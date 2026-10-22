Tombolas, Trophies and a Stellar Dessert Table: Inside Our 2026 Next in Beauty Awards

2026 has been a huge year for Who What Wear UK. We launched our new vodcast, Hot Topics, welcomed new Editors in Residence to the team, and kept bringing you the latest beauty trends and honest first-person reviews of the industry's buzziest products. And on Wednesday night, we hosted our fourth annual Next in Beauty awards at none other than the Barbican Conservatory.
The event was held at the stunning Barbican conservatory.
The night was filled with cocktails, canapés, and, of course, our iconic gifting suite filled with all of our Next in Beauty winners. Alongside our editors, we welcomed brand founders, industry professionals and our incredible expert judges, without whom none of this would be possible.
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Jane McFarland, Eleanor Vousden, Grace Lindsay and Shannon Lawlor co-hosted the event.
Ahead of the event, we were lucky enough to get our hair done at one of our favourite salons, Hershesons, before having a full makeover courtesy of Dior Beauty. Then, it was time to hit the stage and bestow our Best in Class winners with their trophies.
We handed out trophies to all of our Best in Class winners.
Once the speeches were over, it was time to head over to the dessert table (for the best Millefoglie we have ever tasted) and take part in our iconic beauty tombola, where guests could win incredible beauty tech, from LED masks to hair straighteners and more.
The dessert table was the star of the show.
The gifting suite was a huge hit, filled with amazing products from Parfums de Marly, Rocco, Escentric Molecules, No7 and more. It's needless to say that it was a great night all round, so keep on scrolling to see just a small selection of highlights. Now, time to get planning next year's event...
See Photos from Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards