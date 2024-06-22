5 Expensive-Looking Nail Colours You’ll See on Stylish Types This Summer

Grace Lindsay
By
published

I don't know about you, but I've had enough of this cloudy weather. So much so, that instead of waiting for it to warm up outside, I've decided that I'm going to act like it's summer anyway (yes, even if it's raining). I'm swapping my jeans for dresses, I'm getting out all of my summer perfumes and I'm even swapping my spring manicure shades for bright, bold nail polishes that will hopefully encourage the sun to make an appearance.

I was chatting with my friend the other day about my plans and they told me that they also wanted to opt for a fun manicure this summer, but they were worried that it wouldn't look as expensive as the classic, neutral colours that they reach for all year round.

In order to help them with their dilemma, I decided to reach out to a nail expert to find out what expensive-looking nail colours we can expect to see everywhere this summer. I spoke to none other than Gaëlle Lebrat-Personnaz, CEO and co-founder of Manucurist, who filled me in on all the shades to reach for this summer that will add a pop of colour to your look while still remaining chic and timeless. Intrigued? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo on expensive-looking summer nail colours...

5 Expensive-Looking Summer Nail Colours

1. Pearl

@paintedbyjools pearl manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

First up is pearl nails. "Pearl and oyster nails mimic the natural lustrous brilliance of pearls and the inside iridescents of oysters," explains Lebrat-Personnaz. "For a manicure that looks as if it came straight out of the ocean, embrace this trend with pearly white or light-reflective shades such as Manucurist's Moon or Carnation."

@paintedbyjools pearl manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This is the perfect manicure for those of you who don't like really bright colours but still want to make a statement with your nails. Plus, the pearlescent finish will make your manicure look so expensive.

Get the look:

essie Nail Polish - 4 Pearly White Shimmer
Essie
Nail Polish - 4 Pearly White Shimmer

You can't go wrong with this pearly white polish.

Manucurist Moon
Manucurist
Moon

How stunning is this shade from Manucurist?

2. Tiffany Blue

@themaniclub tiffany blue manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Blue is a classic nail colour that you can opt for all year round, but this summer it's all about blue shades that are reminiscent of a Tiffany jewellery box. "In slight accents and even featured in full looks, turquoise took center stage at the latest Jacquemus show, yet another sign that Tiffany blue is making a comeback," says Lebrat-Personnaz. "For a manicure, use Riviera, an ultra-energizing blue with green undertones, to take to the open seas this summer."

@paintedbyjools tiffany blue manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I'm definitely getting this nail colour for my next trip.

Get the look:

MANUCURIST Green Riviera nail polish
Manucurist
Green Riviera Nail Polish

The perfect summer blue.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish
Gucci
Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish, 713 Dorothy Turquoise

It doesn't get much chicer than a Gucci nail polish.

3. Sheer, Glossy Shades

@raelondonnails natural manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

If bright blue isn't your thing, why not opt for this more minimal nail trend? "For a more natural look, opt for radiance-boosting treatments that enhance the nail's natural color and shine," says Lebrat-Personnaz.

@raelondonnails natural manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

If you still want a slight pop of colour, opt for a sheer, glossy nail polish with a pink or red hue, like Manucurist's Active Glow Raspberry polish.

Get the look:

NAILS.INC Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment
Nails Inc.
Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment

This moisturising formula nourishes your nails while also adding a healthy shine.

MANUCURIST Active Glow nail polish
Manucurist
Active Glow Nail Polish in Raspberry

Trust me, this polish will make your nails look incredible.

4. Reds

@themaniclub red manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

"Glamorous, timeless and chic in all circumstances, red is also a must-have for summer," says Lebrat-Personnaz. "Choose a shade with orange undertones for a radiant look."

@iramshelton red manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

There's no denying how expensive these red nails look, and the orange undertones give a really summery feel.

Get the look:

essie Core 64 Fifth Avenue Bright Red Nail Polish
Essie
Core 64 Fifth Avenue Bright Red Nail Polish

This orange-toned red from Essie is bound to make a statement.

Manucurist Red Coral
Manucurist
Red Coral

Another great option from Manucurist.

5. Metallics

@iramshelton gold manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Last, but by no means least, say hello to metallic nails. "The epitome of summer chic, metallic nails catch the light shining from the summer sun or beach bar disco ball like no other," says Lebrat-Personnaz. "Silver, gold or bronze, metallic shades such as Manucurist's Disco, Bronzé or Métallic bring a touch of sophistication to the simplest of outfits, making them a perfect choice for summer evenings."

@themaniclub gold manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

This nail colour would look especially chic with a cocktail in hand...

Get the look:

SEPHORA COLLECTION Nail Polish
Sephora Collection
Nail Polish in 902 Bronze Shine

Sephora do some of the best affordable nail polishes out there.

Dior Vernis
Dior
Vernis in 209 Mirror

This Dior polish will earn you so many compliments.

Explore More:
Nail Polish Nails
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