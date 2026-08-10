I love summer. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's my favorite season. However, I don't love excessive heat and humidity. As someone who grew up in Northern Michigan, I prefer mild summers with fresh breezes, cool water, and a thermostat sitting somewhere around 75°. So, when a heat wave hits, I struggle to 1) stay comfortable, 2) spend as much time outside as I'd like to, and 3) keep my skin in check.
The last one is the most difficult. With rosacea, irritation, and a tendency for oil-slick shine, I'm constantly fighting against summer's harsh skin effects. And I'm not the only one. As any esthetician will tell you, high temperatures can wreak havoc on all skin types.
Take it from Melissa Fox, Celebrity Master Esthetician and Founder of Flawless by Melissa Fox in Miami and West Palm Beach. "Living in South Florida, I see what heat does to the skin every single day. High temperatures don’t just make us sweat, they increase inflammation, which can trigger rosacea flares, worsen redness, stimulate pigment production in melasma, and lead to what I call tropical acne, where sweat, oil, and bacteria create the perfect environment for breakouts." Yeah...it's not ideal to say the least. Luckily, Fox, along with Courtney Eble, MSN, FNP-BC, a board-certified nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm Austin, is willing to share the best, insider tips for keeping the skin calm, cool, and collected in the midst of a long, hot summer. Let's go.
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1. Invest in At-Home Cryo Tools
If there's one thing you should know, it's that high heat causes inflammation. That's why your skin might look red and puffy, or feel more sensitive in the midst of a heat wave. "If I had to give one piece of advice, it would to keep your skin cool," Fox says. "I’m a huge believer in daily icing, cryo globes, and professional cryotherapy treatments because cooling the skin helps calm inflammation immediately."
Check out the best at-home cryotherapy tools.
High heat triggers inflammation, but it also triggers dark spots and discoloration too. Yep, that's right. heat alone can cause hyperpigmentation, which means it's a major threat for worsening melasma. "One of the biggest misconceptions about melasma is that sunscreen and a wide-brim hat are enough," Fox says. "They’re essential, but heat alone can flare melasma, even if UV exposure is minimal. I always recommend wearing a portable neck fan outdoors because lowering your body temperature can make a noticeable difference."
Eble agrees, saying, "Heat stimulates melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing pigment, which can exacerbate melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, especially when combined with UV exposure," Eble says.
Shark Beauty
ChillPill 3-in-1 Personal Cooling System
Sofie Pavitt Face
Nice Ice Frozen Cryo Rescue Treatment
Skin Gym IceCool Roller
IceCool Roller
2. Spritz a Hypochlorous Acid Spray
For the uninitiated, hypochlorous acid is a do-it-all ingredient that soothes irritation, calms redness, and prevents acne. It's naturally produced in our bodies—white blood cells produce it to defend us from invaders, making it a very important player in our immune systems. Since it can kill acne-causing bacteria on contact, it's a staple in beauty editors' gym bags, and travel carry ons. A simple spritz here and there is enough to help keep the skin balanced even when exposed to excessive heat.
Fox calls it a "must have" for all skin types. "It’s one of the easiest ways to refresh the skin after sweating, reduce acne-causing bacteria, and support the skin barrier without stripping or irritating it," she says.
Shop Hypochlorous Acid Sprays:
Tower 28
SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray
Magic Molecule
Hypochlorous Acid Spray
3. Use Vitamin C
According to Eble, high heat increases oxidative stress on the skin (AKA free-radical damage), which causes everything from premature aging to inflammation and the aforementioned dark spots and discoloration. So, what's the fix? It's simple. Invest in a high-quality vitamin C serum. Eble says it will provide antioxidant protection that helps neutralize free radicals before they can wreak havoc on the skin.
Shop Vitamin C Serums:
La Roche-Posay
Pure 12% Vitamin C Serum
Beautystat Cosmetics
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
skinpharm
Glow Factor Vitamin C Serum
4. Swap Heavy Hydration For Hyaluronic Acid
"Heat, sweat and increased sun exposure can compromise the skin barrier and lead to dehydration, even if your skin feels oily," Eble says. That's why hydration, of all kinds, is critical. "Drinking plenty of water and using lightweight, hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid helps support barrier function, reduce inflammation and keep skin balanced without feeling heavy," she says. " One of my personal favorites is Skin Pharm’s Youth Serum ($115). It’s lightweight, deeply hydrating and layers beautifully under moisturizer and SPF, making it an easy addition to a summer skincare routine."
Shop Hyaluronic Acid Serums:
The Ordinary
Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum
Laneige
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum
5. Apply SPF Every Single Day
This one might seem obvious, but it bears repeating, especially since high temperatures are often paired with a harsh UV index. Wearing sunscreen every single day is the key to healthy aging, even tone, collagen preservation, and more. Eble says pairing SPF and vitamin C is the ultimate summer-skin combo. "Together, they’re one of the most effective combinations for maintaining healthy, even-toned skin during the warmer months," she says.
Shop Sunscreens:
Isdin
Fusion Water Magic SPF 40 Sunscreen
Innisfree
Invisible Barrier Sunscreen Serum SPF 47
Kiehl's
Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+
6. Support Your Skin With In-Office Treatments
Daily skincare should be the foundation of your routine, but Eble says specific in-office treatments can help support your routine and address the effects of high heat and increased sun exposure. "Depending on the individual, I often recommend a BBL (BroadBand Light) photofacial to target sun damage, redness and discoloration, MOXI laser to improve overall skin tone and texture with minimal downtime, or microneedling to stimulate collagen and support long-term skin quality," she says. "These treatments work best when paired with diligent sun protection and guidance from a qualified provider to determine the right timing and approach for your skin."
Consult a skin expert to find out which professional treatment is right for you and your skin goals.