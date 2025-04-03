I Polled Our Editor Slack Channel—10 French Beauty Products We’d Buy From Ulta’s Spring Sale

Let’s be honest, no one knows good skincare (or beauty in general) like the French. With skin so good that French women can pair mostly bare faces with bold, red lips, it’s no surprise that we Americans look towards their beauty brands for the secret sauce. With Ulta’s spring sale stretching until April 5, we scoured the virtual shelves for the best deals on French beauty—and we couldn’t have expected the treasure trove that awaited inside.

Armed to the hilt with discounts on French skincare that fall as low as $7, I wasted no time spreading the news of this sale to my beauty editor Slack channel—and it wasn’t long before they joined in on my chasse au trésor. Below, the products from La Roche-Posay , Bioderma , and Vichy that we wouldn’t hesitate to add into our carts at full price, but we’re leaping to grab now that they're seeing sales.

Shop Editor-Loved French Beauty

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Rosaliac Anti-Redness Face Moisturizer $31 $23 "If you deal with any sort of redness or inflammation, please do your skin a favor and buy this calming moisturizer. Not to be dramatic, but it completely transformed my complexion. My fiancé and I both use it in the mornings and have literally been arguing over who gets to use the final pumps. Let it be known: I will not rest until everyone has it in their possession!" — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Face Cleanser $19 $14 "I've been using this micellar water as the first step in my double cleanse routine for years. I literally couldn't live without it—it's one of the only cleansers that doesn't sting my eyes. I just take some on a reusable cotton round and it gently cleanses away every trace of makeup." — Emma Walsh, beauty editor, branded content

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Soothing Therapeutic Multi Purpose Cream $19 $14 "Apply this at night, go to sleep, and wake up with smooth, calm, glowing skin. Even though it's technically a cream, I use it as an overnight mask because it literally gives me better skin by morning." — Kaitlyn McLintock, beauty editor

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil for Very Dry to Atopic Skin $32 $22 "This silky, lathering shower oil is the only thing that thoroughly removes my body sunscreen come summer. It's like double-cleansing but for your body...and it leaves my skin petal-soft." — McLintock

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer With Niacinamide $25 $19 "As a chronically dry girlie, you know this dermatologist-loved moisturizer is going straight into my cart. This gentle cream is packed with niacinamide (a win for my rosacea-prone skin) and ceramides, which keep my complexion hydrated and happy during the winter and chilly fake spring months." — Brascia

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Face Sunscreen SPF 60 $34 $25 "As someone who likes to spend a lot of time outdoors, I need an SPF that isn't going to make my combo skin more oily while protecting me from harsh UV rays. I can also wear this sunscreen under makeup without it showing, so to call it a beauty essential for me would be an understatement." — Sabrina Talbert, assistant beauty editor

Vichy Mineral 89 48H Moisture Matte Sorbet $32 $22 "If you deal with excess oil and shine, this mattifying moisturizer might just become your new best-kept secret for velvety skin. I love its dry-touch finish and cooling effect. It really comes in handy during the scorching summer heat." — McLintock

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Lip Balm $10 $7 "I don't know what it is about a corporate office, but my lips are always dry when I'm sitting at a desk. I've tried nearly every lip balm that's been released in the past few years, but so many miss the mark when it comes to long-lasting hydration. With an ingredient list that boasts a shea butter and thermal water base, I'm not hesitating to throw this hydrating pick in my cart—especially while it's $7." — Brascia

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Ap+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil $20 $15 "La Roche-Posay's fragrance-free Cleansing Oil is also such a bathroom staple, so I always make sure to pick one up while it's on sale. It's a great size (13.5 ounces) for just $15 right now, which is a major score." — Schneider