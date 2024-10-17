Only the Chicest People Keep Their Pedicures in Check for Winter—4 Colours They’re Choosing
I know what you're thinking. A pedicure, in winter? Believe it or not, this is one of my favourite times to start experimenting with pedicure colours. Sure, our feet might not be as on show as they are in summer, but party season is fast approaching, which means it will soon be time to get out those heels and show off our winter nail polish colours of choice.
The reason I love getting my pedicure done at this time of year is because we all start to favour those richer, deeper tones, which in my opinion look incredibly chic. Pair these sophisticated hues with some of winter's most elegant fashion trends and you've got yourself a match made in heaven.
Although there are lots of chic shades to choose from this season, I've been keen to get an expert's opinion on what colours will take my winter wardrobe to the next level. So, I reached out to Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and chief creative officer at Townhouse (one of my favourite nail salons ever) who filled me in on the best pedicure colours to go for this winter, and I'm obsessed with all of her recommendations.
If you're thinking about booking yourself a pedicure, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...
4 of the Best Winter Pedicure Colours, According to an Expert
1. Rich Browns
First up is this beautiful, rich brown shade. "Rich brown tones are the essence of autumn and winter sophistication," says Huber-Millet. "Think warm, chocolatey shades, or hues reminiscent of lattes and fallen leaves. Perfectly suited to the season’s cosy feel, this versatile colour works beautifully for both day and night."
Shop the Trend:
2. Deep Berry Reds
Next up, this red shade is a timeless choice. "Deep berry reds, like burgundy or wine, are a classic autumn and winter staple," Huber-Millet tells me. "They exude elegance and pair effortlessly with this season’s fashion trends. A red pedicure adds a bold, dramatic touch, perfect for special occasions or when you want to feel a little extra glamorous."
Shop the Trend:
3. Chic Black
Another stylish option is a glossy black pedi. "For those who lean towards a more modern, edgy look, black is the ultimate choice," says Huber-Millet. "It complements the rich, darker tones of autumn and winter and brings a sense of mystery and sophistication to any pedicure."
However, if you want something a little softer, Huber-Millet recommends opting for a dusty blue shade to bring a cool, serene vibe to your pedicure. "This shade adds a modern twist to the season's traditional colours while still feeling fresh and elegant."
Shop the Trend:
4. French Finish
Finally, you can't go wrong with a French tip pedicure. "A classic French tip is timeless and always a chic option for pedicures," Huber-Millet tells me. "It pairs well with everything, making it the go-to choice for a polished, effortlessly stylish look."
Shop the Trend:
Draw on your French tip with this thin nail art brush and a white nail polish.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
