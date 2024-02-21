My Aesthetician Just Told Me I've Been Doing These 3 Things Wrong for My Acne

I struggled with acne for so long that I honestly thought my skin would never clear up. If you're going through the same thing, just know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I found said light thanks to Los Angeles aesthetician Caroline Godsick. I can genuinely tell you that her custom approach to acne at The LA Skin Club works miracles. I've seen a lot of aestheticians over the years as a beauty editor, but to be honest, I won't see anyone but Godsick now. She truly saved my angry, inflamed skin by first cluing me in to a few things I've been doing wrong. I'm sharing these in the hopes that you too have a light-bulb moment about your skincare routine. If you're looking to take things further, though, and are in the L.A. area, go see Godsick! I recommend her to everyone because she is truly a magician at her craft. For all her advice and favorite products, keep reading below.

1. Overusing Acids and Strong Retinoids

This was a mistake I made for years before seeing Godsick, but luckily, I realized this was an issue and stopped using things like tretinoin and super-strong acids. I was, however, using a 2% salicylic acid cleanser when I first began seeing Godsick, and she let me know that this might be contributing to the issue and causing more breakouts since my skin is super sensitive.

"Some common mistakes I see with my acne clients when it comes to their skincare regimen is overusing acids, whether it's prescription retinol/retin-a, at-home peel pads, exfoliating cleansers, or all of the above," she says. "I often find that people don't realize when they are purchasing products that are marketed for acne-prone skin that most of these products include some form of acid, and when their entire regimen is full of exfoliating ingredients, that becomes a major problem. When we over-exfoliate and strip the skin of its natural oils, the skin's oil production will start to work in overdrive and potentially increase the spread of bacteria."

2. Dehydrating the Skin

This was another huge mistake I made for years. I always thought that my acne would clear up if I just dried out my oily skin. Boy, was I wrong. I realized this too late, and my skin suffered some major damage that I'm still recovering from to this day. My skin is definitely more dehydrated than it used to be but recovering thanks to Godsick and her magical abilities. She breaks this one down further for us.

"Another issue is dehydrating the skin," she explains. "Most people's first reaction to acne is to dry out their breakouts with spot treatments, clay masks, and they skip moisturizing. When we dehydrate the skin, the bacteria and oil can get stuck in the sub-layers of the epidermis, creating a compromised barrier."

3. Using a Strong Concentration of Vitamin C

The first red flag Godsick identified with my skincare routine when I first started seeing her was my vitamin C serum. I was using a vitamin C serum right after my 2% salicylic acid cleanser in the morning, and my super-sensitive skin did not like that. Once I cooled it on those two things, my breakouts started to calm down. Godsick told me a bit more about vitamin C and why it isn't always great for those who are struggling with breakouts.

"Another mistake that most people are unaware of is that their vitamin C serum could potentially contribute to their breakouts. While I tell all my clients that I love and adore vitamin C, especially for dealing with pigmentation, many of these serums are formulated at too high a concentration for acne concerns. As such, I tell most of my clients that once we get their acne under control, we can slowly make vitamin C serums a part of their regimen."

Godsick's Best Advice for Acne

I tried "fixing" my skin for years on my own because I wasn't finding the right help at a dermatologist's office. While it can also be tough finding the right aesthetician, Godsick is the best and has so much to offer. Here's her best advice.

"For anyone struggling with acne, my first piece of advice is to visit a licensed professional. In the world of social media and skin influencers, I see a lot of misinformation provided by people who are simply untrained and have no authority to give such advice. When it comes to skin, one size does not fit all. So my advice to each of my clients differs. Some common practices most people can benefit from are finding a balanced regimen from your skincare professional, avoiding touching/picking your face, doing monthly extractions/facials, icing your skin to reduce inflammation, incorporating LED into your routine, and wearing sunscreen."

Below, you'll also find Godsick's best product recommendations for anyone struggling with breakouts. She also wants us to remember: "There are so many great acne-care products on the market, and these are a few I have loved over the years. However, before considering any of these products, I want to remind readers that what may work for one person may not work for another, and it's important to get a skin consultation."

Godsick's Favorite Cleansers for Acne

Skinbetter Science Cleansing Gel $48 SHOP NOW I've used this cleanser myself after Godsick recommended it and love it. It's a great simple daily cleanser that's really refreshing and cleans well without drying out my skin. "Great everyday gentle cleanser to replenish acne prone skin." — Godsick

SkinMedica Skinmedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser $48 SHOP NOW "[This is great for] a thorough cleanse [and can be] used two to three times a week for oily skin. It minimizes large pores for a radiant and refreshed appearance." — Godsick

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex $48 SHOP NOW

Godsick's Favorite Toners and Exfoliating Pads for Acne

Skinbetter Science Alpharet Exfoliating Peel Pads $115 SHOP NOW I've tried these myself and do have to warn that they are strong, but they really get the job done when it comes to exfoliating. I know that Skinbetter products are pricey, but it's also one of the few higher-end brands that I consider completely worth it. The science, technology, and attention to detail are all there. "[These contain a] triple acid blend [that] supports exfoliation and removes dead skin to help prevent clogged pores." — Godsick

Vivant Daily Repair Pads $82 SHOP NOW "Gentle, alcohol-free, and uniquely formulated with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and rejuvenating ingredients." — Godsick

Godsick's Favorite Serums for Acne

Skinbetter Science Mystro Active Balance Serum $225 SHOP NOW Godsick recommended this serum to me, and I can't wait to try it. "This uses plant-based adaptogens to uniquely support the skin's natural ability to adapt to stress and achieve balance in acne and all skin types " — Godsick

Skinbetter Science AlphaRet Clearing Serum $135 SHOP NOW "Formulated with salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), and additional pore-cleansing, hydrating, and soothing ingredients to rejuvenate and clarify the appearance of oilier, blemish-prone skin." — Godsick

Godsick's Favorite Moisturizers for Acne

EltaMD AM Restore Moisturizer $44 SHOP NOW "Lightweight moisturizer that stimulates the skin's natural water system to moisturize without oil or heavy emollients." — Godsick

SkinMedica Ultra Sheer Moisturizer $60 SHOP NOW "Lightweight, noncomedogenic moisturizer." — Godsick

Skinbetter Science Hydration Boosting Cream $95 SHOP NOW "Uses a unique combination of ceramides and botanical lipids to hydrate the skin and provide a smooth and supple yet airy finish." — Godsick

Godsick's Favorite Sunscreens for Acne

SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 35 $40 SHOP NOW "Formulated for sensitive and post-procedure skin types, this sheer, lightweight, mineral sunscreen is oil-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free, noncomedogenic, and hypoallergenic." — Godsick