Hailey Bieber's "Holy Grail" Vitamin C Serum Just Became the Ultimate Multitasker for Skin Aging

I think we can all agree that Hailey Bieber's glowing, clear complexion is the stuff of legends. Look up "glass skin" in a dictionary, and I'm willing to bet you'd see one of her mirror selfies. Okay, maybe it's genetics, but the mogul is also very dedicated to her skincare regimen. She is a beauty brand founder, after all!

Yet long before she launched Rhode, Bieber had been a fan of BeautyStat—namely, the Universal C Skin Refiner. She called it a "holy grail" product in a previous YouTube video, and even brought on the brand founder, cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, to help formulate Rhode in its inception. The serum has become somewhat synonymous with Bieber's coveted, lit-from-within look, and starting today, you can snag it supercharged. Introducing the Universal C Skin Refiner 2.0, a brightening serum spiked with extra skin-smoothing perks.

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum $62 SHOP NOW

Skincare aficionados, you likely know that vitamin C is already a pretty powerful ingredient for skin aging. The classic antioxidant not only brightens tone and fends off free radicals (aka, unstable molecules that lead to signs of skin aging) but is also necessary for the production of collagen—the naturally present protein in your skin responsible for literally holding it together.

"Collagen is a structural protein that provides structural integrity to the skin. Without it, skin sags, and this leads to the formation of lines and wrinkles," board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, MD, of MDCS Dermatology , once told WWW about the ingredient. Ask any derm their all-time favorite skincare ingredients, and chances are vitamin C makes it into the top three.

So, yes, vitamin C is already quite impressive when it comes to preventing fine lines and sagging—and BeautyStat's formula contains a whopping 20% stabilized L-ascorbic acid (the most potent form of the antioxidant). The reformulated serum kicks those capabilities up a notch by including peptides to further rejuvenate the skin. "So we're getting some powerful firming and smoothing benefits as well," Robinson explains to me over Zoom.

With this addition, the Universal C Skin Refiner is as close as it comes to a do-it-all serum. No, there's no magic bullet for clear, smooth skin, but this cocktail of vitamin C and peptides can target multiple skin concerns in one fell swoop. "We're ushering in this new category of 'brightenaging,' which is about brightening the skin but also providing powerful anti-aging benefits," Robinson adds. Hyaluronic acid and pomegranate sterols are new to the formula as well, which provide a plumping effect and help repair the skin barrier (respectively).

Yet despite making the formula more sophisticated, Robinson and his team decided to actually mark down the price from $85 to $62. Most high-quality vitamin C serums cost upwards of $100 (formulating with the notoriously unstable ingredient tends to be expensive), so a blend this potent—with a bouquet of skin-smoothing actives, too!—for less than $80 feels like such a steal. All that to say, I'd go ahead and shop the new vitamin C staple below before it inevitably sells out; it's only a matter of time before it receives Bieber's glowing endorsement yet again.

