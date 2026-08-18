Can I be completely honest for a second? Every time I hear a new skincare brand is launching, I think: "Do we really need another one?" I find creating the perfect skincare routine confusing enough without throwing even more products into the mix. Even as a beauty editor who tests products for a living, I like to stick to my ride-or-die cleansers, moisturisers and serums that I know truly work for me. However, one launch has really grabbed my attention lately. Yes, I'm talking about Prequel.
One of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the US, Prequel embodies pretty much everything I love about my current skincare favourites, so I knew I had to give it a go. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr Samantha Ellis, the brand has just launched at Space NK, offering 8 of its most popular formulas, all coming in at £30 or less.
Whilst the price point certainly adds to the appeal, what first grabbed my attention was the brand's efficacious ingredients and simplistic approach to an everyday skincare routine. Each product has been designed with your skin barrier in mind, forgoing trends in place of fragrance-free, gentle formulas that strengthen even sensitive skin. Plus, every product has a clear use, whether that's to remove makeup, hydrate the skin or soothe redness and irritation. I've been busy putting the brand to the test, and within a few days of using the products, I already knew I would be writing a full review on Prequel. That doesn't happen often, but honestly, it's obvious why this brand is already being talked about...
I love using a cleansing oil to remove my makeup, but my skin can get clogged easily, so I have to be very careful when trying a new formula. Prequel's cleansing oil lifts away makeup and excess sebum without clogging my pores thanks to a non-comedogenic, oil-to-rinse formula. It's one of the only cleansing oils I've tried that doesn't leave a greasy residue on the skin, and it's even safe for sensitive and acne-prone complexions. After using this as my first cleanse, my skin feels soft, supported and never stripped of moisture.
This cleanser first came on my radar after hearing esthetician and Who What Wear UK beauty contributor Grace Day include it in her roundup of the best products for sensitive skin. Designed for both the face and body, it is packed with glycerin, which works as a humectant, drawing water into the skin to keep it hydrated. It also contains soothing ingredients such as oat extract and aloe vera, making it an ideal option for dry or irritated complexions (it's even safe for those of you with rosacea). Pair this with the oil above for the perfect everyday routine to gently cleanse the skin.
The brand currently has two serums available on Space NK: the one above, and then the Multi-Quench Plumping Hydration Serum (£30). Whilst I love a hydrating serum as much as the next person, my skin has been feeling particularly red and irritated lately, so I was keen to try the Redness Reform Soothing Serum instead, and I'm so glad I did. The lightweight formula feels cool and calming on the skin, and what I love is that it instantly works to reduce redness whilst also soothing skin under the surface thanks to a blend of oat, arnica and vitamin F. It might not be a serum I reach for every night, but when I'm using actives in my routine, I can definitely see myself reaching for this one to keep things balanced.
This is, hands down, my favourite product from the brand (so far). As the name suggests, it sits halfway between a milky toner and lightweight moisturiser, something that my combination skin can't get enough of. I personally use it as a moisturiser both morning and night, but if you have dry skin, you can apply it underneath a richer cream for even more moisture. Although it's lightweight, it is packed with ceramides and peptides, adding this dewy, plump finish to the skin that has earned me so many compliments.
Pros
Lightweight texture
Perfect for combination skin
Adds a dewy finish
Cons
Dry skin types might want to layer this under a richer moisturiser
Speaking of moisturisers, I was surprised that I liked this one as much as I did. It's full of hydrating ingredients, so I thought it would have a rich, almost greasy texture that wouldn't agree with my combination skin. However, I was pleasantly surprised by its lightweight, somewhat gel-like consistency that leaves you with a soft, silky finish and a supported skin barrier. I'd actually say it's the perfect middle point between a light gel moisturiser and a rich cream, making it ideal for so many different skin types. Another everyday essential I can't imagine my skincare routine without.
Key ingredients: 0.02% hypochlorous acid, soothing mineral concentrate, electrolysed water
This is a bit of a new product for me, but I wanted to include it as I've been using it so much this past week. It's essentially a facial mist made for reactive skin, and can be applied whenever you want to soothe or calm the complexion. It also helps neutralise acne-causing bacteria, so I like to use it after the gym if I've had a particularly sweaty workout. It's not something you need in your routine, but I've personally found it a really helpful addition to my everyday life, especially when I'm experiencing more redness than usual.
Pros
Refreshing, lightweight texture
Great for calming the skin
Cons
Not something you necessarily need as part of your skincare routine
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.