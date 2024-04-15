The $8 Face Oil Kendall Jenner Uses to Prep Her Skin for French-Girl Makeup
ICYMI, Kendall Jenner was featured in Vogue's Beauty Secrets series for a fourth time. As the name implies, the series offers an in-depth look at some of our favorite celebs' skincare and makeup routines. We weren't sure what to expect since Jenner has been featured in it three times before...is it possible that we already knew all of her beauty secrets? As it turns out, the answer to that question is a firm and resounding 'no.'
In the video, Jenner shared her current skincare and makeup routine—but not just any skincare and makeup routine; she dished on every product she uses to prep for and create a "spring French girl" look. That's almost exactly the vibe we're going for this spring, so we took notes. Below, check out every skincare product she swears by, including an $8 face oil and an anti-acne face wash. Then, shop some of her French-girl makeup selects.
Kendall Jenner's Favorite "French Girl" Skincare Products
The first skincare product Jenner reaches for is this $8 100% pure virgin coconut oil. She applies it all over her skin to help her gua sha tool glide without pulling or tugging. "Right when I wake up in the morning before I do anything, this is what I do," she says. "I love it because it's thick and the gua sha just slides. The reason I do it before I wash my face is because I'm using a lot of heavy oils. To make sure all the oils come off of my face, I cleanse after."
After the oil, Jenner spritzes this rosewater over her face to ensure a "nice glide" before she finally picks up the gua sha. Trust us when we say this smells incredible (fresh and floral), and hydrates the skin in a snap.
We're not sure which gua sha Jenner uses, but this is a safe bet. The stainless steel is non-porous, so it's anti-bacterial and won't spread blemish-causing bacteria around the skin. It's also self-cooling, although Jenner chills hers for extra de-puffing effects.
Once Jenner uses the gua sha to help her "lymphatic system situation," she moves on to cleanser. This is the exact one she uses, and she applies it to dry skin before adding water to create a lather. The gentle, non-irritating formulation contains glycolic acid to keep the skin smooth and bright. "I'm super, super anal about washing my face because I'm acne-prone," she says. "I've had acne my whole childhood and some of my adult life, so I'm super on top of my routine."
Next comes lip care. Jenner uses this moisturizing lip butter from her sister Kylie Jenner's brand. "I swear it’s not because [Kylie’s] my sister,” she laughs. “It is so silky and smooth and really does its thing."
When it comes time for moisturizer, Jenner reaches for this iconic (and expensive) formula from La Mer. It uses the brand's proprietary fermented "Miracle Broth" to plump, smooth, and renew the skin. Discussing her skincare journey, Jenner says, "I feel like I'm in a good place now. I get hormonal acne—sometimes I'll get little breakouts when I'm around my period and stuff like that."
Jenner's favorite sunscreen is this oil-free and non-pore-clogging formula from Elta MD. "I love this. I've been using it for years," she says. "Sunscreen is super important. I always try and keep my face out of the sun. I'm really big on hats and stuff these days, especially as I'm getting older."
The last step is "a little face spray to refresh." Jenner reaches for this iconic French face mist for an extra boost of hydration and a dewy glow.
Some of Kendall Jenner's Favorite "French Girl" Makeup Products
Jenner is a L'Oréal ambassador, so it's no surprise she uses this concealer.
The first bronzer Jenner uses is this one from Charlotte Tilbury. "I like this one for my nose contour and eyes and just kind of again the natural glowiness."
Here's the neutral eye shadow palette Jenner counts on.
"This is one of my favorite [mascaras]," Jenner says. "I'm obsessed."
For the "final touch," Jenner applies red lipstick. "I'm seeing this trend of kind of this undone red lip—kind of like French-girl vibes," she says. After applying it straight from the tube, she blends it out with her fingers for a smudged look. "I'm into this no-liner, smudged-out red lip moment. I saw this on TikTok, and...sucess."
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
