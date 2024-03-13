I'm a Beauty Editor and I Have a Question: Is Matcha Skincare Really Necessary?

If you've read our guide to the biggest wellness trends of 2024, then you'll know that matcha is set to be huge this year. This popular drink has dominated my Instagram feed for what feels like forever, but if I'm being totally honest, I've never really been a fan of the taste. Yes, the apparent health benefits sound great, but I'd much rather a creamy latte or cappuccino to start my day. However, when it comes to matcha skincare, that's a whole other story.

I don't know if you've noticed, but more and more brands are incorporating this popular ingredient into skincare products such as cleansers and serums. As a beauty editor, it's my job to cut through the noise and find out whether these trending ingredients are really worth your time, or if they are just another fad that will pass in the next few months. So, in order to find out the benefits of matcha-infused skincare, I reached out to Lorne Lucree, SVP of global innovation at one of my favourite skincare brands, Tatcha. Below, I asked him some of my most-pressing questions about the matcha skincare trend, so I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling.

What Skincare Benefits Does Matcha Have?

First things first, what skincare benefits can matcha actually have? "Matcha is rich in antioxidants known to help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, UV radiation, and pollution," explains Lucree. "Matcha also has anti-inflammatory properties, making it suitable for soothing and calming irritated skin."

As someone with sensitive skin that gets easily irritated, I was delighted to hear about the soothing and calming properties, but I was still intrigued to see if my skin type would benefit from the ingredient. According to Lucree, most skin types can benefit from matcha. "All skin types are under constant attack from external aggressors, which prompts inflammation in the skin if it isn't equipped to deal with oxidative stress. Matcha is packed full of antioxidants, which help support the skin as it deals with this stress, helping to prevent premature ageing."

Thanks to the soothing properties, matcha is especially helpful for sensitised and blemish-prone skin. "We partnered our 'kyo-matcha' with Japanese hatomugi, which acts like a ceramide to support the skin barrier health—so when you cleanse, instead of stripping the skin, you're actually strengthening and soothing it," says Lucree.

Why Is Matcha Becoming A Popular Skincare Ingredient?

It's my job to key an eye on the latest beauty launches, trends and buzzwords, and there's no denying that this ingredient is becoming more and more popular. "As wellness and beauty continue to overlap, matcha is the perfect 'crossover' ingredient," Lucree explains. "It has a strong heritage in Japan as an artful ritual and wellbeing practice to cleanse the body inside out and a way to bring harmony from within, and this is what inspired us to use matcha as inspiration for our cleanser—a way to cleanse oily, often sensitised skin while bringing harmony and balance. Consumers know and love matcha in its ingestible form. Now, we can get those same benefits to their skin."

However, as stated by Lucree, it feels like matcha is becoming bigger than just an ingredient. "It signals a specific lifestyle, which is why you keep seeing it pop up in many of the 'aesthetics' on TikTok. Matcha signifies health, wellbeing, and balance, whether in ingestible or topical form."

Should You Add Matcha Skincare to Your Routine?

As you can tell from above, matcha has lots of skincare benefits. As with most beauty trends, you don't need to add this ingredient into your routine, but if you feel like your skin gets particularly irritated or inflamed, I would recommend giving matcha skincare a go to see if it can help soothe your complexion. Thanks to the antioxidants, matcha is also great for helping to protect the skin from environmental aggressors. As someone who lives in a busy city, I will definitely be adding it to my routine.

With that in mind, I've rounded up some of the best matcha skincare products below that will help bring a sense of calm and balance to your day (and your skin). Keep on scrolling to shop one of this year's biggest beauty ingredients...

Shop the Best Matcha Skincare Products:

Tatcha Matcha Cleanse £42 SHOP NOW Tatcha have just released a new matcha cleanser, designed to clarify and moisturise the skin. The water-based formula contains powdered green tea matcha which helps to combat inflammation.

Elemis Superfood Matcha Eye Dew £33 SHOP NOW Do your under-eyes need a boost? This cooling eye gel from Elemis is infused with matcha to hydrate and reduce puffiness.

Krave Beauty Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser £16 SHOP NOW KraveBeauty's bestselling face wash removes dirt and makeup without stripping the skin, while the addition of matcha hydrates, soothes and protects your skin barrier from environmental aggressors.

Zelens Tea Shot Urban Defence Serum £90 SHOP NOW Want a serum packed with protective antioxidants? Zelens has got you covered with the Tea Shot Urban Defence Serum. The formula features five different teas (including matcha green tea) to fight against environmental aggressors.

Wishful Eye Lift and Contour 1% Bakuchiol and Peptide Serum £17 SHOP NOW This cooling eye treatment helps to reduce puffiness and firm the skin thanks to bakuchiol, peptides and antioxidant-rich matcha.

Huda Beauty Glowish Super Jelly Lip Balm in Matcha £18 SHOP NOW Yep, you can even get a matcha lip balm. Don't be put off by the colour, as this hydrating formula transforms to a pretty pink shade when applied on the lips.

Physicians Formula The Perfect Matcha 3-In-1 Melting Cleansing Balm £13 SHOP NOW If you a prefer a cleansing balm to a water-based cleanser, Physicians Formula has got you covered. This antioxidant-packed formula will melt away your makeup.