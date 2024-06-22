5 Expensive-Looking Nail Colours You’ll See on Stylish Types This Summer

I don't know about you, but I've had enough of this cloudy weather. So much so, that instead of waiting for it to warm up outside, I've decided that I'm going to act like it's summer anyway (yes, even if it's raining). I'm swapping my jeans for dresses, I'm getting out all of my summer perfumes and I'm even swapping my spring manicure shades for bright, bold nail polishes that will hopefully encourage the sun to make an appearance.

I was chatting with my friend the other day about my plans and they told me that they also wanted to opt for a fun manicure this summer, but they were worried that it wouldn't look as expensive as the classic, neutral colours that they reach for all year round.

In order to help them with their dilemma, I decided to reach out to a nail expert to find out what expensive-looking nail colours we can expect to see everywhere this summer. I spoke to none other than Gaëlle Lebrat-Personnaz, CEO and co-founder of Manucurist, who filled me in on all the shades to reach for this summer that will add a pop of colour to your look while still remaining chic and timeless. Intrigued? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo on expensive-looking summer nail colours...

5 Expensive-Looking Summer Nail Colours

1. Pearl

First up is pearl nails. "Pearl and oyster nails mimic the natural lustrous brilliance of pearls and the inside iridescents of oysters," explains Lebrat-Personnaz. "For a manicure that looks as if it came straight out of the ocean, embrace this trend with pearly white or light-reflective shades such as Manucurist's Moon or Carnation."

This is the perfect manicure for those of you who don't like really bright colours but still want to make a statement with your nails. Plus, the pearlescent finish will make your manicure look so expensive.

Get the look:

Essie Nail Polish - 4 Pearly White Shimmer £9 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this pearly white polish.

Manucurist Moon £14 SHOP NOW How stunning is this shade from Manucurist?

2. Tiffany Blue

Blue is a classic nail colour that you can opt for all year round, but this summer it's all about blue shades that are reminiscent of a Tiffany jewellery box. "In slight accents and even featured in full looks, turquoise took center stage at the latest Jacquemus show, yet another sign that Tiffany blue is making a comeback," says Lebrat-Personnaz. "For a manicure, use Riviera, an ultra-energizing blue with green undertones, to take to the open seas this summer."

I'm definitely getting this nail colour for my next trip.

Get the look:

Manucurist Green Riviera Nail Polish £14 SHOP NOW The perfect summer blue.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish, 713 Dorothy Turquoise £26 SHOP NOW It doesn't get much chicer than a Gucci nail polish.

3. Sheer, Glossy Shades

If bright blue isn't your thing, why not opt for this more minimal nail trend? "For a more natural look, opt for radiance-boosting treatments that enhance the nail's natural color and shine," says Lebrat-Personnaz.

If you still want a slight pop of colour, opt for a sheer, glossy nail polish with a pink or red hue, like Manucurist's Active Glow Raspberry polish.

Get the look:

Nails Inc. Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment £9 £6 SHOP NOW This moisturising formula nourishes your nails while also adding a healthy shine.

Manucurist Active Glow Nail Polish in Raspberry £16 SHOP NOW Trust me, this polish will make your nails look incredible.

4. Reds

"Glamorous, timeless and chic in all circumstances, red is also a must-have for summer," says Lebrat-Personnaz. "Choose a shade with orange undertones for a radiant look."

There's no denying how expensive these red nails look, and the orange undertones give a really summery feel.

Get the look:

Essie Core 64 Fifth Avenue Bright Red Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW This orange-toned red from Essie is bound to make a statement.

Manucurist Red Coral £14 SHOP NOW Another great option from Manucurist.

5. Metallics

Last, but by no means least, say hello to metallic nails. "The epitome of summer chic, metallic nails catch the light shining from the summer sun or beach bar disco ball like no other," says Lebrat-Personnaz. "Silver, gold or bronze, metallic shades such as Manucurist's Disco, Bronzé or Métallic bring a touch of sophistication to the simplest of outfits, making them a perfect choice for summer evenings."

This nail colour would look especially chic with a cocktail in hand...

Get the look:

Sephora Collection Nail Polish in 902 Bronze Shine £4 SHOP NOW Sephora do some of the best affordable nail polishes out there.