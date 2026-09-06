Despite having tried countless cleansers, moisturisers and serums on the market, my quest for glass-like, glowy skin continues. Whilst I tend to keep my skincare routine relatively simple, I'm always up for trying new products that promise a clear, dewy complexion, but, more often than not, these products have excellent marketing strategies but not so excellent results. That said, when I heard that the popular Japanese beauty brand Takami was launching into Space NK, my interest piqued.
Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr Hiroshi Takami back in 1999, don't be fooled into thinking this brand is a quick fix for dull, congested skin. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Focusing on efficacious products that deliver long-term skin health, Takami takes a gentle approach to active skincare ingredients, ensuring each product does not disrupt your skin barrier.
In a world where we are always chasing instant results, Takami takes a wonderfully refreshing approach to skincare. And, as someone with sensitive (and congested) skin who has used enough retinol serums and vitamin C products to know that active ingredients can do more harm than good when not introduced gradually into your routine, Takami felt like the skincare brand I had unknowingly been waiting for.
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Although you can currently get your hands on nine of the brand's skincare offerings, it's Takami's hero product, the Daily Skin Renewing Soft Peel, that really caught my attention. Designed for even the most sensitive skin, this gentle serum is as potent as 30% glycolic acid, delivering clinical results without irritation. It almost sounds too good to be true, right? As someone who suffers from dullness, rough skin texture and visible pores, I've been busy putting the product to the test, and I can totally see why it's one of Japan's bestselling face serums.
My skin after testing the Takami Daily Renewing Soft Peel.
Housed in a smart blue bottle, this serum comes with a pipette applicator, with a handy line to indicate the exact dose. But what makes the formula so powerful? Interestingly enough, it's fruit extracts. Featuring seven balanced enzymatic fruit extracts, the serum works with your skin's renewal cycle, rather than focusing on aggressive exfoliation.
The product itself is incredibly lightweight, and sinks into the skin in seconds. It's also fragrance- and alcohol-free, with a skin-friendly pH of 4.7, meaning you can use it every day without irritation. I've used exfoliating serums before and often experienced redness or tingling, but I was so surprised when I first applied this, as my skin didn't even react.
I've noticed my makeup also looks a lot more glowy since testing this product.
Although my skin seemed to like this serum, when I first started testing it, I didn't think I was seeing any improvement in my complexion. However, after staying consistent for weeks on end, I went into the office the other day, and everyone commented on how glowy and healthy I looked. Sure, instant gratification is great, but this serum works hard behind the scenes to get the best results for your skin, and I promise you, nothing feels better than that.
All in all, I love how easily this has slotted into my skincare routine, and I can't wait to continue using this to see even greater results.
Shop Takami Daily Renewing Soft Peel
TAKAMI
Daily Renewing Soft Peel
Pros
Gentle enough for sensitive skin
Easy to apply
Focuses on long-term skin health
Cons
Can take a while to see noticeable results
Shop More Takami Skincare
TAKAMI
Golden 5C Brightening Serum
Utilising five forms of vitamin C, this serum targets visible pores, dullness, uneven texture and dehydration.
TAKAMI
Barrier Essential Milk
How gorgeous does this product sound? Packed with amino acids and hyaluronic acid, it's perfect for dry skin.
TAKAMI
Moisture Rich Face Foam
A moisturising cleanser that transforms into a hydrating foam.
TAKAMI
Vitamin B3+ Spot Serum
A targeted treatment that improves the appearance of dark spots and post-blemish marks.
TAKAMI
Cerab5+Cica Barrier Serum
If your skin is feeling irritated, this soothing serum contains ceramides and cica (centella asiatica) to reinforce your skin barrier.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.