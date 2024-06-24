It's True: Stylish Women Across Europe Are Opting For These Chic Nail Colours This Summer

In a rut with your nails? It can be easy to get stuck in the same habits when it comes to choosing a nail colour for your next manicure. So, it only makes sense to turn to the same place we seek our hair, fashion, and makeup inspiration from—the most fashionable countries of Europe.

While nail art may have taken over manicure trends in the UK, in mainland Europe, nail designs remain simple and chic. European women seem to prefer plain designs and neutral shades to brightly-coloured complex nail art. While I deep-dived into nail colour trends from across the continent, one thing stood out. Shades of red, pink, and brown dominated manicures from Brussels to Berlin—and plain black nails also seemed to be surprisingly popular.

If you're looking for some inspiration for your next nail appointment or at-home manicure, scroll ahead to see how the women of five of Europe's most chic and style-savvy countries are painting their nails this season.

See the Nail Colours Stylish European Women are Wearing This Season:

1. Black

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @louloudesaison)

Nothing says chic quite like a matching black mani and pedi.

2. Neutrals

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

We're obsessed with this tonal array of neutral browns and taupes—especially the chrome accent.

3. Bright Red

Popular nail colours European women

styleheroine

(Image credit: @styleheroine)

Red lips may be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of French beauty, but red nails is a close second. Bonus points if you match the two.

1. Maroon

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Maroon might seem like a typically autumnal tone, but in Norway, darker shades are trending all year round.

2. Raspberry

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @marenschia)

Not quite pink and not quite red, this bright berry shade makes a statement without being too eyecatching.

3. Chocolate Brown

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

If you gravitate towards monochrome outfits then chances are you don't want too bright nails. A dark and cool-toned chocolate brown pairs well with everything.

1. Chestnut Brown

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Further evidence that brown nails are always a chic look.

2. Baby Pink

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Danish fashion and design is always full of unexpected pops of colour, so it makes total sense that baby pink manis are a firm favourite.

3. Taupe

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @lottaliinalove)

A neutral taupe shade not only suits everyone, but doesn't look obvious as it grows out.

1. Bubblegum Pink

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @monamali_)

This cool-toned pink is making us seriously reconsider our go-to neutral manicures. Plus, it looks great when paired with a matching pedi.

2. Dusky Pink

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @cassklatzkow)

We love this combination of a dusky pink polish paired with long almond-shaped nails.

3. Sheer Pink

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @monamali_)

Pink really is the colour for manicures in Sweden. For those who prefer a more subtle and natural look, a sheer pink in a high-gloss finish is sure to be a winner.

1. Wine Red

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @immegii)

Short, rounded nails painted in a wine red shade is such a timeless beauty look.

2. Cool Brown

Popular nail colours European women

courtney__flowers

(Image credit: @courtney__flowers)

There's something about short nails and dark colours that really works.

3. Burgundy

Popular nail colours European women

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Burgundy red is a great way to wear a pop of colour on your summer holidays, without opting for anything too bright.

Shop Nail Polish:

It's a Girl!
OPI
Infinite Shine Polish in It's a Girl!

The perfect baby pink.

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel - Blush 15ml
Mylee
5-In-1 Builder Gel - Blush

Not only a great base coat to help keep your nails strong and healthy, but a great sheer pink shade if you prefer a natural-looking nail.

Opi Xpress/on French Press Press on Nails for Gel-Like Salon Manicure - Big Apple Red
OPI
Xpress/on French Press Press on Nails

A true red shade looks best when nails are perfectly shaped—skip an at-home mani with these foolproof press-ons.

Nails Inc. Everybody in Love Quad Set
nails inc.
Everybody in Love Quad Set

Recreate a tonal neutrals look with this set from Nails Inc.

Manucurist Green Flash Led Nail Polish 15ml
Manucurist
Green Flash Led Nail Polish

Manucurist gel polish is not only easy to apply, but also easy to remove. Plus, it's available in a wide range of chic shades.

Nail polish
Nailberry
12 Free Luxury Nail Polish Fast Dry Gloss

Whichever shade you opt for, be sure to finish it off with this quick-dry top coat for a high-shine finish.

