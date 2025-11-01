Hailey Bieber–Approved Skincare Devices, K-Beauty Staples, and More: 14 Products Quietly on Sale at Ulta RN

in News

I get it, Halloween just happened. How is it possible that I’m already asking you to start thinking about holiday shopping? Well, there are a few reasons you should be turning your attention towards the most important gift-giving season of the year right now: firstly, it will be here in no time, and secondly, the best deals tend to happen before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, not during. Case in point, Ulta’s Early Black Friday beauty sale, where hundreds of products from buzzy, viral brands like Noyz and Sacheu, household names like Dyson and Clinique, K-beauty brands like Medicube, and so much more are hosting sneaky deals up to 40% off a whole month early.

From now until November 22, you can score big-ticket items like the Hailey Bieber-approved NuFace Mini+ microcurrent tool for $62 less and shave 25% off of Medicube’s viral Booster Pro (known for its instant glass-skin results). While everyone loves to save on larger purchases (skincare devices are seeing some serious discounts right now), it’s also a great time to take advantage of even lower prices on drugstore must-haves, such as the Milani Lip Oil, which is going for just $8 if you shop right now. But don’t wait, because these deals change every other day, and you might not be able to score sales of this caliber until the real deal (ahem, actual Black Friday) officially rolls around.

Though Ulta’s Early Black Friday sale event stretches from now until late November, I urge you to browse the shelves early because each day brings a slew of new sales across all beauty categories—from hair to skincare and makeup must-haves—all at jaw-dropping prices. To lighten your load, I’ve perused the limited-time sales hiding at Ulta to give you the highlights (and a few more to spare). The time for trick-or-treating is over—now it’s time to treat yourself.

The 14 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Ulta, From $5

Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

