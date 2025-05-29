F1 Academy Driver Lia Block Spills All Her Beauty Secrets

If you've been staying up to date on the world of motorsport (more specifically F1), you know there's a lot going on these days. Between headlines about celebrity spottings at the last grand prix, the new F1 Movie coming out this June, and the latest happening with drivers and their teams, there's no shortage of news. Another recent attention-grabber on everyone's radar: Netflix's new series F1: The Academy, produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

The show, which released on May 28, follows 17 young drivers as they navigate seven rounds of races as in F1 Academy, a program dedicated to making motorsport more diverse, accessible, and inclusive for women. One of many drivers featured on the show and ready to share her story is Williams driver Lia Block. Block joined the team in 2024 and is currently in her second season with the academy. Block, however, is no stranger to success. In 2023, she was crowned the youngest American Rally Association Champion.

In addition to learning more as a driver, the 18-year-old is getting familiar with some of her interests off the track, too. More specifically, her interest in makeup and skincare. "I've grown up not knowing too much about makeup because my mom doesn't wear any, and I've even had to teach her a little bit," Block tells Who What Wear. "I think I've just gotten to know the industry a bit more and learn about different products and what works for me and my skin. It keeps evolving with me."

Unbeknownst to new fans and those who don't follow F1 Academy regularly, driving a car that goes up to almost 150mph and gets as hot as 120 degrees requires a good amount of skincare knowledge. Luckily, Block was willing to share all her beauty secrets for radiant skin. Read on for the full scoop.

Many athletes tend to have a pre-game skincare or beauty ritual. As an F1 Academy driver do you do something similar before races?

I have really sensitive skin in general, so over the years, it's been trial and error for me. Now, I have a routine down, but I don't tend to wear makeup to the track because it feels like a barrier, and taking my helmet on and off messes it up.

I prefer to keep it super clean with a light moisturizer and some lip products. Sitting in a car for hours with a helmet on is not great for the skin. I used to break out a lot, but I think my skin has gotten used to sitting in the sweat in a helmet. Sometimes I still break out where my chin or cheek pieces hit my skin. It's important to keep it as clean as possible.

Would you say there are some beauty-related logistic that people who watch F1 Academy might not think of while watching a race?

Being in a suit and helmet, even if it's not that hot out, still makes you sweat. I'm still doing physical exercise, and when we go to places like Jeddah and Singapore, it's really hot and humid. You're drenched in sweat as soon as you get out of the car, so it's not the greatest for the skin.

And because we go to so many warm, sunny places, sunscreen is an important thing for me, especially because I don't tan—I kind of just burn. It's probably one of the main things I cannot forget to put on in the morning. When you're around the track, not even in your suit but just walking around the paddock and everything, the sun is pretty brutal.

Considering how frequently you have to travel for different races, what would you say is an on-the-go essential for you?

The one thing that I always have to have with me is my Lineage Lip Sleeping Mask. It's the best thing I've ever purchased, and it's so good for when I'm on planes all the time. My skin gets so dehydrated and my lips get crusty. So that's the number one thing I always have with me right at the top of my bag. It's good for when I get out from a long car ride, in the mornings, or before I head to bed. It's the best thing for me, and I hate having dry lips.

Does having a skincare routine ever ground you while you're away from home?

It's really nice to have a routine for myself for when I get off the track. It's kind of how I unwind from my day and how I reflect on everything. It's something that feels "normal" when I'm traveling so much. I can keep my routine the same even when I'm in a different part of the world.

When I first get out of the car, I'll wipe my face down with a towel. But once I get to my hotel, I can do my full skincare routine. I really like the CeraVe foaming cleanser to get everything off because I feel like foam is lighter on the skin. I don't like a harsh cleanser—it'll dry out my skin way too much. But the feeling of taking all the gunk off after a long day is the best. When I'm home, I'll do a face mask or something like that. I think coming home and being able to have that longer routine and have more time is a luxury, so it's a bit different when I travel.

Yeah, it's a really cool place to be. Makeup and skincare are not only for women, but now that we have a lot more female drivers in the space of F1, I feel like it allows a lot of other companies to be able to come in when they previously weren't normalized in this space. It's a great opportunity because yes, I drive cars, and I love to be a little adrenaline junkie, but I'm still very into my feminine side at the same time.

Those areas aren't tapped into as much, but I think they're going to be great opportunities for the future. It's also a way that we can relate to other people. Maybe our sport isn't very relatable to other young girls, but the way we are as people and what we use in our daily lives like skincare and makeup is such a cool thing that maybe hasn't been showed as much.

What are you most excited about with the release of the new F1 Academy Netflix series?

For me, it's being able to see the other episodes. We got to see the first one in Miami at the premiere, but it's such an unknown. We know what they filmed; they filmed so much last year, but what's going to make it in and what's not is the scary part. I'm so excited to see all the other drivers behind the scenes as well and see what they went through. I know my story, but I don't really know theirs.

Shop Lia's Picks

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C $24 SHOP NOW CeraVe Hydrating Cream-To-Foam Face Wash for Balanced to Dry Skin $17 SHOP NOW