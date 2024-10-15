Next in Beauty Awards 2024: The Winning Body and Nail Products

Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2024. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty, from game-changing industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain mainstays in our bathroom cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the worthy winners, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried, so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-after results. After much testing, swatching and reviewing, the results are in. Join us in celebrating the best hair products of 2024.

According to our judges, Molton Brown's Rose Dunes Bath & Shower Gel is ideal if you want to smell incredible all day long. With a shimmering formula featuring notes of saffron, rose, cinnamon and amber, it's not hard to see why this got top marks.

"This product has such a beautiful scent," says Who What Wear UK's endorsement sales director, Efi Mandrides. "It left my skin feeling soft and smelling lovely. Plus, the smell lingers long afterwards. I will definitely be purchasing this again."

Marketing manager Ciara Richards agrees. "This product has such a long-lasting scent, and I loved how silky and soft my skin felt after using it in the shower. I would definitely recommend it to everyone I know," she says.

Shop the Winner:

Molton Brown Rose Dunes Bath & Shower Gel £27 SHOP NOW

This product received glowing reviews, but it's our judges' glowing skin that has us racing to buy this. The silky-soft, gently exfoliating body lotion contains Byoma's tri-ceramide complex alongside urea and niacinamide for a hydrated, illuminated skin finish.

"This product is great for brightening the skin," says Alicia Lartey, aesthetician and product developer. "I really enjoyed using this lotion and I will definitely be keeping it in my skincare rotation for the body."

Shop the Winner:

BYOMA Brightening Body Lotion £13 SHOP NOW

E45's SPF was a big hit.

"I’m surprised it took E45 this long to launch a sun-protection line because it makes so much sense that sensitive and eczema-prone skin types need special attention in the sun," says Who What Wear UK copy editor Georgia Seago. "As a psoriasis girlie, I fall into this category, and for me, this is a perfect all-round sunscreen. It’s easy to apply, rubs in nicely and is non-sticky. Most importantly, it ticks all the boxes in terms of actually doing its job: SPF 50+ with both UVA and UVB protection and it's water- and sweat-resistant. It feels nicely moisturising and doesn’t irritate my skin at all."

Freelance beauty journalist Laura Pearson agrees. "This is a really nice product to use. It’s non-greasy and non-sticky and comes in a handy spray. It’s easily absorbed and is so moisturising that it feels more like a body lotion than an SPF."

Made with dry, sensitive and eczema-prone skin in mind, it's no surprise that this SPF spray feels so hydrating.

Shop the Winner:

E45 Sun Care Sensitive Spray SPF 50+ £14 SHOP NOW

Gatineau's fast-absorbing gradual tan impressed our judging panel thanks to its hydrating formula infused with coconut oil and vitamin E.

"This is probably one of my favourite beauty products ever," says managing editor Poppy Nash. "I like anything that can give me a healthy glow outside the summer months, but literally nothing I have ever tried comes close to this. The main thing I love about this gradual tan is that it works really, really well. It leaves you with a lovely, natural golden glow after just one application. It isn’t orange, it doesn’t smell bad and it isn’t sticky. It’s fast absorbing and has a lovely texture, making it a real joy to use, unlike most tanning products."

If you're not yet convinced, freelance beauty editor Mica Ricketts also praised how easy this product is to use. "When it comes to self-tan, I’m useless. I’m naturally pale and tend to skip tanning entirely as I’m lazy with the proper prep and often end up looking streaky or orange. However, this product really impressed me. It’s easy to apply (it feels just like a normal body moisturiser) and it left my legs looking subtly glowy without any tell-tale streaks."

Shop the Winner:

Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan £55 SHOP NOW

Nécessaire's The Body Wash is just as effective as the packaging is chic. With a skin-loving formula including niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-6 and omega-9, your skin will be super happy after using this. Plus, it comes packaged in 85% post-consumer recycled paperboard, and the brand is certified plastic- and climate-neutral, which makes it a worthy winner in this category.

"I love how intentional Nécessaire is about its products," says affiliates manager Jerrylyn Saguiped. "This body wash foams up nicely and features an earthy eucalyptus scent which left my skin feeling clean but never dry or stripped of moisture. I can definitely see myself repurchasing this and using it as a part of my personal care routine."

Consultant dermatologist Dr Mary Sommerlad adds, "This wash has a thick and smooth consistency, giving it a luxurious feel. The blend of skin barrier-supporting and hydration-boosting ingredients is really innovative."

Shop the Winner:

Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus £26 SHOP NOW

Deodorant balms have grown in popularity over the past few years, and it seems that judges were very impressed with AKT London's offering. The brand's natural deodorant transforms from a thick balm to a dry powder that works to absorb perspiration without blocking your pores.

