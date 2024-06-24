These Festival-Ready Nail Ideas Will Earn You Endless Compliments
Festival season is well and truly upon us. Those of you who were lucky enough to get Glastonbury tickets have probably already planned out your outfits and packed your bags for the big event (if you're still stuck, don't worry, as we have all the festival outfit inspiration you need). As a beauty editor, one thing I always like to plan in advance is my manicure. For me, a festival is the perfect time to have fun with my nails and try out a design that I wouldn't usually go for. I love experimenting with bright colours and bold patterns to compliment my outfits, and there are so many fun manicure ideas to choose from at the moment.
So much so, that I spent my weekend browsing some of my favourite nail accounts on Instagram to find you the best festival nail designs out there. From neon shades to metallic finishes and even statement nail jewellery, there is definitely something for everyone. So, whether you're heading to Glastonbury this week or planning a day festival with friends later in the year, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling for some of the best festival nail ideas to try this season. Trust me, you're going to want to book a nail appointment ASAP after seeing these...
9 of the Best Festival Nail Ideas to Try This Summer
1. Nail Jewellery
For something a little bit different, why not try some nail jewellery? What I love about this trend is that it manages to make a statement while still looking super chic.
2. Pastel French Tips
French tips are so stylish right now, so why not inject some colour for festival season and opt for a range of pastel shades?
3. Neon Shades
Speaking of colour, you can't go wrong with a neon nail.
4. Ombré Nails
Ombré nails always look so effortlessly cool. You can opt for any shade, but I'm loving this burnt orange hue.
5. Cherry Nail Art
A festival is the perfect time to try out some fun nail art, and this cherry design has my heart this season.
6. Floral Nail Art
If you want something a bit more classic, opt for this delicate floral design.
7. Mixed Metals
How cool is this mixed metal manicure? Apply a silver polish before adding gold French tips.
8. Wavy Nail Art
This nail art will have everyone asking you where you got your manicure done.
9. Animal Print Nails
Nothing says festival season like a little bit of animal print.
Products You Need for Festival Nails
These stick-on nail gems are so easy to apply and will elevate your manicure in seconds.
Another easy way to get festival-ready nails in seconds is press-on nails, and this design from Paint Labs is so fun.
Don't forget to secure your festival manicure in place with a top coat.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
