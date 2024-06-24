It's True: Stylish Women Across Europe Are Opting For These Chic Nail Colours This Summer
In a rut with your nails? It can be easy to get stuck in the same habits when it comes to choosing a nail colour for your next manicure. So, it only makes sense to turn to the same place we seek our hair, fashion, and makeup inspiration from—the most fashionable countries of Europe.
While nail art may have taken over manicure trends in the UK, in mainland Europe, nail designs remain simple and chic. European women seem to prefer plain designs and neutral shades to brightly-coloured complex nail art. While I deep-dived into nail colour trends from across the continent, one thing stood out. Shades of red, pink, and brown dominated manicures from Brussels to Berlin—and plain black nails also seemed to be surprisingly popular.
If you're looking for some inspiration for your next nail appointment or at-home manicure, scroll ahead to see how the women of five of Europe's most chic and style-savvy countries are painting their nails this season.
See the Nail Colours Stylish European Women are Wearing This Season:
Popular Nail Colours in France:
1. Black
Nothing says chic quite like a matching black mani and pedi.
2. Neutrals
We're obsessed with this tonal array of neutral browns and taupes—especially the chrome accent.
3. Bright Red
Red lips may be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of French beauty, but red nails is a close second. Bonus points if you match the two.
Popular Nail Colours in Norway:
1. Maroon
Maroon might seem like a typically autumnal tone, but in Norway, darker shades are trending all year round.
2. Raspberry
Not quite pink and not quite red, this bright berry shade makes a statement without being too eyecatching.
3. Chocolate Brown
If you gravitate towards monochrome outfits then chances are you don't want too bright nails. A dark and cool-toned chocolate brown pairs well with everything.
Popular Nail Colours in Denmark:
1. Chestnut Brown
Further evidence that brown nails are always a chic look.
2. Baby Pink
Danish fashion and design is always full of unexpected pops of colour, so it makes total sense that baby pink manis are a firm favourite.
3. Taupe
A neutral taupe shade not only suits everyone, but doesn't look obvious as it grows out.
Popular Nail Colours in Sweden:
1. Bubblegum Pink
This cool-toned pink is making us seriously reconsider our go-to neutral manicures. Plus, it looks great when paired with a matching pedi.
2. Dusky Pink
We love this combination of a dusky pink polish paired with long almond-shaped nails.
3. Sheer Pink
Pink really is the colour for manicures in Sweden. For those who prefer a more subtle and natural look, a sheer pink in a high-gloss finish is sure to be a winner.
Popular Nail Colours in Germany:
1. Wine Red
Short, rounded nails painted in a wine red shade is such a timeless beauty look.
2. Cool Brown
There's something about short nails and dark colours that really works.
3. Burgundy
Burgundy red is a great way to wear a pop of colour on your summer holidays, without opting for anything too bright.
Shop Nail Polish:
Not only a great base coat to help keep your nails strong and healthy, but a great sheer pink shade if you prefer a natural-looking nail.
A true red shade looks best when nails are perfectly shaped—skip an at-home mani with these foolproof press-ons.
Manucurist gel polish is not only easy to apply, but also easy to remove. Plus, it's available in a wide range of chic shades.
Whichever shade you opt for, be sure to finish it off with this quick-dry top coat for a high-shine finish.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines. While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
