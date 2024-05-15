I Never Thought I'd Paint My Nails This "Controversial" Colour—Now I'm a Big Fan

My nail polish collection is pretty extensive. As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to receive lots of lovely samples and test out some of the best formulas out there, so I have almost every colour you could ever dream of. However, one shade I don't have is yellow. You see, in my opinion, this is a pretty controversial shade. After speaking to the Who What Wear team, I learnt that some people love a pop of yellow, whereas others wouldn't even consider wearing it on their nails.

Hailey Bieber is a fan of the yellow nail trend.

That being said, I've noticed that this nail colour is becoming more and more popular over the spring and summer months. Not only am I seeing the trend on some of my favourite Instagram nail accounts, but according to Google Trends, searches are on the rise. Plus, with 'buttermilk yellow' tipped to be one of fashion's biggest colour trends this season thanks to its expensive-looking finish, I have no doubt that this shade will make its way into the beauty world too.

After looking at various yellow nail designs, I've come to realise that this colour can actually look super chic. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite designs that prove just how stylish this nail trend can be. These pictures have definitely convinced me that I need a yellow nail polish to add to my collection...

7 of the Best Yellow Nail Designs

1. Yellow Micro French Tips

These thin, neon yellow French tips look so fun and modern. Plus, they are the perfect way to add a subtle pop of colour.

Get the look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW This brush will help you to recreate a micro French tip at home.

2. Pale Yellow Shades

Opting for a pale yellow shade is another great way of adding a subtle pop of colour to your manicure.

Get the look:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 129 Ovni £29 SHOP NOW I'm adding this to my basket ASAP.

3. Yellow Shimmer

For something a bit different, try adding a shimmery top coat to your yellow nail polish. The perfect holiday manicure.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Better On Top Get Glazed Treatment £9 SHOP NOW This top coat nourishes nails and adds a subtle shimmer.

4. Neon Yellow

For those of you who like to make a statement with your nails, you can't go wrong with a neon yellow manicure.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Sunlight Square Neon Lite Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW I want to wear this nail colour with a cocktail in hand.

5. Butter Yellow French Tips

Butter yellow nails are so on trend, and I love this chic French tip design.

Get the look:

Manucurist Mimosa Nail Polish £14 SHOP NOW Such a pretty shade.

6. Lemon Yellow Nail Art

I'm not usually a fan of nail art, but even I can't deny how cute and summery this manicure is.

Get the look:

Ardell Nail Art Play Pen - Bee Loud £6 £4 SHOP NOW This nail art pen is so fun to have a play around with.

7. Yellow Mix n Match

How cute is this mix n match design by nail artist Iram Shelton? Opt for contrasting colours for something a little different.

Get the look: