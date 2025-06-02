Ilona Maher's Pre-Game Must-Have Is Something We All Need

Whether you started watching rugby post-2024 Olympic games or you've been a long-time fan, odds are you've noticed that the players have to be ready for just about anything on the field all while playing for hours under the sun. So naturally, when it was announced that USA rugby star Ilona Maher would be partnering with Coppertone, it seemed like the perfect fit.

"I think the most fulfilling [part] for me about this is it's a brand that I genuinely use," she tells Who What Wear. "Even before I was partnering with them, it would be in my locker, and it'd be the one thing I would buy from the store to put on for practice." Her favorite product is the brand's Sport SPF Spray for it's ease of use.

"I'm out in the sun constantly for several trainings a day, and it's sweat-resistant," she says. "So it's been nice to be with a brand that I use now and will continue to use." If you're curious to know all about Ilona's tips and tricks for keeping her skin in top shape before and after her games, keep reading.

What do you like to do to prep your skin for long practices and games?

I think the one key thing would be my face sunscreen. It's this little SPF stick that you can easily put on, and then I put on my eyebrows and mascara to be ready for my game. For my lipstick, I use Maybelline's Super Stay Matte Ink in the shade Self-Starter, and it's like a coral shade. It's not a full red, but it brings out my lips. It honestly stays on through literally everything. But other than that, my routine is very simple because I know I'm about to sweat and get dirty, so I keep it kind of minimal, so that afterwards I can get back and do a full routine.

You're spending multiple hours at a time on the field and under the sun. How important is it to have a sunscreen that allows you to perform at your best?

I'm out there trying to catch a ball, and if I don't have dry hands, it can be a problem. So that's why I like the Coppertone spray. I'm not putting it on my hands and risking that. A drop ball for us is a big deal. As [rugby] sevens, we say we chase the sun. We play in Dubai, Sydney, and Cape Town. I'm in these environments where I need to be protected, and no matter where it is, Coppertone will be ready for it.

What other skincare woes tend to come up while you're playing?

We're on the ground a lot, so we get a lot of turf burn, and we're hurting our skin in many ways. So it's important for me to take care of my skin after games. I take a shower and make sure I use the soap to wash the cuts to make sure it's clean. It's like your first layer of defense and to support and protect it is really key. But for my face, I like to use the Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Gel-Cream Moisturizer.

What's you go-to mid-day refresh product?

It's usually another layer of deodorant. Sometimes, you really don't have much time to do anything. I know some of my teammates use a little spritz of perfume on themselves. I think the biggest thing is smelling fresh because you're going to get dirty again, and it's the one moment you can take where you feel a little bit better.

Do you have more time to indulge in your beauty routine during your off season?

During off season, I'm still working out constantly and doing everything, but I'm actually going to get a spray tan because I don't really tan often. I also plan on getting a little pedicure. I used to get fake nails sometimes in the off season, if I'd have a lot of time, but I am a picker. I would pick them off, so I have to stop doing that. Usually I wear contacts, but I also treat myself and wear my glasses.

How crucial is it to you to carve out time for yourself to focus on self care?

I definitely make it a priority. I think it's extremely important, because to be at your best, you're going to need to put your best self out there to feel good. You're going to to create better content too, and people are going to notice that. And I think with my branding being about authenticity, they can tell. I want to give them my best, and I'm my best when I've taken the time I need. I feel refreshed and recharged.

You went viral for your lipstick moments on the field, and things have really taken off since then. How has your relationship with beauty evolved as a professional athlete in the spotlight?

I think beauty is constantly changing, and I'm learning what works for me. I was just talking to a friend about how I'm learning to do more hairstyles on myself. I'm learning about center parts and slick backs and what not. It's really fun for me to express myself in different ways. Even with finding out what my style is and what I feel most confident in, I think it's a never ending process. It's just something you have to figure out because your body changes, life changes, styles and trends change, and it's fun to constantly be on a journey to learn about it. If there's something that's in style, I will probably try it out.

What is most exciting about this rugby season?

We have the World Cup coming up, so I'm really excited about that. I think we have a lot of stuff to do. We have records to set, more people to get tuning into rugby, and more people to expose to our game. So I'm excited for that.

