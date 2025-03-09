Being a British-Pakistani Muslim and working in the beauty industry, it may seem like the various elements of my life and personality sit independently of one another.

After all, what does Ramadan have to do with skincare? However, I have always melded all the different parts of me and allowed them space in both my professional and personal ventures. This means bringing the joy of Eid and Ramadan to curate creative moments at work—specifically, adapting how I look after my skin when Ramadan arrives to suit the new routine we embark on in the holy month.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide. During this month, Muslims abstain from water and food during daylight hours and focus on prayer, charity and spiritual reflection. It is also a time of community, and many of us will spend evenings at the mosque, as well as host and attend Iftar dinners.

Naturally, the change in diet as well as the altered sleep routine has an impact on our bodies and our skin. Often, I find that cutting out caffeine and many of my daily snacks actually helps my breakouts clear up, but I still like to keep a skincare routine going for the meditative element. However, just as so many other daily habits change for Ramadan, so does this.

I love using Ramadan as a time to try barrier-boosting products and step back from actives so I can focus on all of the other wonderful parts of Ramadan. With years of trialling and testing products and observing the month of Ramadan, I’ve taken the guesswork out of the best skincare to battle dehydration and dullness and nurture your all-important skin barrier. I’ve included a mix of products for those who want multipurpose steps with maximum results, along with optional steps for those who, like me, enjoy the ritual of a longer, more mindful routine.

My 9-Step Skincare Routine for Ramadan:

1. Makeup Remover

I’m a huge double-cleanse advocate on makeup days—I just don’t think a face wash alone can do the heavy lifting required, and even as someone with breakout-prone skin, I still use an oil-based makeup-remover as my first cleanse, as it breaks everything down without me having to scrub my skin.

Shop Makeup Removers:

Dermalogica Precleanse £49 SHOP NOW My ride or die. This melts off makeup without leaving any oily residue. It gets extra points because a pump formula in the shower makes all the difference.

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm £38 SHOP NOW With a sorbet-like texture and packed with antioxidants, this makeup-removing balm is award-winning for a reason.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm £49 SHOP NOW The iconic balm cleanser now comes in a juicy black cherry formula. It's sensorially delightful and still just as efficacious.

2. Cleanser

For my second cleanse during Ramadan, I find it’s best to use something gentle and milky that emulsifies with water. This removes any trace of makeup remover and gets my face really clean without stripping skin that's already prone to dryness and dehydration from the lack of fluids I'm consuming during the day.

Shop Cleansers:

Byoma Milky Moisture Cleanser £13 SHOP NOW With the brand’s proprietary Tri-Ceramide Complex, this is the perfect cleanser when you’re doing everything to protect your delicate skin barrier.

Aesop Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk £40 SHOP NOW Enhanced with botanicals and housed in the iconic brown bottle that will always look timeless on your bathroom shelf, this is a treat to use at both the start and end of your fasting day.

Beauty Pie Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser £10 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price. One of the most unique formulas I’ve ever used, Beauty Pie really nailed it with this gel-oil-milk hybrid that gently melts everything off. This can be used for your first cleanse, too.

3. Toner/Essence/Mist

Whatever you call it, this post-cleanse, pre-serum step is always under scrutiny, with many questioning whether or not it's necessary. Whilst all skin is different, I think Ramadan is a mindful time of the year, and taking a few extra minutes to add a comforting layer of hydration to your skin by way of a milky toner brings me a lot of sensorial joy. Plus, my parched skin thanks me for it! If you’re short on time, you can use one of the below products in place of further serums or moisturisers.

Shop Toners, Essences and Mists:

Dr.jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Serum Toner £35 SHOP NOW You can’t talk about the skin barrier without giving the Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin range its due. The products harness a blend of five ceramides to reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier. This hybrid formula can be used before another serum or in place of one.

Violette_FR Boum Boum Milk Moisturising Spray Cream £46 SHOP NOW This 3-in-1 toner, serum and moisturiser drenches skin with hydration and helps maintain its hydrolipidic balance. It also comes in some of the prettiest packaging I have ever seen—a win-win.

Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner & Moisturiser £30 SHOP NOW Korean beauty culture has skincare layering down to a fine art, and this toner is proof. I use it morning and night as an extra step when my skin feels dry.

4. Serum

For me, this is where the real point of difference comes in during Ramadan. The lack of water and hydration can really impact the way skin looks and feels, and I see these serums as a way to replenish my skin as best I can to prevent further dryness. I mostly look for hyaluronic acid and ceramides in the formulas, but also those multitasking heroes for nights when I'm rushing around and want to fit everything in.

Shop Serums:

Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Intense £59 SHOP NOW Medik8 is one of the most trustworthy brands out there in terms of ingredients and results, and this hydrating serum is no different, providing long-lasting moisture retention.

Skinceuticals H.A. Intensifier Serum £120 SHOP NOW Now reformulated to be even more effective than it was before, this Skinceuticals serum inhibits the breakdown of your skin’s hyaluronic acid reserves—perfect for Ramadan!

Augustinus Bader The Serum £310 SHOP NOW If my bank balance allowed it, I would use this serum every single morning and night, not just during Ramadan. The proprietary TFC8 blend is nothing short of magic and supports the skin’s renewal process. This is another one that can stand alone in your routine and do all the work!

