I Never Thought I'd Wear This Colour on My Nails Until I Saw This Chic Manicure

Grace Lindsay
By
published

When it comes to manicures, I'm a creature of habit. I'd say there's around three to four nail polish colours I choose time and time again, from a classic neutral shade to a chic red for summer and a dark navy blue for autumn and winter. That being said, occasionally I come across a new colour and find myself obsessing over it for months on end. Lately, that shade has been baby pink, but after hearing about teal nails, I think I might have just found my new summer manicure of choice.

I've got to be honest, the teal nail trend wasn't even on my radar until a few weeks ago. In fact, I don't think I would have ever opted for this shade as it's definitely out of my comfort zone. However, after seeing searches for teal nails increasing on Google Trends, I was immediately intrigued. So, I went straight onto Instagram to look at some of my favourite nail accounts to see if there were any pictures of teal manicures.

As you'll see below, I came across so many chic teal nail designs that are perfect for the season ahead. I didn't realise just how good this colour looked until now, but I plan on making up for lost time and trying out a teal nail polish straight away. If you want to give the trend a go, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

Teal Nail Inspiration

@paintedbyjools teal manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This is the picture that I'm taking to the salon for inspiration.

@harrietwestmoreland dark teal manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

If you don't want something as bright, why not opt for a dark teal shade?

@iramshelton ombre teal manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This manicure is so fun.

@iramshelton teal manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Simple and chic.

@themaniclub glittery teal manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

It's giving mermaid, and I'm here for it.

@paintedbyjools dark teal manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Short and sweet.

@themaniclub multicoloured teal manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Another example of how you can play around with different teal shades this summer.

Products You Need For Teal Nails

SUQQU Nail Colour Polish
Suqqu
Nail Colour Polish in Dark Green

The perfect teal shade.

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Glamazon
Nailberry
L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Glamazon

This shimmery shade is so fun for summer.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish, 713 Dorothy Turquoise
Gucci
Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish, 713 Dorothy Turquoise

Want to try a manicure with lots of different teal hues? This lighter shade is ideal.

Barry M In A Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint - Teal Rush
Barry M
In A Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint - Teal Rush

Barry M do some of the best affordable nail polishes out there.

Nailberry Teal We Meet Again
Nailberry
Teal We Meet Again

I love this chic shade.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

