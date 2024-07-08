Dermstore Just Dropped a French Pharmacy Edit—Every Item Is an Editor Essential

The pursuit of French beauty products has led us all over the internet. One website carries an iconic hair and body oil but doesn't carry a French-girl approved eye shadow palette and vice versa. While we're willing to make multiple purchases, ideally, we wouldn't have to.

It's almost as if Dermstore heard our grumbling and decided to do something about it. The beauty retailer just dropped an edit of products you'd find at a French pharmacy. The curated collection of nine skincare and hair products includes some of the highest-rated, heavy-hitting French pharmacy items. There's a micellar water that countless makeup artists swear by and a tried-and-true moisturizer. There's even an award-winning dry shampoo. Ahead, see this new, nine-piece kit that will give you the ideal French-girl beauty routine.

The French Pharmacy Edit

Dermstore Best of Dermstore: the French Pharmacy Edit $50 SHOP NOW The curated collection contains nine iconic French pharmacy products, both full-size and travel-size. There's Bioderma's Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which is a product endorsed by countless makeup artists. There's Klorane's Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, which is highly sought-after by editors and influencers. There's Avène's Thermal Spring Water, which is an iconic skin-soothing face mist. All nine products (including a cute Dermstore carrying case) clock in at a $248 value. But you can snag it for $50 right now. You won't find a better gift for the beauty-obsessed person in your life (even if that beauty-obsessed person is you). Ahead, get an in-depth look at each French pharmacy product included in this kit.

The Individual Products

Yon-Ka Paris Lotion Yon-Ka PNG $55 SHOP NOW Size: Full-size product Oily skin, who? Yon-Ka Paris's Lotion PNG is formulated to refresh, purify, and mattify the skin with five essential oils. It's the French girl's daily pick-me-up.

Avène Thermal Spring Water $14 SHOP NOW Size: Full-size product Another face mist is this one that's a classic for a reason: It's 100% thermal spring water, which means it's incredibly gentle and suitable for sensitive skin. Thanks to natural trace minerals and silica, it reduces irritation and provides lightweight hydration. Use it whenever your skin needs a refresh, like after the gym, shaving, or hair removal.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $13 SHOP NOW Size: Full-size product Loved by makeup artists the world over, this micellar water dissolves dirt, sunscreen, and makeup like magic. As editors, we love using this to correct and shape eyeliner, smudged mascara, and rogue lipstick.

Filorga Nutri-Filler Lips Nutri-Plumping Lip Balm $39 SHOP NOW Size: Full-size product A French-girl lip balm? Yes, please. This formula contains hyaluronic acid, castor oil, shea butter, and peptides. There's even a pH active that enhances natural lip color for that effortless French vibe.

Caudalie Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum $82 SHOP NOW Size: 10 ml This brightening serum from French-favorite skincare brand Caudalie targets dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and post-breakout marks. It's the French girl's way to get a brighter, more even complexion sans makeup.

Leonor Greyl Shampooing Reviviscence $78 SHOP NOW Size: 1.7 oz When we think of French haircare brands, we think of Leonor Greyl. Known for luxe formulas that focus on hair health above all else, this shampoo is no exception. Safe for daily use, it removes dirt, oil, and debris without stripping moisture.

KLORANE Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk $14 SHOP NOW Size: 1 oz Another iconic French haircare brand, you won't find a beauty editor who doesn't love this dry shampoo. The hero ingredient is oat milk, which gently softens and smooths the hair while it removes stubborn oil.

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Booster Serum and Gel Moisturizer $30 SHOP NOW Size: 4 ml As a French-girl approved hyaluronic acid (HA) serum, this hydrates and plumps dry, dull skin with a minimalist, 11-ingredient formula. The hero ingredient, aside from HA, is volcanic mineralizing water, which supports the skin barrier and protects against environmental aggressors.