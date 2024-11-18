A Top Nail Expert Told Me These 5 Nail Colours Will Be Trending This Winter

Is it just me or has it suddenly got really, really cold? Yep, it seems that winter is on its way, and although I'm not looking forward to those frosty mornings, I am very ready to get stuck into all of the winter fashion and beauty trends. Here at Who What Wear UK, we always like to keep you updated on the trending hairstyles, hair colours and manicures for the season ahead, and today we're talking all about winter nail colours.

I don't tend to change my nail colour often (I prefer to stick to a milky nude shade most of the time), however winter is usually the time where I feel like switching things up a bit. In fact, I think the festive season is always a good time to have a bit more fun with fashion and beauty, and what's more fun than treating yourself to a fresh manicure?

In order to help me decide on which nail colour to go for, I reached out to none other than leading nail expert, Leighton Denny MBE. Yep, Denny shared his top winter nail colour recommendations with me, and there are so many amazing shades to choose from. So, if you're also thinking about trying something new this season, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

5 Nail Colours to Try This Winter

1. Glossy Ice

First up are "glossy ice" shades. "Glossy ice nails are set to be hugely popular this winter, creating that frosty, festive finish that’s subtly sparkly and beautifully glam," says Denny. "Think of it like a dusting of shimmering snow on your fingertips."

This really is the most beautiful trend for winter, and there are lots of different ways to get the look. You can use a shimmery nail polish or even opt for a chrome finish for that really icy effect.

Shop the Trend:

Barry M Cosmetics Sugar Floss Nail Paint £4 SHOP NOW This shade is so fun for the festive season.

LEIGHTON DENNY Angel Dust Nail Polish £13 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a sparkly silver hue.

2. Berry Chrome

Next up is one of my favourite nail looks of all time. "Chrome has been one of the biggest nail trends of 2024, but this season we’re going to see a more vibrant, colourful take on the trend with berry metallics for a stand-out festive look," says Denny.

As explained by Denny, this trend is a sophisticated way to wear colour with that extra pop of shimmer that’s perfect for winter festivities.

Shop the Trend:

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Mystique Red £13 SHOP NOW My Christmas mani is sorted.

OPI Vamp Champ £18 SHOP NOW Another great option from OPI.

3. Espresso

Deep brown nails have been hugely popular this autumn, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down for winter. "Warm, refined, and richly indulgent, espresso nails are the winter trend for those craving a sophisticated neutral," Denny tells me.

To get the look at home, opt for a rich, creamy polish. Trust me, this trend will compliment your winter wardrobe perfectly.

Shop the Trend:

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Taupe LA £13 SHOP NOW Such a timeless choice.

LEIGHTON DENNY Supermodel Nail Polish £13 SHOP NOW If you prefer a slightly lighter hue, Leighton Denny has you covered.

4. Rich Red

"It’s no surprise that red shades are trending for winter, but this year it’s all about darker, richer, moodier tones," says Denny. "Classic pillar box red is making way for deep, luxurious burgundies."

This is easily one of the chicest, most elegant nail polish shades to wear this season, and I just know it will be in style for years to come.

Shop the Trend:

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish - Cinna Snap £5 £4 SHOP NOW This red shade is so chic.

Essie Nail Polish - 50 Bordeaux £9 £7 SHOP NOW An elegant option from Essie.

5. Sheer Nude

Last but by no means least, for those of you who prefer a more subtle manicure, a sheer nude is the way to go this winter. "Nude nails will always be a classic, but not all nudes are made equal! The minimalist nail trend this winter is going to be super glossy, sheer, barely-there nudes for that fresh, perfectly polished and effortlessly chic look," Denny tells me.

This manicure will earn you so many compliments.

Shop the Trend:

Leighton Denny Nail Polish - Starkers £13 SHOP NOW I know I will reach for this nail polish all the time.