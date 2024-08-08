Soft Services's New Buffing Bar Smells Like Every Editor's Favorite Fig Perfume

A TikTok-viral bodycare brand and niche perfume house recently launched a buffing bar. It sounds like the start of a punny one-liner, but trust me, this collab is nothing to smirk at. Soft Services, the brand that made treating body acne officially *chic,* has teamed up with D.S. & Durga to launch a limited-edition, gently scented version of its cult-favorite Buffing Bar, and the choice in aroma could not have been more delicious. Discover the launch below, and prepare to have your " everything showers " transformed.

(Image credit: Soft Services)

Introducing the Debaser Buffing Bar, a delightful cross between the Soft Services Buffing Bar and D.S. & Durga Debaser Eau de Parfum. Both items are worshipped in their own right (Debaser layers like a dream ), but together, they're absolute magic.

Allow me to gush for just a moment. Soft Services is known for dropping hit after hit on the bodycare scene, but the brand's Buffing Bar is arguably the ultimate editor favorite. (Honorable mention to the Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment —I'm obsessed!) Unlike body scrubs, which can get super messy in the shower, this microcrystal brick makes exfoliation a breeze. Rebecca Zhou , the CEO of the brand, once told us that "once you go Buffing Bar, you can never go back," and I can totally attest to that statement. The backs of my arms, which often fall victim to keratosis pilaris (KP), have never felt smoother since adding it to my routine.

D.S. & Durga is an equally coveted, cool-girl brand known for its immersive fragrances—meaning, it offers perfumes that transport you to remote destinations or specific moments in time. The brand's Debaser Eau de Parfum personally catapults me right to a Mediterranean getaway, its notes of ripe fig, iris, creamy coconut milk, tonka, and dry blond woods providing a fresh and warm experience that feels damn luxurious. I love a perfume that instantly makes me smell expensive, and honestly, I'm on such a fig perfume kick right now (the fruit's creamy sweetness is practically made for juicy summer fragrances), so this collab could not have come at a better time.

Soft Services Debaser Buffing Bar $44 SHOP NOW

Since testing the new launch, I can say that the Debaser Buffing Bar has made my shower feel exponentially more spa-grade, but it doesn't leave an overwhelming trace of scent, which I appreciate. According to perfumer David Seth Moltz and D.S. & Durga co-founder, this evaporation time was very much intentional. “Debaser will envelop you in a round, radiant fig while in the shower and a bit after, but in a serviceably soft way," he says. "It shouldn't stay so long as to disrupt your official fume game." You can always layer on a fig perfume (some gorgeous options below) to extend the Mediterranean summer experience.

Aside from the new scent, the Buffing Bar formula remains the same: superfine crystals to slough dead skin and pesky bumps, glycerin to attract hydration, and shea butter to make the skin feel as soft as cashmere. The set of two also comes in a stunning orchid shade as opposed to the brand's signature royal blue, so you'll know which one to grab in the shower for a spa-grade sensorial experience. And, yes, I suggest snagging more than one pack, as I fly through these bars year-round.

Shop More Soft Services Favorites

Soft Services Buffing Bar $28 SHOP NOW The OG unscented buffing bar. It's a staple in my shower routine!

Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment $62 SHOP NOW This retinol-infused hand cream is fabulous for softening fine lines and fading dark spots. The lid also doubles as a jewelry holder for your nightstand. So chic.

Soft Services Carea Cream $40 SHOP NOW Moisturizing post-shower is a must (if you emerge from the bathroom looking like a baby seal, you're doing something right). This lotion cushions my skin in blanket-like softness.

Soft Services Clearing Mist $26 SHOP NOW Backne: Let's talk about it! This easy-to-use spray helps treat hard-to-reach areas, such as the mid-back and upper shoulders.

Soft Services Smoothing Solution $30 SHOP NOW This gel-serum is a godsend for smoothing any sort of texture you've got—breakouts, keratosis pilaris, hyperpigmentation, etc.

Soft Services Speed Soak $28 SHOP NOW On warmer days, I will reach for this lightweight lotion nine times out of 10. It's the perfect consistency that leaves you well-hydrated yet not sticky.

Soft Services Comfort Cleanse $32 SHOP NOW A bodywash that moisturizes as it cleanses is not a pipe dream, thanks to this glycerin-infused formula.

Other Fig Perfumes I Love

Korres Avgoustos Eau De Toilette $58 SHOP NOW This subtle and light perfume is my everyday scent right now.

Phlur Father Figure Eau De Parfum $99 SHOP NOW Every editor I know is obsessed with Phlur's Father Figure. It's juicy, sweet, and woody, which is the ultimate trifecta for irresistible scents.

Diptyque Philosykos Eau De Parfum $230 SHOP NOW This fragrance is inspired by fig trees in the heat of the summer in Greece. I mean, you can't get more fabulous than that.

Prada Infusion De Figue Eau De Parfum $180 SHOP NOW This fig-, musk-, and citrus-infused perfume is just divine. I would categorize it as a fresh skin scent.

By Rosie Jane James Eau De Parfum $29 SHOP NOW This perfume evokes the last days of summer, during which you might experience a welcome breeze come dusk. As you can probably guess, it's irresistibly dreamy.