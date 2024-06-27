I Want Glowing "Golden Hour" Skin 24/7, So I'm Using the Body Bronzer Every Editor Is Obsessed With
If you're like me, and you live in a place that experiences a true winter, I'm sure you can relate to what I'm about to say—that is, I take summer seriously. Extremely seriously. Can you blame me? After months of being covered in layers of clothing to fend off the freezing temperatures, brisk wind, and falling snow, I can't wait to feel the freedom of warmer weather. I abandon the weight of long sleeves, sweaters, and jackets, and I swap them for lightweight, breezy items. Immediately after that, I bring out my best body-perfecting products.
From body washes to lotions, scrubs, and oils, I'm down to try anything if there's a chance it can make my limbs look bright, healthy, and smooth. Think glowing golden-hour skin, but like, 24/7. That's my ultimate goal.
This year, I have quite the product line-up. It includes all of my go-to items, as well as a new favorite. I'm talking about an editor-approved body bronzer that moisturizes, smooths and perfects the skin in one swipe. I can't shut up about it.
Here it is—Mutha's Body Butter Glow. It's the same as the brand's original Body Butter ($95), except it gives the skin a subtle, sheer, and oh-so-pretty bronze glow.
Like the original, this body butter has a luxurious soufflé texture and an ultra-moisturizing formula. Ingredients include organic shea butter, mango butter, and avocado oil, so it's high in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, phytosterols, carotene, and vitamins A, C, D, and E. The best part is that there is no water or fillers included, and it's free of parabens, petroleum, phthalates, and sulfates.
The Original, Cult-Favorite Formula
I've been using the original formula for years, ever since Who What Wear's beauty director, Erin Jahns, recommended it to me. It's one of my favorite body care products ever. It keeps my skin so smooth and moisturized and I swear it works wonders on razor burn. It's a staple in my skincare routine; I'll leave it at that.
Rest assured that the effect isn't garish or overtly glittery. It's sophisticated—like grown-up body shimmer for adults. The gold particles are finely milled for a skin-twinkling sheen. I use it on my arms, legs, and chest when wearing skin-bearing clothing. It makes my skin look like I just returned from a two-week vacation. It's smooth, moisturized, and glowing.
I only have one complaint. Well, I'm not sure if it's really a complaint. I'll let you be the judge. It doesn't sink into my skin very quickly. On one hand, that's good, because it lasts all day long and *actually* moisturizes my skin. On the other hand, that isn't good, because I feel a residue on my skin for a few minutes after application. Luckily, the fix is easy. I apply it 15 minutes or so before I get dressed for maximum absorption and less residue and smudging. Oh, and be sure to wash your hands after you apply it, otherwise you'll have shimmering palms.
Most recently, I applied to my arms and shoulders before heading out for dinner and drinks. It gained me multiple compliments and lasted throughout the entire four-hour affair.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
