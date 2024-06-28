I'm Swapping My Neutral Nails for This Classy Manicure Trend This Summer

When it comes to nails, summer can be a hard time for us neutral lovers. It seems that everyone opts for bright, bold manicures as soon as the weather gets warmer, and I totally get why you'd want to add a pop of colour to your look. However, if that's not your thing, then it can be hard to know what kind of nail design to go for. Luckily, this season there are so many classy manicure trends out there that look super fun while still remaining more minimal.

One trend that I've noticed more and more people searching for lately is baby pink nail designs. Baby pink nails are the perfect alternative to a neutral manicure this summer as they add a slight hint of colour without making you stray too far out of your comfort zone. Not only that, but in my opinion, this soft pink hue looks so elegant.

Don't believe me? I've spent the past few days looking at lots of baby pink nail designs and I've picked out some of my favourite manicure looks for you to try this summer. Whether you want to opt for a classic French tip, an ombré design or some cute nail art, there is something for everyone. So, keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite look to take on your next trip to the salon...

Baby Pink Nail Design Ideas

1. Baby Pink French Tips

Switch up your French manicure this summer and try a baby pink French tip instead.

2. Baby Pink Waves

This wave nail art looks so chic.

3. Baby Pink Ombré

If you like a colourful nail look but still want your manicure to look polished, I highly recommend this baby pink ombré design.

4. Baby Pink Half Moons

This is the design that had me saying goodbye to my neutral nails this summer.

5. Baby Pink Almond-Shaped Nails

Baby pink nail polishes look good with any nail shape, but there is something particularly elegant about pairing this shade with almond-shaped nails.

6. Baby Pink Hearts

For a really sweet summer manicure, you can't go wrong with baby pink hearts.

7. Baby Pink Bows

Baby pink bows are also super cute.

Shop Baby Pink Nail Polishes

Nailberry Candy Floss Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW This subtle baby pink polish is perfect for those of you who like a more natural look.

OPI It's a Girl! Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW For something a little bolder, I like this shade from OPI.

Nails Inc Whereabouts in Windsor Quick Drying Nail Polish £8 SHOP NOW The perfect baby pink.

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint £4 SHOP NOW A great affordable option from Barry M.