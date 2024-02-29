9 Hair Trends Celebs and Fashion People Will Be Wearing Nonstop This Spring

Spring may not be upon us officially, but it's never a bad idea to hop on the seasonal trends before everyone else catches a whiff of them. One of my favorite parts about being a beauty editor (besides spending countless hours of the workday playing with makeup and enthusing over products with the Who What Wear beauty team) is having access to the industry experts who start the trends. While their clients are commonly credited for popularizing trends, my interest lies in the creative minds behind them.

So why not make use of the industry giants I have on speed dial to get the juicy details on the spring 2024 hair trends before they're spotted everywhere? To get a taste of what's to come, I reached out to Atlana-based professional hair colorist and educator Rachel Redd. Below, she spills every hair color, cut, and style that should be on your radar before winter has reached its end. I've even ID'd a few products to help you make them happen at home—there's no hard-to-score hair appointment required to pull these off.

First up: The hair colors that will be launching an industry-wide takeover in spring 2024. According to Redd, natural hair colors will be on the rise this season, with warm hues taking the lead. Last year, we witnessed something similar, with the meteoric rise of cowboy copper and Bambi blonde. "It will be the evolution of the 2023 warm hair trends, but moving in the direction of minimal dimension, and both beige and golden tones for blondes and brunettes," she explains. "Reds, coppers, and golds will continue to be leading the pack this season. Warm hues have become a strong competitor in the hair game, as clients are seeking a more low-maintenance upkeep."

Buttery Blondes + Copper Hues

We'll be taking cues from Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney's signature hair color this season. She also flawlessly executes the bouncy blowout trend we'll be seeing nonstop over the next few months in this shot. If you're ready to go blonde (or blonder), consider adding a multipurpose toner like the one below by Pureology to help neutralizes brassy, yellow, or orange tones while encouraging warmth and vibrancy. Additionally, incorporating a color-enhancing treatment into your routine can protect and enhance your strands.

Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Hair Gloss $36 SHOP NOW In addition to neutralizing brassy, yellow, and orange tones, this high-gloss toning formula works to revive warm shades and promote vibrancy, shine, and softness. It also has a signature aromatherapy blend of rose, floral ginger, and cedarwood that will instantly transform your space into a spa.

Redken Acidic Color Gloss Activated Glass Gloss Treatment $33 SHOP NOW As a professional hair colorist, Redd swears by this product (part of Redken's Acidic Color Gloss Line). "This incredible lineup now gives the power of color retention to the client, allowing clients to upkeep their Redken Shades EQ glosses at home with the shampoo, conditioner, leave-in, and the treatment," she says.

Warm Brunettes

"This spring, we can expect to see the return of natural-inspired hair color," says Redd. We're certainly already seeing glimmers of this through the rising popularity of the warm brunette hair tones spotted on red carpets. Model Barbara Palvin, in particular, has caught my eye as someone who's always embraced natural hair colors with style. In fact, Palvin was photographed for Emporio Armani in this toasty brown shade.

Color Wow Color Security Shampoo $24 SHOP NOW Color Wow is another expert-approved product we Who What Wear editors love for our dyed strands. It's a clean, sulfate-free shampoo that prevents color fade, offers residue-free cleaning, and promotes a healthy scalp. It also helps create visibly thicker hair with each use.

Redken Acidic Color Gloss Heat Protection Treatment $33 SHOP NOW Redd recommends incorporating another color-safe Redken product, the Acidic Color Gloss Heat Protection Treatment, into your product lineup. "Clients are now seeking healthy, shiny, luscious hair, and the Acidic Color Gloss line delivers that," she tells us. This leave-in treatment provides heat protection while locking in shine with an acidic pH-balanced formula.

As excited as we are to witness a shift in hair colors worn by celebrities and fashion people coast to coast, we're just as ready to be enlightened on the cuts and styles that will be everywhere. Keep scrolling to see which ones will be making an appearance come spring and which will be carried over from this past winter and fall as new hairstyling staples. Of course, we've asked our expert for her insights and provided a few more product favorites to whet your appetite.

Baroque Bobs

"For haircuts, we will continue to see the bob trend stand out as the number one requested cut," says Redd. So if you're waiting for a sign to finally cut a few inches off your hair for a chic bob, this is it. Grab the scissors (or ask your hairstylist to make the chop for you). The Baroque Bob, as worn by Lily Aldridge above, will be one of the most highly requested cuts of the season just like it was last year.

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo $32 SHOP NOW IGK's charcoal dry shampoo is a must for anyone wanting to cut down on styling time. It offers extended hold and styling, quickly absorbs oil, and leaves the hair with volume. Plus, its formula features white tea powder to soothe the scalp and 7% cleansing powders to detox and deep clean.

Oribe Beechwood Medium Round Brush $170 SHOP NOW Take it from someone who's worn a bob off and on for years at a time—you're going to want a round brush to keep your feistier strands in check. One of my top picks is the Beechwood Medium Round Brush. It's a little pricey, but it delivers volume and shine every time.

Blunt Bobs

As the reigning queen of the clean girl aesthetic that's been taking over social media, it's no surprise that Hailey Bieber's blunt, Parisian-chic bob is still trending. While she has since moved on to longer lengths, this high-fashion style is steadily on the rise on and off the red carpet. We'll be re-creating this with a frizz-fighting oil and a flat iron on hand at all times (with a spritz or two of heat protectant, of course).

