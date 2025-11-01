Hailey Bieber–Approved Skincare Devices, K-Beauty Staples, and More: 14 Products Quietly on Sale at Ulta RN

I get it, Halloween just happened. How is it possible that I’m already asking you to start thinking about holiday shopping? Well, there are a few reasons you should be turning your attention towards the most important gift-giving season of the year right now: firstly, it will be here in no time, and secondly, the best deals tend to happen before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, not during. Case in point, Ulta’s Early Black Friday beauty sale, where hundreds of products from buzzy, viral brands like Noyz and Sacheu, household names like Dyson and Clinique, K-beauty brands like Medicube, and so much more are hosting sneaky deals up to 40% off a whole month early.
From now until November 22, you can score big-ticket items like the Hailey Bieber-approved NuFace Mini+ microcurrent tool for $62 less and shave 25% off of Medicube’s viral Booster Pro (known for its instant glass-skin results). While everyone loves to save on larger purchases (skincare devices are seeing some serious discounts right now), it’s also a great time to take advantage of even lower prices on drugstore must-haves, such as the Milani Lip Oil, which is going for just $8 if you shop right now. But don’t wait, because these deals change every other day, and you might not be able to score sales of this caliber until the real deal (ahem, actual Black Friday) officially rolls around.
Though Ulta’s Early Black Friday sale event stretches from now until late November, I urge you to browse the shelves early because each day brings a slew of new sales across all beauty categories—from hair to skincare and makeup must-haves—all at jaw-dropping prices. To lighten your load, I’ve perused the limited-time sales hiding at Ulta to give you the highlights (and a few more to spare). The time for trick-or-treating is over—now it’s time to treat yourself.
The 14 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Ulta, From $5
NuFACE
Mini+ Smart Petite Microcurrent Starter Kit
It helps that Hailey Bieber loves this face-snatching microcurrent device, but our editors love it for its actionable change and noticeable results. It gently sculpts and tones the skin over time with short, five-minute treatments, and right now you can snag it for 25% off.
Milani
Fruit Fetish Lip Oil - Blackberry Agave
Lip oils are always great to stock up on, especially when they're only $8. It's enriched with vitamin E and fruit extracts and comes in 10 equally discounted colors.
Clinique
Quickliner for Eyes Eyeliner
If you've been on the hunt for a no-budge eyeliner, look no further. This user-friendly eyeliner is great for makeup amateurs and pros alike; its no-budge, transfer-resistant formula makes all-day wear easy and its smudge-tipped end makes it easy to create natural-looking, lived-in dimension.
Olivia Garden
Ceramic+Ion Speed XL Round Thermal Brush
Salon blowouts? Never heard of 'em. Put some money back in your pocket with this thermal round brush, which will cut your styling time and save money on pricey blowouts.
We'll admit it, we trust Bieber's recommendations for just about anything concerning beauty. But we can attest to the efficacy and results of this skin-enhancing K-beauty tool that the Rhode founder uses—its multiple treatment settings and customizable levels making this a handheld spa treatment.
DERMAFLASH
LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal
You don't know good hair removal devices until you've tried this automatic dermaplaning tool from Dermaflash. My mom swears by it for smooth skin.
Elizabeth Arden
Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum
These restorative ceramide capsules are great for strengthening weak skin barriers, plumping the skin, and minimizing fine lines.
COSRX
Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
The Cosrx Snail Mucin took the internet by storm for its polarizing hero ingredient, but the glass-skin results made beauty lovers turn their heads in blissful ignorance. This hydrating essence is great for anyone experiencing irritated, dry, or inflamed skin—even for those with mature textures.
Shoppers and editors can't get enough of this pore-minimizing toner. Soaked in a cocktail of salicylic and lactic acids, each pad works hard to clear clogged pores, minimize sebum buildup, and improve surface texture.
Dyson
Airstrait Wet-To-Dry Straightener
The Airstrait is one of Dyson's most innovative devices, in my opinion, and I frequently pull out my own to minimize drying time. It takes your hair from wet to a gorgeously styled straight blowout in nearly half the time it would have to dry your hair and then style. Game-changer.
FOREO
Bear Smart Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
Yet another microcurrent device on our list of favorites is this option from Foreo. It's a great pick for anyone wanting to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture.
The most modest price tag on this list can be found on this edge-styling gel from Eco Style. It's infused with natural olive oil and conditioning ingredients to smooth and set your style while nourishing your strands.
It's A 10
Miracle Hair Mask Conditioning Treatment
If you're looking for a great curl mask, look no further than this beloved pick from It's A 10. Made with a blend of keratin amino acids, hydrolyzed collagen, and nourishing plant oils, this treatment works hard to hydrate your curls for optimal bounce and shine.
Clinique
Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream
Ulta shoppers love this wrinkle-minimizing eye cream from Clinique, and right now, it's just $49. It tightens and rehydrates thin under-eye skin, plumping up fine lines and de-puffing as it works.