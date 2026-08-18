Hold the Complicated Skincare Routine—These Simple Products Have Given Me a Serious Glow

Prequel just launched in Space NK, and it's the simplified skincare brand editors can't stop raving about.

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Deputy beauty editor Grace Lindsay testing Prequel skincare
(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)
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Can I be completely honest for a second? Every time I hear a new skincare brand is launching, I think: "Do we really need another one?" I find creating the perfect skincare routine confusing enough without throwing even more products into the mix. Even as a beauty editor who tests products for a living, I like to stick to my ride-or-die cleansers, moisturisers and serums that I know truly work for me. However, one launch has really grabbed my attention lately. Yes, I'm talking about Prequel.

One of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the US, Prequel embodies pretty much everything I love about my current skincare favourites, so I knew I had to give it a go. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr Samantha Ellis, the brand has just launched at Space NK, offering 8 of its most popular formulas, all coming in at £30 or less.

Prequel skincare in a marble bathroom

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Whilst the price point certainly adds to the appeal, what first grabbed my attention was the brand's efficacious ingredients and simplistic approach to an everyday skincare routine. Each product has been designed with your skin barrier in mind, forgoing trends in place of fragrance-free, gentle formulas that strengthen even sensitive skin. Plus, every product has a clear use, whether that's to remove makeup, hydrate the skin or soothe redness and irritation. I've been busy putting the brand to the test, and within a few days of using the products, I already knew I would be writing a full review on Prequel. That doesn't happen often, but honestly, it's obvious why this brand is already being talked about...

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Deputy beauty editor Grace Lindsay testing Prequel skincare

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

The Best Prequel Products, Tried & Tested

1. Prequel Pre-Gleanse Cleansing Oil

2. Prequel Gleanser

3. Prequel Redness Reform Soothing Serum

4. Prequel Half & Half Fluid Moisturizer

5. Prequel AM/PM Modern Moisturizer

6. Prequel Universal Skin Solution Dermal Spray

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.