"The AKT Deodorant Balm is the best natural deodorant I’ve tried," says Saguiped. "The aluminium packaging not only looks sleek but prioritises sustainability as it’s fully recyclable. All you do is squeeze a little bit out of the tube and rub onto clean underarms. It's not messy at all and I was left feeling fresh for the whole day. I will definitely be repurchasing this."

Shop the Winner:

AKT London The Deodorant Balm SC.01 £21 SHOP NOW

Many of us exfoliate our faces weekly, but we often forget about our bodies. However, Nécessaire's body exfoliator impressed our judges so much that I have no doubt it will become a staple in their shower routines.

"I really liked this exfoliator," says deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger. "The scrub itself goes a long way and holds up for a while. I get dry skin, particularly on my knees and the tops of my feet, but it was gently buffed away with no redness or stinging, and my skin definitely looked more radiant."

Freelance beauty journalist Zeynab Mohamed is also a big fan. "This product leaves my skin feeling super smooth and soft. It's a no-fuss body exfoliator that is really easy to use, and it also comes in chic packaging."

With bamboo charcoal, pumice, glycolic acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid for both chemical and physical exfoliation, I can see why our judges were impressed. The gel formula is also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, which means it shouldn't irritate those of you with more sensitive skin.

Shop the Winner:

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator Eucalyptus £30 SHOP NOW

We all get hard skin on our feet, and although removing it might not be a glamorous task, there are products out there that can make it quick and easy. Our judges' top choice? The Scholl Hard Skin Remover Foot File.

"This foot file was really easy to use, and I love that you can use it on both dry and wet feet," says Sophie Cookson, ecommerce analyst. "My skin felt really smooth after using this, and the nano-glass technology did a good job of removing the hard skin. The shape of the product makes it simple to use and great to travel with, too."

Makeup artist Michelle Leandra also commented on how smooth this tool left her feet. "This tool does a really nice job of smoothing the skin, and it seems like it would last for a long time. I can see myself reaching for this again and again."

Shop the Winner:

Scholl Hard Skin Remover Foot File £9 SHOP NOW

Our panel of judges have been spritzing some of the most popular perfumes over the last few months, but Diptyque's L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette came out on top.

"Most woody perfumes can feel quite heavy and overbearing, but this is a delicate, creamy scent—inspired, as its name suggests, by paper," says aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day. "On first spray, it’s a crisp, sparkling fragrance with hints of mimosa, but it quickly softens into a musky skin scent. For me, this scent perfectly captures the lightness and freshness of a clean sheet of paper. This has fast become one of the go-to scents I reach for on a daily basis—it doesn’t align with a particular season, gender or mood, so is the perfect daily fragrance, and always draws compliments when I wear it."

"This is a really lovely scent," adds Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content. "It's not my usual thing, but it’s grown on me so much and is now one of my favourites. It’s quite musky and talcy, so a bit different and unexpected. It’s also light enough to be worn in the day but heavy enough to feel sexy in the evening."

Shop the Winner:

Diptyque Paris L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette £129 SHOP NOW

We all have our preferences when it comes to hair removal, but if you're looking for a new razor, our judges praised Estrid's Starter Kit, which features the brand's steel handle, razor holder and two blades.

"I really liked using this razor," says assistant social media editor Annie Wheatland-Clinch. "For years, I've used 'men's' razors from the supermarket, and this was the first blade I’d used which felt on a par with heavy-duty brands I’d previously tried. Estrid deserves points for aesthetics too because the slick packaging and cool metal feel made using this razor more enjoyable. Overall, I think this is a great product and I will be subscribing."

Pearson was also a big fan. "I was sceptical about how different this razor could be compared to any other on the market, but boy, was I wrong! This is the closest, neatest and most precise shave I’ve ever had. The product itself is also beautiful and longer-lasting than cheap plastic razors, making it better for the environment too."

Shop the Winner:

Estrid The Razor Starter Kit £8 SHOP NOW

Our hands need some TLC too, and they're often neglected. We tested some of the most nourishing hand creams on the market, and judges loved L'Occitane's classic shea butter option for its deeply moisturising properties. It's no surprise really, when the formula is enriched with 20% organic shea butter alongside argan oil, coconut oil, jasmine and ylang-ylang.

"I love this hand cream and would definitely recommend it," says session manicurist Sabrina Gayle. "The scent is amazing and the product goes a long way. It leaves your skin soft, moisturised and with a slight glow."

Shop the Winner:

L'OCCITANE Shea Butter Hand Cream £23 SHOP NOW

How we care for our body on the inside is just as (if not more) important than products we use on the outside, which is why we've been busy putting some of the most popular health supplements to the test. Our winner? The Elevator from Sisterly. With 24 nutrients in one sachet, this supplement works to reduce tiredness, boost immunity, balance hormones, support collagen renewal and nourish hair, skin and nails.