Living Proof No Frizz Vanishing Oil $33 SHOP NOW What if I told you that combating frizz is much easier than you think? Use this fast-absorbing oil by Living Proof to hydrate and block humidity, leaving your strands smooth and shiny. Its key ingredient is a biomimetic five-oil blend that mimics you hair's natural oils to support the look and feel of healthy hair.

GHD Original Styler 1" Flat Iron $209 SHOP NOW If you want to re-create Hailey Bieber's sleek, blunt bob, a high-performing flat iron is your best bet. GHD's new and improved flat iron now features ceramic technology and ceramic plates pre-set to the optimum styling temperature of 365ºF for sleek and smooth results.

Playful Pixies

We haven't been able to stop thinking about how darling Julia Garner looks with this perfect, face-framing pixie. This hairstyle allows your gorgeous features to shine and happens to be one of the easiest, fuss-free styles. When you're in a time crunch, you can truly just style it and go with the help of a few key products to make the process go quickly and smoothly.

Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Spray $40 SHOP NOW Living Proof's lightweight, silicone-free styling spray is especially created with fine hair in mind to smooth away frizz and prevent pesky static and flyaways. In addition to blocking humidity with the help of Proprietary Smoothing Technology, it also offers heat protection up to 450°F.

Reverie Rake Styling Balm $36 SHOP NOW Reverie's Rake Styling Balm is the key to pulling off a textured bob every time. Part curl cream and part finishing cream, it conditions the hair with a whipped balm formula while providing lightweight hold and structure for an ultra-luxe, lived-in look just like Garner's.

Big, Bouncy Blowouts

According to Redd, we're about to witness the fall of dropped waves and the triumphant return of big, bouncy blowouts as shown by Blanca Padilla. While it could very much be the start of more '70s-inspired hair trends to come, this also makes the perfect excuse for anyone who's been wanting another reason to buy themselves a Dyson Airwrap Styler.

GHD Ceramic Vented Round Brush with 2.1-Inch Barrel $40 SHOP NOW GHD's ceramic-barrel brush retains heat to allow for a faster, more voluminous blow-dry. Designed for an easier blow-dry on extra-long hair or maximum volume in mid-length hair, it's quick, easy to use, and creates the most gorgeous finished look.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $599 SHOP NOW Dyson's best-selling hair multistyler effortlessly curls, shapes, smooths, and hides flyaways using reengineered barrels, brushes, and a new Coanda Smoothing dryer harness enhanced with Coanda airflow for fast and easy styling with no extreme heat. If you have curly hair, I would also recommend the recently released version made for tight hair textures.

Long Layers

Long, layered hair is also expected to be everywhere this season. Whether you're hoping to jump on the velvet hair trend or in the mood for something with a little more body, layers provide endless options for hairstyles. Prepare yourself for nonstop compliments on how luxe and luscious your strands look!

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk $29 SHOP NOW Before you reach for your hot tool, use this styling milk by JVN to add weightless body, a smooth look, and protection against heat and humidity. Designed for all hair types and textures, this heat-activated product will keep your blowout looking and smelling fresh all day long. (It's infused with notes of honey, sparkling grapefruit, and more.)

Aveda Smooth Infusion Perfectly Sleek Blow Dry Cream $37 SHOP NOW If you want to achieve sleek, long layers with curly hair, use this heat-activated, silicone-free styling cream that improves texture without altering your natural pattern. In addition to fighting frizz and humidity, it also delivers incredible sheen throughout the day.

Textured Tresses

Texture is also making appearances among the fashion crowd. (But was it ever truly out?) EmRata shows us how it's done in this shot of her with high-volume, textured strands that we're absolutely itching to re-create using a trusted texture spray and teasing brush for some added height and volume. It's also giving the Serena van der Woodsen realness we've been living for since Gossip Girl's premiere in 2007.

Oribe Teasing Brush $50 SHOP NOW Oribe's teasing brush is crafted with custom-designed Italian resin, combining a stunning design with an ergonomic handle for the perfect grip and balanced weight. It also features boar bristles and soft nylon pins to style your stands while delivering maximum volume.

Color Wow Style on Steroids Color-Safe Texture Spray $28 SHOP NOW The easiest way to achieve texture in minutes is by giving your hair a few sprays of this Color Wow texture spray. Formulated with moisturizers and heat protectant that won't cloud or darken hair (meaning no crunchy strands or chalky, white residue), it provides long-lasting style memory, hold, and heat protection all while possessing moisturizing properties. In other words, it's heaven in a bottle.

Elevated Updos

Lastly, we'll be on the lookout for elevated updos (especially those that incorporate texture, volume, and some unexpected details). Last year, Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy rocked this braided hairstyle by Emmy-nominated Marcia Hamilton, and we're absolutely itching to see similar looks this spring.

Redken Max Hold Hairspray $27 SHOP NOW Whenever height is involved, it's time to break out the hair spray. This one by Redken offers long-lasting lift and control without the crunch of a traditional hair spray. Designed with a tri-diffusion actuator for efficient application and formulated with a superfine, fast-drying mist, its all-day hold goes unparalleled.