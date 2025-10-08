I'll hold my hands up: I adore what Botox does for my skin. My fine lines and wrinkles soften, my hooded eyes look more refreshed, and it gives my skin an amazing glow. But the price tag and regular upkeep of Botox appointments? My bank account doesn't like that quite so much. So, I've been trying to stretch out the time between my appointments a little bit longer.
When I attended the launch of Medik8's Liquid Peptides Advanced MP Serum (Was £79, now £63) back in January, I learned the science behind this particular serum, which can be used in between Botox appointments to prolong results. Of course, there's no way that a serum can ever replicate the effects of Botox (and any brand that claims that is downright lying). But let's say I've been using this serum consistently over the past six months, and during that time, my forehead lines and crow's feet softened so much that I didn't feel the need to rebook my Botox.
I've just run out of my serum, but thankfully, I spotted it on sale for Amazon Prime Day today, so I'm taking it as a sign to stock up. Scroll on for my honest review of the serum.
Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced MP Serum
Medik8
Liquid Peptides Advanced MP Serum
Pros
Helps to soften fine lines and wrinkles
Works in tandem with injectables to prolong Botox results
Cons
It won't lift the skin like Botox can
On the expensive side at full price
How Does It Work?
This isn’t your average serum. It’s powered by a biotech innovation called MiniProteins, (a combo of peptides and proteins, alongside growth factors, hyaluronic acid and prebiotics) that dive deep into skin and “switch on” the cells responsible for firmness and smoothness. The clever part? Their tiny size and structure mean they slot into skin cell receptors like a key in a lock, maximising results where you actually need them (such as dynamic lines around the forehead and eyes).
What I love is that you get the instant gratification with expression lines softening on application, then you get long-term results with deep-set wrinkles being visibly reduced, which Medik8 has proved to work in eight weeks (86% of those who tested the serum agree no new lines or wrinkles formed since using the serum, too). It also has a gel-like texture that dries to a velvety touch, making it great underneath makeup as part of your morning skincare routine while giving ample hydration for an evening routine.
My Verdict
No serum or skincare product is ever going to lift the facial features like Botox can; however, if fine lines and wrinkles are your primary concern, this serum is a great way to soften the dynamic lines we get around the eyes from smiling or on the forehead from raising our brows. I've seen a visible difference in the stubborn lines that creep up on my forehead when I've not had Botox for a while, and the finer lines around my eyes are noticeably softer, too.
Medik8 is one of the skincare brands I wholeheartedly trust—in addition to this serum, the C-Tetra Advanced 20% Vitamin C is my favourite vitamin C serum of the brands, while the Cyrstal Retinal Serum is a Who What Wear UK team favourite retinol serum. While it may be more expensive than other brands, Medik8 truly delivers on results. In my eyes, that makes it a worthwhile investment for your skin.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.