I'm Swapping My Neutral Nails for This Classy Manicure Trend This Summer
When it comes to nails, summer can be a hard time for us neutral lovers. It seems that everyone opts for bright, bold manicures as soon as the weather gets warmer, and I totally get why you'd want to add a pop of colour to your look. However, if that's not your thing, then it can be hard to know what kind of nail design to go for. Luckily, this season there are so many classy manicure trends out there that look super fun while still remaining more minimal.
One trend that I've noticed more and more people searching for lately is baby pink nail designs. Baby pink nails are the perfect alternative to a neutral manicure this summer as they add a slight hint of colour without making you stray too far out of your comfort zone. Not only that, but in my opinion, this soft pink hue looks so elegant.
Don't believe me? I've spent the past few days looking at lots of baby pink nail designs and I've picked out some of my favourite manicure looks for you to try this summer. Whether you want to opt for a classic French tip, an ombré design or some cute nail art, there is something for everyone. So, keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite look to take on your next trip to the salon...
Baby Pink Nail Design Ideas
1. Baby Pink French Tips
Switch up your French manicure this summer and try a baby pink French tip instead.
2. