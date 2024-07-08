Dermstore Just Dropped a French Pharmacy Edit—Every Item Is an Editor Essential
The pursuit of French beauty products has led us all over the internet. One website carries an iconic hair and body oil but doesn't carry a French-girl approved eye shadow palette and vice versa. While we're willing to make multiple purchases, ideally, we wouldn't have to.
It's almost as if Dermstore heard our grumbling and decided to do something about it. The beauty retailer just dropped an edit of products you'd find at a French pharmacy. The curated collection of nine skincare and hair products includes some of the highest-rated, heavy-hitting French pharmacy items. There's a micellar water that countless makeup artists swear by and a tried-and-true moisturizer. There's even an award-winning dry shampoo. Ahead, see this new, nine-piece kit that will give you the ideal French-girl beauty routine.
The French Pharmacy Edit
The curated collection contains nine iconic French pharmacy products, both full-size and travel-size. There's Bioderma's Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which is a product endorsed by countless makeup artists. There's Klorane's Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, which is highly sought-after by editors and influencers. There's Avène's Thermal Spring Water, which is an iconic skin-soothing face mist.
All nine products (including a cute Dermstore carrying case) clock in at a $248 value. But you can snag it for $50 right now. You won't find a better gift for the beauty-obsessed person in your life (even if that beauty-obsessed person is you).
Ahead, get an in-depth look at each French pharmacy product included in this kit.
The Individual Products
Size: Full-size product
Oily skin, who? Yon-Ka Paris's Lotion PNG is formulated to refresh, purify, and mattify the skin with five essential oils. It's the French girl's daily pick-me-up.
Size: Full-size product
Another face mist is this one that's a classic for a reason: It's 100% thermal spring water, which means it's incredibly gentle and suitable for sensitive skin. Thanks to natural trace minerals and silica, it reduces irritation and provides lightweight hydration. Use it whenever your skin needs a refresh, like after the gym, shaving, or hair removal.
Size: Full-size product
Loved by makeup artists the world over, this micellar water dissolves dirt, sunscreen, and makeup like magic. As editors, we love using this to correct and shape eyeliner, smudged mascara, and rogue lipstick.
Size: Full-size product
A French-girl lip balm? Yes, please. This formula contains hyaluronic acid, castor oil, shea butter, and peptides. There's even a pH active that enhances natural lip color for that effortless French vibe.
Size: 10 ml
This brightening serum from French-favorite skincare brand Caudalie targets dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and post-breakout marks. It's the French girl's way to get a brighter, more even complexion sans makeup.
Size: 1.7 oz
When we think of French haircare brands, we think of Leonor Greyl. Known for luxe formulas that focus on hair health above all else, this shampoo is no exception. Safe for daily use, it removes dirt, oil, and debris without stripping moisture.
Size: 1 oz
Another iconic French haircare brand, you won't find a beauty editor who doesn't love this dry shampoo. The hero ingredient is oat milk, which gently softens and smooths the hair while it removes stubborn oil.
Size: 4 ml
As a French-girl approved hyaluronic acid (HA) serum, this hydrates and plumps dry, dull skin with a minimalist, 11-ingredient formula. The hero ingredient, aside from HA, is volcanic mineralizing water, which supports the skin barrier and protects against environmental aggressors.
A primer, moisturizer, and mask in one, this multitasking product soothes skin for that calm and covetable French-girl complexion. Enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, it protects from environmental aggressors while it moisturizes and preps the skin for makeup. Take it from us—it's a must-have.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
-
Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter Love This Lip Balm That Has 1.7K 5-Star Reviews
One of these Australian lip balms sells every minute.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Dermstore Sale Is So, So Good: 20 Summer Skincare Products I'm Buying ASAP
I'm snagging them before they're sold out.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
A Celeb Trichologist Told Me My Haircare Routine Was Ineffective—4 Swaps She Made
Act+Acre founder Helen Reavey gives the 411 on scalp care.
By Emma Walsh
-
"Unsexy" Beauty Products Are Going Viral on TikTok—19 Our Editors Swear By
They're so effective.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Want Glowing "Golden Hour" Skin 24/7, So I'm Using the Body Bronzer Every Editor Is Obsessed With
It's giving vacation skin.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Every Beauty Editor Has This $39-or-Less Bodycare Brand on Their Roster This Summer
We can see why it went viral on TikTok.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
A French It Girl Just Told Me Her Secret to Minimal Summer Makeup (Nope, Not a Red Lip)
I'm sold.
By Jamie Schneider
-
My Haircut in Paris Made Me Rethink Everything I Knew About Trending Styles
New summer look incoming.
By Jamie Schneider