"The first thing I noticed when taking this supplement was the impact it made on my energy levels—I struggle with feeling awake and refreshed ordinarily, and this definitely boosted my energy levels over time," says Eggenberger. "In terms of hormones, I’m currently experiencing heightened side effects of my endometriosis diagnosis, which makes it hard to tell how much of a difference this has been making, but reading through the hundreds of reviews on the site, it appears to be a bit of a game-changer in that arena, too. As someone who struggles to stick to new routines, this made supplement-taking easy—everything is in one sachet per day, which makes it very handy for travelling, too. All in all, I might finally be a supplement convert!"

Shop the Winner:

SISTERLY The Elevator £107 SHOP NOW

The nail product market is so saturated that it can be hard to know what to go for. However, in the nail enhancements category, one stands out above the rest: OPI's xPRESS/ON press-on nails.

"I love that OPI has made press-on nails in its iconic colours," says Tinu Bello, session manicurist and founder of Manicured London. "These nails fit really well and I would definitely recommend them."

"These press-on nails are so good, they convinced me to quit gel nails," adds beauty editor Eleanor Vousden. "They last for almost two weeks and come in several chic and classy shades."

Shop the Winner:

Nail health is so important, and our judges couldn't get enough of OPI's Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum. "This product is a miracle worker and came at the right time when my nails were incredibly brittle and damaged after a tough gel removal," says editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi. "I used this product religiously for six days as the instructions recommend, and I really did have healthier, smoother, longer and stronger nails by the end. I will continue to use this product whenever a strengthening top-up is required."

Gayle also saw a noticeable difference when testing this product. "I am five days into using this treatment after taking off my acrylic nails. My nails were thin, bending and seriously damaged. After the second day, I noticed a difference in their strength, and the length has come back too. I will continue to use this and would definitely recommend it for clients or consumers if they want to improve the strength and length of their nails."

Shop the Winner:

OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum £30 SHOP NOW

I'm sure you're wondering what nail polish caught our judges' attention. Well, NAILKIND impressed us the most. "This is a great product all round," says professional nail artist Iram Shelton. "It is vibrant and hugely pigmented. It also dries really fast and is incredibly easy to paint on and remove. Plus, I love that it's sustainable in all aspects."

All of NAILKIND's polishes are 100% vegan and contain up to 85% of bio-sourced ingredients. With a huge range of colours all at under £10, you really can't go wrong.

Shop the Winner:

NAILKIND Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW

A range of shades is always important, which is why Manucurist's Rainbow Active polish set got top marks. It features five options to suit everyone, and the brand's site even has a handy test to find out which is best for you. Some of the shades work to boost shine whilst others help smooth nails and cover any imperfections. No matter your nail concern, this set has you covered.

"The Manucurist range is so great as the polishes are vegan and the bottles are slim and handy to travel with," says Gayle. "This set is amazing. I love that Manucurist is taking nail health seriously," adds Bello.

Vousden also gave top marks. "These sheer polishes are like a skin tint for your nails, adding a perfecting finish and instantly making them look healthier and brighter."

Shop the Winner:

Manucurist Rainbow Active £59 SHOP NOW

A topcoat is just as important as your nail polish itself, as it can help enhance the colour and lock in your manicure. Our judges loved the Orly Shining Armor Topcoat thanks to its glossy finish and protective properties.

"I am an avid user of Orly products, and this is possibly the best topcoat I have come across in a while," says Gayle. "It is fast drying, super glossy and has protected my pedicure for my entire holiday. The rubber lid is great for application as you get a good grip, and as a professional, I love the paddle brush for easy application too."

Bello agrees. "I have now found a new topcoat I love! The shine is exceptional," whilst Vousden adds, "Orly's topcoat really lives up to its name. It adds a glossy lacquer that made my nail polish last for almost a whole week without chipping. I'm very impressed."

Shop the Winner:

ORLY Shining Armor Topcoat £17 SHOP NOW

We couldn't talk about nails and not discuss nail files. After testing some of the best tools out there, Truyu's Glass Nail File came out on top.

"I would recommend this nail file. I usually don’t like the feel of a glass nail file but this one is super gentle on the free edge of the nail. It is a great size to pop in a handbag too," says Gayle.

This dual-sided, crystal-tempered glass file will definitely give you that salon-worthy look at home.

Shop the Winner:

TRUYU Glass Nail File £7 SHOP NOW

When it came to targeted body products, Peep Club's Instant Relief Eye Spray impressed our judges. The mist works to relieve dry eye symptoms whilst moisturising and restoring comfort in your entire eye area.

"I'll preface my review by saying that I have the most sensitive and irritable eyes, and this eye mist has been such a game-changer," says Vousden. "This product is unique in that it replaces traditional eye drops and comes in much nicer packaging, whilst the mist mechanism makes it much easier to use. I’ve reached for this spray whenever I’ve had dry or irritated eyes, and it immediately soothes and hydrates them. I’ll be re-buying this for sure!"

Shop the Winner:

Peep Club Instant Relief Eye Spray £15 SHOP NOW