct dark spots and discoloration, plus pump the skin full of antioxidants.

Joanna Vargas Eden Hydrating Pro Moisturizer $90 $72 SHOP NOW If you're like me, and you have sensitive skin, I can't recommend this moisturizer enough. I have rosacea, so I'm constantly battling patchy redness. Somehow, this formula sinks into my skin, moisturizing it deeply, without adding to the irritation issue. That's because of ingredients like fruit cell culture extract, ginkgo biloba, and macadamia seed oil—all of which nourish and soothe the skin.

R+Co Chainmail Thermal Protection Spray $36 $29 SHOP NOW Another haircare product, this one is the latest launch from R+Co. It shields strands from damaging heat up to 450°F. That means less split ends, breakage, and rough texture. Plus, high-tech polymers offer hold, water lily extract gives the hair a lightweight bounce, and a bevy of fruit oils improve overall shine and elasticity.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit $220 $176 SHOP NOW I love microcurrent devices. There's just nothing else that can give an instant, visible lift to the contours of my face and neck. I use this little gadget on my cheekbones and jawline to look more sculpted and contoured without the need for makeup.