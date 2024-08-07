I’m Swapping My “Funny Bunny” Nail Colour for a “Coconut” Mani This Month

Here at Who What Wear UK, we love a neutral nail trend. From Funny Bunny nails to the "naked French", we are always looking for ways to make our manicure look more polished. As a big Funny Bunny fan, I'm always reluctant to stray from this chic shade, however this latest trend might just be my new favourite. Say hello to "coconut" nails.

@paintedbyjools creamy taupe manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

What Are Coconut Nails?

What are coconut nails, I hear you ask? Inspired by one of our go-to nail shades, OPI's 'Coconuts Over OPI' nail polish, this trend is focused on creamy, taupe hues. I don't know about you, but I happen to think that this colour looks super chic, and the best bit is that it will work all year round. The timeless shade looks gorgeous on all skin tones and you can be sure that it will go with everything in your wardrobe.

There are lots of different ways to wear this trend, too. If you prefer a sheer finish, simply apply one coat of polish and let your natural nails shine through. For more of a "coconut milk" colour, mix a taupe nail polish of your choice with a creamy white for the perfect milky shade.

I have seen many nail trends over the years, and I predict that this could be one of the biggest shades of the season. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest "coconut" manicures I have seen and don't forget to shop my roundup of the best coconut-coloured nail polishes on the market, including OPI's iconic choice...

Coconut Nail Inspiration

@iramshelton taupe manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This nail colour looks great with almond nail shapes.

@harrietwestmoreland sheer taupe manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I love this sheer, milky coconut shade.

@themaniclub taupe manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Creamy coconut goodness.

@raelondonnails taupe nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

So chic.

@paintedbyjools creamy taupe manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Another gorgeous sheer design.

@paintedbyjools ombre taupe manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

How cool is this ombré coconut manicure?

Shop OPI Coconuts Over OPI Nail Polish

Coconuts Over Opi Nail Polish
OPi
Coconuts Over Opi Nail Polish

The go-to shade.

Shop More Coconut Nail Shades

Nails Inc South Beach Nude Nail Polish
Nails Inc
South Beach Nude Nail Polish

A great option from Nails Inc.

essie Sand Tropez Nail Varnish
Essie
Sand Tropez Nail Varnish

Essie's nail polish has a high-shine finish.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 80 Gris Etoupe

This slightly deeper shade is perfect for autumn.

Nailberry Simplicity Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Simplicity Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

A chic choice for all year round.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

