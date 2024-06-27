I Want Glowing "Golden Hour" Skin 24/7, So I'm Using the Body Bronzer Every Editor Is Obsessed With

Content creator Megan Adelaide's glowing skin

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

If you're like me, and you live in a place that experiences a true winter, I'm sure you can relate to what I'm about to say—that is, I take summer seriously. Extremely seriously. Can you blame me? After months of being covered in layers of clothing to fend off the freezing temperatures, brisk wind, and falling snow, I can't wait to feel the freedom of warmer weather. I abandon the weight of long sleeves, sweaters, and jackets, and I swap them for lightweight, breezy items. Immediately after that, I bring out my best body-perfecting products.

From body washes to lotions, scrubs, and oils, I'm down to try anything if there's a chance it can make my limbs look bright, healthy, and smooth. Think glowing golden-hour skin, but like, 24/7. That's my ultimate goal.

This year, I have quite the product line-up. It includes all of my go-to items, as well as a new favorite. I'm talking about an editor-approved body bronzer that moisturizes, smooths and perfects the skin in one swipe. I can't shut up about it.

MUTHA, Mutha Body Butter Glow
MUTHA
Mutha Body Butter Glow

Here it is—Mutha's Body Butter Glow. It's the same as the brand's original Body Butter ($95), except it gives the skin a subtle, sheer, and oh-so-pretty bronze glow.

Mutha Body Butter Glow in sunlight

Here's what Mutha's Body Butter Glow looks like in the jar.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Like the original, this body butter has a luxurious soufflé texture and an ultra-moisturizing formula. Ingredients include organic shea butter, mango butter, and avocado oil, so it's high in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, phytosterols, carotene, and vitamins A, C, D, and E. The best part is that there is no water or fillers included, and it's free of parabens, petroleum, phthalates, and sulfates.

The Original, Cult-Favorite Formula

MUTHA, Mutha Body Butter | Violet Grey
MUTHA
Mutha Body Butter

I've been using the original formula for years, ever since Who What Wear's beauty director, Erin Jahns, recommended it to me. It's one of my favorite body care products ever. It keeps my skin so smooth and moisturized and I swear it works wonders on razor burn. It's a staple in my skincare routine; I'll leave it at that.

Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock wearing Mutha Body Butter Glow

Here's a picture of my leg I quickly snapped after applying the product.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Rest assured that the effect isn't garish or overtly glittery. It's sophisticated—like grown-up body shimmer for adults. The gold particles are finely milled for a skin-twinkling sheen. I use it on my arms, legs, and chest when wearing skin-bearing clothing. It makes my skin look like I just returned from a two-week vacation. It's smooth, moisturized, and glowing.

I only have one complaint. Well, I'm not sure if it's really a complaint. I'll let you be the judge. It doesn't sink into my skin very quickly. On one hand, that's good, because it lasts all day long and *actually* moisturizes my skin. On the other hand, that isn't good, because I feel a residue on my skin for a few minutes after application. Luckily, the fix is easy. I apply it 15 minutes or so before I get dressed for maximum absorption and less residue and smudging. Oh, and be sure to wash your hands after you apply it, otherwise you'll have shimmering palms.

Most recently, I applied to my arms and shoulders before heading out for dinner and drinks. It gained me multiple compliments and lasted throughout the entire four-hour affair.

Tan, glowing legs

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

10 More Editor-Approved Body-Perfecting Products

Body Gloss
DEZI SKIN
Body Gloss

This glass skin-giving body gloss is begging to be used all summer long.

Major Glow Balm
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Balm

Celebs like Alix Earle and Issa Rae swear by this red-carpet body balm.

Glowmotions Glow Body Oil
Sol de Janeiro
Glowmotions Glow Body Oil

This transfer-resistant tinted body oil can be used on the face and body.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil - Luxurious Radiant Glow and Hydration for Face, Body & Hair, 1.6 Fl Oz
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

This French pharmacy pick never fails to make my limbs look (and smell) lovely.

De La Heart , Wooden Lymphatic Body Massage Tool for Massage Therapy
De La Heart
Wooden Lymphatic Body Massage Tool

This is my secret weapon for at-home lymphatic drainage. Read my full review.

Mini Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
TOM FORD
Mini Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil is an absolute classic.

Beautifully Balanced Body Butter
Isle of Paradise
Beautifully Balanced Body Butter

This ceramide-rich body butter is a newfound fave. It reminds me of whipped cream.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

Glow like Rihanna with this body tint. It gives the skin a lit-from-within luminosity.

African Botanics, Marula Shimmering Gold Oil
African Botanics
Marula Shimmering Gold Oil

I love that this shimmering body oil includes antioxidant-rich seed oils.

Fairy Godmother Shimmering Body Oil Gel
Sunday Riley
Fairy Godmother Shimmering Body Oil Gel

Perhaps my favorite body shimmer ever, this never feels thick or sticky on my skin.

