11 Elevated Nail-Art Ideas Even Complete Beginners Can Re-Create at Home
I have a confession to make. I spend hours and hours looking at nail art, writing about nail art and talking about nail art, but I've never actually tried any of the designs myself. You see, as much as I love seeing all the different manicure options out there, they always look a little too complicated to try and recreate at home. Therefore, I either stick to my usual neutral nail polishes or forgo a manicure all together.
However, when I saw that more and more people were searching for beginner nail art designs, I realised that I wasn't the only one who felt as if they were missing out on all of these fun nail trends. So, I took it upon myself to find some of the easiest designs out there that I know I could actually recreate from the comfort of my own couch. Don't fear, as I've shared my top picks below, and also included lots of product recommendations to help make doing your own nails even easier.
So, if you're keen to give some beginner nail art a go, keep on scrolling for some of the simplest designs that still manage to look super chic...
11 Beginner Nail Art Ideas to Try At Home
1. Dotting
This nail art is great for those of you who like a more minimal manicure. Simply add a dot of nail polish in the colour of your choice to the base of the nail for a subtle statement.
Get the look:
2. Watercolour Tips
How cool is this watercolour design? In order to do this look at home, I would get a few small sponges and apply a different nail colour to each one. Simply dab the sponge onto the nail, let it dry and then go in with the next shade.
Get the look:
This set comes with 100 sponges and a clever pen to stop your nails from getting messy.
3. French Tips
I used to think that French tips were really complicated, however over the past few years more and more brands have come out with handy tools to help you recreate this look at home, from French tip pens, nail brushes and even stamps.
Get the look:
4. Hearts
I love an accent nail, especially when it involves a cute red heart. I know this looks complicated, but thanks to nail stickers, you can achieve this nail art in seconds.
Get the look:
5. Embellishment
This is another nail art design that looks a lot more difficult than it actually is. All you need is a few nail gems and a clear top coat.
Get the look:
This kit from Mylee has everything you need for an embellished nail look.
6. Waves
How cool is this wave nail design? This might be a little more complicated than some of the looks above, but all it takes is a bit of practise.
Get the look:
Manucurist's nail art brush has a fine tip which is perfect for creating wavy lines.
7. Multicoloured Nails
This multicoloured nail design is so cute and all you need is a few nail polishes in order to recreate the look.
Get the look:
8. Half and Half
I love how polished this looks. Simply use some nail stencils to get that sharp line down the middle or go in with a thin nail brush.
Get the look:
9. Glitter
Glittery nails is one of the easiest nail art looks to achieve. All you need is a glitter top coat to paint over your chosen polish. If you make any mistakes, simply grab a cotton bud and some nail polish remover to neaten up the edges.
Get the look:
10. Half Moons
This half moon design is so timeless, and is a nice alternative to French tips.
Get the look:
11. Chrome French Tips
If you want to switch up your usual French tips for something fun this summer, why not go for chrome French tips? This popular nail look is easier than ever to recreate at home thanks to metallic and chrome nail pens.
Get the look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
