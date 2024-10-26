A Facialist Practically Begged Me to Use This High-Tech Serum—My Skin Transformed in 30 Days

It's not often that, upon meeting an aesthetician for the very first time, they excitedly tell you all about a new serum they're obsessed with and highly recommend you use. It's less often that the serum in question is unsponsored and unaffiliated with the aesthetician. It's even less often that you're told "all the other aestheticians" at the clinic are obsessed with it too. I think the direct quote was, "Seriously, you need to try it."

That's what happened when I went to get a facial recently. My skin, which is prone to redness, irritation, and dehydration, was acting up, and I was hoping the facial would right some of the wrongs. It did, but the experience also introduced me to a high-tech serum that totally transformed my skin in 30 days flat. That's not an exaggeration. It soothed redness, smoothed texture, calmed irritation, and even plumped my skin. Ahead, see the serum (or should I say serums?) in question. Plus, see some pretty epic before and after pictures to prove it really works.

The Serums

Plated Skin Science Daily Serum $258 SHOP NOW Here's the serum the aesthetician told me to try. Plated Skin Science's Daily Serum is formulated to provide a holistic renewing and anti-aging effect on the skin. It's soothing, non-irritating, and redness-calming, yet it also reduces the appearance of signs of aging like lines, wrinkles, and brown spots. I call it my "unicorn" serum because it strikes that seemingly impossible balance of gentle yet effective. The secret is its star ingredient—something called exosomes. If you've never heard of such a thing, you're not alone. They're fairly new to the skincare world (at least when it comes to at-home products). I reported on this trendy new ingredient earlier this year and sought a dermatologist's insight into what exosomes are and how they work. According to Geeta Yadav, MD, board-certified dermatologist of Facet Dermatology , "exosomes are vesicles secreted by cells that contain growth factors, RNA, mRNA, and other goodies," she says. "You can think of them almost like email—when cells 'send' exosomes, the material inside the exosomes delivers important messages to cells throughout the body, giving them information and telling them to do things." Funnily enough, the scientific community didn't understand exosomes (or their worth) until recently. "Scientists believed exosomes were waste materials, but we now know that their contents are extremely valuable," Yadav says. "We know that they can promote wound healing (including collagen production) and blood flow as well as reduce inflammation," she says. "They're especially beneficial for use post-procedure to help expedite and improve skin recovery." The exosomes in Plated Skin Science's Daily Serum are fortified with antioxidants and a growth factor complex, as well as hydrating ingredients. It's clinically proven to minimize wrinkles, redness, and brown spots. My skin is proof.

Plated Skin Science Intense Serum $258 SHOP NOW While the aesthetician recommended Plated Skin Science's Daily Serum first, she did mention this amped-up version in passing, basically saying that if I could get my hands on the Intense Serum, it was "even better." It contains a higher percentage of exosomes than the Daily Serum, so even though it's more "intense," it's not any more irritating. Quite the opposite. It's even more soothing and redness-reducing despite its potent anti-aging potential. Luckily, I was able to test both serums in tandem. I used the Intense Serum every night and the Daily Serum every morning for 30 days. (Although the brand says you can also use the Intense Serum until the bottle runs out and then switch over to the Daily Serum afterward for maintenance.)

Before Using Plated Skin Science Serums

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

As you can see, my skin was red and irritated with lots of discoloration.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Here's a front-facing view of my skin.

After Using Plated Skin Science Serums for 30 Days—No Filter, No Makeup

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

This picture was taken exactly 30 days later. I'm not wearing makeup, and I have no filter on my camera. I mean, these results are so dramatic I'm almost shocked.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Save for the small breakout on my forehead, my skin has dramatically improved.

My Results

I've never, ever tried a serum (or serums I guess I should say) that has dramatically improved my skin to this level in just 30 days. Not only did they calm my redness and irritation, but most shockingly, they minimized the brown spots and discoloration that littered my complexion after spending a whole summer outside under the sun. I really can't say enough good things about these serums. Sure, they're expensive—extremely so if you're used to more budget-friendly skincare products like I am—but if you're able to give them a spin, I highly recommend them.

From here on out, I'm just using the Daily Serum to maintain my epic results. The brand says it's a good maintenance product to use daily if you're under 40. If you have more mature skin, you can incorporate the Intense Serum as you see fit.

No matter which one you use, make sure you're applying them correctly for the best results. Only ever apply the serums to clean, dry skin. Then, wait about five minutes before applying any other skincare or makeup products. This ensures your skin is being exposed to all the exosome goodness and they're able to work their magic before they get diluted by another product. Do that, and be consistent, and I'm sure you'll be as shocked as I am by the results. And in case you need just one more reason to invest in these serums, know that Megan Fox is reportedly a fan… enough said.

Shop More Redness-Reducing and Anti-Aging Skincare Products

Farmacy 1% Retinol Serum $60 SHOP NOW This is one of my go-to retinol serums. It's so effective.

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer $24 SHOP NOW A gentle, redness-reducing moisturizer that I love.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Sensitive Skin Serum for Redness and Barrier Repair $54 SHOP NOW Dr. Jart+ offers some of the most iconic redness-reducing products out there.

Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Peptide Face Mist $48 SHOP NOW This face mist firms, exfoliates, and hydrates all at once.

Peace Out Redness Reducing + Clarifying Facial Mist With Hypochlorous Acid Blend $28 SHOP NOW Another face mist I love, this one is formulated to reduce redness and irritation.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + HA Serum $20 SHOP NOW Firming peptides and hydrating hyaluronic acid? Yes, please.

Dr. Idriss The Depuffer Redness Reducing + Depuffing Roll-On Serum $38 SHOP NOW This roll-on serum is so soothing and cooling. I highly recommend it.

Dr. Brandt Skincare Cool Biotic Prebiotic Redness Relief Cream $56 SHOP NOW Speaking of cooling skincare products, here's another redness-reducing one I love.

The INKEY List Supersolutions 10% Azelaic Serum Redness Relief Solution $18 SHOP NOW This budget-friendly serum contains 10% azelaic acid—a superstar redness-reducer.