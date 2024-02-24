4 "Sunday Reset" Beauty Routines Our Editors Absolutely Swear By
If you scroll through Instagram and TikTok as much as we do, you've likely seen the so-called "Sunday reset" trend. These videos feature people cleaning, organizing, and preparing for the coming week. Maybe it's doing laundry, cleaning the kitchen, and vacuuming the floor. Maybe it's writing a to-do list, organizing your desk, and filing away emails. Or, maybe it's taking an "everything shower," and getting all your beauty prep done for the week, including exfoliation, shaving, self-tanner, etc. You get the picture.
That last one is what we, as beauty editors, are most interested in. It's also the one we relate the most to (sometimes, we don't feel like cleaning our homes or doing extra work—we just want to engage in some serious self-care). Since everyone's Sunday resets are unique and personal, we thought we'd share our favorite products to use in our own routines. From hair treatments to self-tanners and beyond, these products make us feel our best and prepare us so we can be as low-maintenance as possible for the busy week ahead.
Emma Hughes, Associate Social Media Editor
Emma's Must-Have "Sunday Reset" Beauty Products
"A Sunday reset would not be complete without a thorough hair wash, so I like to nourish my strands as much as possible beforehand. There are so many incredible hair masks I use on a biweekly basis (like this Davines Hair Mask, which smells like a spa, FYI), but my hair feels noticeably softer when I apply organic extra virgin coconut oil to the ends and let it sit for a few hours." — Hughes
"Whether I like it or not, I always feel more confident when I have a little bit of self-tanner on, especially during the winter months. Once a week, I like to first exfoliate and shave in the shower, then apply an easily-absorbing body lotion before buffing this self-tanner onto my skin. Mood, boosted." — Hughes
"If you're like me, you may procrastinate whitening your teeth because you experience sensitivity afterward. After swapping my toothpaste over to the Boka whitening toothpaste (which seriously makes a huge difference), I decided to try these fluoride-free whitening strips for sensitive teeth, and I feel like I finally cracked the code on maintaining a bright smile." — Hughes
Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor
Kaitlyn's Must-Have "Sunday Reset" Beauty Products
"It's important that I deeply exfoliate my skin once a week because I'm trying to lift hyperpigmentation from past sun damage. This mask from celebrity esthetician, Joanna Vargas, does the trick. It uses lactic acid and fruit enzymes to remove dead skin and kaolin clay to draw out gunk from pores. Finally, a combination of galactoarabinan and vitamin C lift and brighten dark spots. It's exactly what my skin needs. Plus, the golden formula is fun and feels luxurious on a Sunday afternoon." — McLintock
"I always make sure I'm stocked up on ESW Beauty sheet masks. The Vanilla Oat Milk one is a personal favorite, although I literally love them all. Apply this after an exfoliating mask, and I swear you'll have the most smooth, plump, and dewy skin. Last time I used one, my sister asked me, "Why does your skin look so good?" Enough said." — McLintock
"I'll never shut up about this hair mask. I can't—it works too well to soften, moisturize, and smooth my thin, damaged, and chemically processed hair. Rich, tropical ingredients like mango butter, banana, and coconut cream make it an incredibly luxe-smelling concoction. Every time I use it, I'm transported to a Balinese spa (even though I'm just in my messy apartment bathroom)." — McLintock
"I've been using this IPL hair removal device for a while now—somewhere around six months to a year—on my legs, bikini area, and underarms. Over time, it has definitely reduced hair growth and thickness in each one of these areas. I used to shave all the time, and now I only shave about once a week, if that. It's one of the best beauty investments to make IMO." — McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor, Shawna Hudson
Shawna's Must-Have "Sunday Reset" Beauty Products
"I've tried many exfoliating face masks but this is one of my all-time favorites. It's super potent but gentle enough that it doesn't irritate my super-sensitive skin. I've had breakouts completely disappear overnight after using this, so naturally, it's perfect to use on a Sunday to reset my skin." — Hudson
"This is such a great deep conditioning mask for curly and coily hair types. I use this a few times a week, but always on Sunday since that's usually wash day for me. It leaves your hair incredibly soft and manageable and doesn't use any drying ingredients or silicones." — Hudson
"This red light mask is quick and easy to use. I pop it on after a double cleanse on Sundays to give my skin a little extra TLC after a long week. It really helps calm any inflammation in the skin and reduces the appearance of angry breakouts." — Hudson
Beauty Director Erin Jahns
Erin's Must-Have "Sunday Reset" Beauty Products
"I feel like I owe Truly a huge thank you because its glorious range of products truly help me to look forward to shaving. We all know shaving isn't just shaving—at least for me, it quickly turns into a lengthy routine of exfoliating, lathering my skin with shave cream, shaving, then re-upping my skin's hydration post-shower with strategic products (like this yummy-smelling after shave oil and glow cream) to help prevent ingrown hairs. Not only do the products in this bundle smell amazing, but they really will give you the brightest, smoothest skin ever, post-shave. (And for what it's worth, it's also the routine that supermodel Elsa Hosk swears by.)" — Jahns
"Like Emma, I am team self-tan Sunday. I'm always switching up the products I'm using and testing, so while the actual tanning process can look quite different week to week, you can catch me every Sunday in my shower scrubbing off any residual tan with this handy-dandy mitt. A mitt like this works so much better than a body scrub, in my opinion, and I like that this one is well-made (I've had others rip!) and has two different sides—one that's for lighter exfoliation and one that's for deeper." — Jahns
"I almost always go for a run on Monday mornings and wash my hair afterward. Therefore, the night before, I like to apply some type of hair treatment as my strands are still very much recovering from my days as a bleach blonde. I have a few products I cycle through and love, but my most-used the last few months has been Epres. No other hair treatment has delivered both the instantaneous and long-term benefits quite like this one has! It's been game-changing, and, post-wash, your hair has never looked or felt silkier." — Jahns
"Lighting this candle is like an instant release. I can't even say how many candles I've burned through in my span as an editor, but this soothing sage and oat milk one will go down as one of my all-time favorites. There's something about it that just immediately calms the Sunday Scaries for me." — Jahns
Kaitlyn McLintock is a skincare-obsessed beauty writer who covers everything from up-and-coming trends to product launches, in-office treatments, and more. She has over five years of experience in digital media, and her work has appeared in publications such as The Zoe Report, InStyle, Coveteur, and more. When she's not hovering over her computer writing about all things beauty, she's drinking coffee, listening to Harry Styles, or exploring her new city of Austin, Texas.
