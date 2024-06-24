These Festival-Ready Nail Ideas Will Earn You Endless Compliments

Festival season is well and truly upon us. Those of you who were lucky enough to get Glastonbury tickets have probably already planned out your outfits and packed your bags for the big event (if you're still stuck, don't worry, as we have all the festival outfit inspiration you need). As a beauty editor, one thing I always like to plan in advance is my manicure. For me, a festival is the perfect time to have fun with my nails and try out a design that I wouldn't usually go for. I love experimenting with bright colours and bold patterns to compliment my outfits, and there are so many fun manicure ideas to choose from at the moment.

So much so, that I spent my weekend browsing some of my favourite nail accounts on Instagram to find you the best festival nail designs out there. From neon shades to metallic finishes and even statement nail jewellery, there is definitely something for everyone. So, whether you're heading to Glastonbury this week or planning a day festival with friends later in the year, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling for some of the best festival nail ideas to try this season. Trust me, you're going to want to book a nail appointment ASAP after seeing these...

9 of the Best Festival Nail Ideas to Try This Summer

1. Nail Jewellery

@iramshelton silver nail jewellery

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

For something a little bit different, why not try some nail jewellery? What I love about this trend is that it manages to make a statement while still looking super chic.

2. Pastel French Tips

@imarninails pastel French tip nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

French tips are so stylish right now, so why not inject some colour for festival season and opt for a range of pastel shades?

3. Neon Shades

@paintedbyjools neon green nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Speaking of colour, you can't go wrong with a neon nail.

4. Ombré Nails

@imarninails ombre nail art

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Ombré nails always look so effortlessly cool. You can opt for any shade, but I'm loving this burnt orange hue.

5. Cherry Nail Art

@betina_goldstein cherry nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

A festival is the perfect time to try out some fun nail art, and this cherry design has my heart this season.

6. Floral Nail Art

@buffcs floral nail art

(Image credit: @buffcs)

If you want something a bit more classic, opt for this delicate floral design.

7. Mixed Metals

@betina_goldstein silver manicure with gold French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

How cool is this mixed metal manicure? Apply a silver polish before adding gold French tips.

8. Wavy Nail Art

@imarninails wavy nail art

(Image credit: @imarninails)

This nail art will have everyone asking you where you got your manicure done.

9. Animal Print Nails

@betina_goldstein animal print nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Nothing says festival season like a little bit of animal print.

Products You Need for Festival Nails

Lottie London Nail Gems
Lottie London
Nail Gems

These stick-on nail gems are so easy to apply and will elevate your manicure in seconds.

Paintlab False Nails - Wild Ones
Paint Labs
False Nails - Wild Ones

Another easy way to get festival-ready nails in seconds is press-on nails, and this design from Paint Labs is so fun.

Nails Inc Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish

A metallic nail polish is a must.

MANUCURIST NAIL ART BRUSH
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

The perfect tool for creating festival-ready nail art.

Sally Hansen Double Duty Base and Topcoat
Sally Hansen
Double Duty Base and Topcoat

Don't forget to secure your festival manicure in place with a top coat.