5. Moisturiser

I used to think breakout-prone skin didn’t need moisturiser, but I can tell you from experience that skipping this step only made my skin oilier. And during Ramadan, your skin definitely needs extra hydration and nourishment. The right formula will give you this without clogging pores or making you feel shinier.

Shop Moisturisers:

Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Moisturiser £49 SHOP NOW There’s nothing I love more than a gel-cream moisturiser, and my skin drinks this right up. Lightweight but intensely hydrating, my skin feels smoother, plumper and juicier with the boost this gives it.

CeraVe Intensive Moisturising Lotion £22 SHOP NOW For those who already have dry skin, even without Ramadan in the mix, this new formula from CeraVe is the brand's most intense yet, helping to relieve symptoms like itchiness and flaking.

The INKEY List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer £15 SHOP NOW I’ve said it before but this was one of my all time favourite launches last year and I was scraping the bottom of the pot when this moisturiser came to an end. The silky and rich texture sinks in like a dream and the ingredient list is everything you’d need from an all-round good moisturiser.

6. SPF

SPF is a non-negotiable year-round, and Ramadan is no exception. Many of us, especially those with deeper skin tones, grew up skipping SPF due to the old-fashioned chalky formulas that left our skin ashy and weren’t designed with us in mind. However, skincare technology has come a long way, and there are some truly brilliant protective sunscreens out there that also look undetectable on dark skin.

Shop SPFs:

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF30 £40 SHOP NOW Hydrating, plumping and totally invisible, this remains one of the most underrated SPFs on the market, in my opinion. As well as protecting against UV, it also has antioxidants to defend the skin from pollutants.

Biore UV Aqua Invisible Face Mist SPF50 £18 SHOP NOW I bought bottles of this when I visited Japan last year, as it’s such a cult favourite in East Asia, and I’m thrilled it’s finally here. It's ideal for handbags and glove compartments so you can easily top up your SPF throughout the day, both under and over makeup!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Fluid SPF 50 £17 SHOP NOW Lightweight and non-comedogenic, this is an excellent budget-friendly SPF that increases skin moisture levels after just one use. In fact, I would highly recommend the entire Hydro Boost range for thirsty Ramadan skin.

7. Eye Treatments

After hydration, the next biggest concern with skin during Ramadan is usually dark circles. With the late nights at the mosque and the sleep disruption when waking up for Sehri (the early-morning meal before fasting begins), the under-eye area can often end up looking puffy and dark. My brown skin is already genetically predisposed to dark under-eyes, so brightening eye treatments are a must-have in my Ramadan skincare arsenal.

Shop Eye Treatments:

111skin Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask Box £80 SHOP NOW The go-to for many beauty editors after a late night, these powerful under-eye masks reduce the look of dark circles and help you to fake a good night’s sleep in just 20 minutes.

TATCHA The Brightening Eye Cream £64 SHOP NOW With a 12-hour time release of vitamin C, this formula works to ensure the delicate eye area isn’t overpowered by active ingredients and gives brighter under-eyes in just a week.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème £38 SHOP NOW A longtime fan favourite amongst the brown-skin community, this eye cream brightens and hydrates for increased luminosity.

8. Bodycare

Unlike my face, which is breakout-prone, the skin on my body is extremely dry, and I spend a lot of time moisturising throughout the year. During Ramadan, I have to up the ante even more. As someone with psoriasis, I have to avoid using fragranced products on some parts of my body, but I’m a sucker for a scented body product, so I often layer up varying textures, avoiding areas I know will get irritated.

For Ramadan, I’d recommend using a body moisturiser and experimenting with layering oils on top, which can really lock in moisture and reduce flakiness. Working from home during this time means my lunch breaks are often spent taking an "everything shower", and I love how it makes me feel for the rest of the day.

Shop Bodycare:

Sol De Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Body Oil £52 SHOP NOW One of my favourite brands has launched a body oil in the scent I love the most from the range, just in time for Ramadan—Sol De Janeiro came through for the Muslim girlies! This is every bit as delicious as you expect, and I've used it every day since it landed on my desk two weeks ago. Not only is the delicate floral fragrance long-lasting, but my skin is soft right up until my next shower.

Necessaire The Body Lotion Eucalyptus £46 SHOP NOW I’m a long-time Nécessaire fan and have used the brand's luxurious body washes and thick lotion for years, so you can imagine my excitement at this launch. The Body Lotion is for everyone and looks great in every bathroom, and the signature Eucalyptus scent is delicate enough to refresh without overpowering.

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray £7 SHOP NOW For those with sensitive skin, this oil spray is hypoallergenic and includes lipids and fatty acids, all of which work to replenish dry skin. It's also super easy to apply to hard-to-reach areas and is fast-absorbing, too.

9. Lipcare

Lack of water and food during Ramadan can contribute to chapped lips, particularly for those who are already prone to dryness in the area. The best way to combat this is by topping up on water and hydrating foods in the hours you can eat, as well as by using a lip balm to help protect against any further dryness.

Shop Lip Treatments:

E45 Lips & Dry Skin Nourishing Multi-Purpose Balm £9 SHOP NOW This multi-purpose balm helps cracked lips as well as patches of dry skin that crop up on the body and hands. Perfume and paraben-free, it’s safe for the entire family.

Bioderma Atoderm Moisturising Stick £6 SHOP NOW This soothing stick leaves lips supple without sticky residue and repairs cracks and chaps on delicate lips.