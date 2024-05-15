I Never Thought I'd Paint My Nails This "Controversial" Colour—Now I'm a Big Fan
My nail polish collection is pretty extensive. As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to receive lots of lovely samples and test out some of the best formulas out there, so I have almost every colour you could ever dream of. However, one shade I don't have is yellow. You see, in my opinion, this is a pretty controversial shade. After speaking to the Who What Wear team, I learnt that some people love a pop of yellow, whereas others wouldn't even consider wearing it on their nails.
Hailey Bieber is a fan of the yellow nail trend.
That being said, I've noticed that this nail colour is becoming more and more popular over the spring and summer months. Not only am I seeing the trend on some of my favourite Instagram nail accounts, but according to Google Trends, searches are on the rise. Plus, with 'buttermilk yellow' tipped to be one of fashion's biggest colour trends this season thanks to its expensive-looking finish, I have no doubt that this shade will make its way into the beauty world too.
After looking at various yellow nail designs, I've come to realise that this colour can actually look super chic. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite designs that prove just how stylish this nail trend can be. These pictures have definitely convinced me that I need a yellow nail polish to add to my collection...
7 of the Best Yellow Nail Designs
1. Yellow Micro French Tips
These thin, neon yellow French tips look so fun and modern. Plus, they are the perfect way to add a subtle pop of colour.
Get the look:
2. Pale Yellow Shades
Opting for a pale yellow shade is another great way of adding a subtle pop of colour to your manicure.
Get the look:
3. Yellow Shimmer
For something a bit different, try adding a shimmery top coat to your yellow nail polish. The perfect holiday manicure.
Get the look:
This top coat nourishes nails and adds a subtle shimmer.
4. Neon Yellow
For those of you who like to make a statement with your nails, you can't go wrong with a neon yellow manicure.
Get the look:
I want to wear this nail colour with a cocktail in hand.
5. Butter Yellow French Tips
Butter yellow nails are so on trend, and I love this chic French tip design.
Get the look:
6. Lemon Yellow Nail Art
I'm not usually a fan of nail art, but even I can't deny how cute and summery this manicure is.
Get the look:
7. Yellow Mix n Match
How cute is this mix n match design by nail artist Iram Shelton? Opt for contrasting colours for something a little different.
Get the look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
