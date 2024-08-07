I’m Swapping My “Funny Bunny” Nail Colour for a “Coconut” Mani This Month

Here at Who What Wear UK, we love a neutral nail trend. From Funny Bunny nails to the "naked French", we are always looking for ways to make our manicure look more polished. As a big Funny Bunny fan, I'm always reluctant to stray from this chic shade, however this latest trend might just be my new favourite. Say hello to "coconut" nails.

What Are Coconut Nails?

What are coconut nails, I hear you ask? Inspired by one of our go-to nail shades, OPI's 'Coconuts Over OPI' nail polish, this trend is focused on creamy, taupe hues. I don't know about you, but I happen to think that this colour looks super chic, and the best bit is that it will work all year round. The timeless shade looks gorgeous on all skin tones and you can be sure that it will go with everything in your wardrobe.

There are lots of different ways to wear this trend, too. If you prefer a sheer finish, simply apply one coat of polish and let your natural nails shine through. For more of a "coconut milk" colour, mix a taupe nail polish of your choice with a creamy white for the perfect milky shade.

I have seen many nail trends over the years, and I predict that this could be one of the biggest shades of the season. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest "coconut" manicures I have seen and don't forget to shop my roundup of the best coconut-coloured nail polishes on the market, including OPI's iconic choice...

Coconut Nail Inspiration

This nail colour looks great with almond nail shapes.

I love this sheer, milky coconut shade.

Creamy coconut goodness.

So chic.

Another gorgeous sheer design.

How cool is this ombré coconut manicure?

Shop OPI Coconuts Over OPI Nail Polish

OPi Coconuts Over Opi Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW The go-to shade.

Shop More Coconut Nail Shades

Nails Inc South Beach Nude Nail Polish £8 SHOP NOW A great option from Nails Inc.

Essie Sand Tropez Nail Varnish £9 SHOP NOW Essie's nail polish has a high-shine finish.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 80 Gris Etoupe £45 SHOP NOW This slightly deeper shade is perfect for autumn.