I Polled Our Editor Slack Channel—10 French Beauty Products We’d Buy From Ulta’s Spring Sale
Let’s be honest, no one knows good skincare (or beauty in general) like the French. With skin so good that French women can pair mostly bare faces with bold, red lips, it’s no surprise that we Americans look towards their beauty brands for the secret sauce. With Ulta’s spring sale stretching until April 5, we scoured the virtual shelves for the best deals on French beauty—and we couldn’t have expected the treasure trove that awaited inside.
Armed to the hilt with discounts on French skincare that fall as low as $7, I wasted no time spreading the news of this sale to my beauty editor Slack channel—and it wasn’t long before they joined in on my chasse au trésor. Below, the products from La Roche-Posay, Bioderma, and Vichy that we wouldn’t hesitate to add into our carts at full price, but we’re leaping to grab now that they're seeing sales.
Shop Editor-Loved French Beauty
"If you deal with any sort of redness or inflammation, please do your skin a favor and buy this calming moisturizer. Not to be dramatic, but it completely transformed my complexion. My fiancé and I both use it in the mornings and have literally been arguing over who gets to use the final pumps. Let it be known: I will not rest until everyone has it in their possession!" — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor
"I've been using this micellar water as the first step in my double cleanse routine for years. I literally couldn't live without it—it's one of the only cleansers that doesn't sting my eyes. I just take some on a reusable cotton round and it gently cleanses away every trace of makeup." — Emma Walsh, beauty editor, branded content
"I’ll admit that because I have fairly reactive skin, I’m somewhat of a scaredy cat when it comes to vitamin C serums. However, when I saw that this on-sale pick from Vichy not only comes highly recommended for people with sensitive skin by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Maria Garshick, but that it’s also on sale for just $25, I’m not hesitating to add this to my cart." — Alyssa Brascia, associate beauty editor
"Apply this at night, go to sleep, and wake up with smooth, calm, glowing skin. Even though it's technically a cream, I use it as an overnight mask because it literally gives me better skin by morning." — Kaitlyn McLintock, beauty editor
"This silky, lathering shower oil is the only thing that thoroughly removes my body sunscreen come summer. It's like double-cleansing but for your body...and it leaves my skin petal-soft." — McLintock
"As a chronically dry girlie, you know this dermatologist-loved moisturizer is going straight into my cart. This gentle cream is packed with niacinamide (a win for my rosacea-prone skin) and ceramides, which keep my complexion hydrated and happy during the winter and chilly fake spring months." — Brascia
"As someone who likes to spend a lot of time outdoors, I need an SPF that isn't going to make my combo skin more oily while protecting me from harsh UV rays. I can also wear this sunscreen under makeup without it showing, so to call it a beauty essential for me would be an understatement." — Sabrina Talbert, assistant beauty editor
"If you deal with excess oil and shine, this mattifying moisturizer might just become your new best-kept secret for velvety skin. I love its dry-touch finish and cooling effect. It really comes in handy during the scorching summer heat." — McLintock
"I don't know what it is about a corporate office, but my lips are always dry when I'm sitting at a desk. I've tried nearly every lip balm that's been released in the past few years, but so many miss the mark when it comes to long-lasting hydration. With an ingredient list that boasts a shea butter and thermal water base, I'm not hesitating to throw this hydrating pick in my cart—especially while it's $7." — Brascia
"La Roche-Posay's fragrance-free Cleansing Oil is also such a bathroom staple, so I always make sure to pick one up while it's on sale. It's a great size (13.5 ounces) for just $15 right now, which is a major score." — Schneider
"After a recent angry breakout of eczema on my face, a dermatologist recommended I check out Vichy's extensive collection of sensitive skin-safe products. I'm eyeing this lightweight hyaluronic acid serum for its nourishing, skin-plumping benefits that will seamlessly take me from season to season, watering my dry skin in the winter and fortifying my sun-kissed complexion in the summer." — Brascia
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
