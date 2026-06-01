Trust Me on This One—Grape Nails Are About to Be Summer's Biggest Manicure Trend

Ask me to list the biggest summer nail trends, and I'd probably mention pastel nail designs, fun nail art and a colourful French tip. However, when scrolling through Instagram the other day, I came across a manicure that looked so good I immediately turned to my friend and said it was going to be the nail trend of the season.
I follow a lot of the best nail artists on social media, and Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) is always creating so many stunning manicure looks, but the "grape juice" manicure might just be my new favourite.
Grape Manicure Trend
Similar to the fruit water nail trend that surfaced last summer, the grape manicure features a sheer, juicy finish, almost like an ice lolly or a jelly-based dessert. However, grape nails in particular feature a slightly deeper pink tint. Think a hint of red grape juice, but for your nails.
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If you usually opt for a minimal manicure but want a very subtle hint of colour this summer, you cannot go wrong with this trend. Not only does it look stylish and elevated, but it also makes your natural nails appear super healthy thanks to its plumping finish. Oh, and did I mention that it's easy to recreate the look at home?
As it turns out, there are plenty of grape-inspired nail polishes on the market. Thanks to the sheer nature of the trend, all you need is one or two coats for that tinted, juicy effect. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and prepare for an influx of compliments on your summer manicure of choice...
The Best Products for the Grape Manicure Trend
Manucurist
Active Glow Grape
This is the exact Manucurist nail polish that Mateja Novakovic used in the photo above to create her grape juice manicure.
Dior
Nail Glow
A luxurious option from Dior that adds a subtle pink tint to the nails.
Essie
Glass Nails Highballer
A vibrant, summery option from Essie.
Margaret Dabbs London
Crystal Nail File
Use a high-quality nail file to create your desired nail shape.
Navy
Hand & Cuticle Serum
Cuticle oil is key for a healthy, polished-looking finish.
Nails.INC
May the Quartz Be With You Marble Effect Nail Polish
This top coat creates a grape-inspired manicure with a super cool, marble effect.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.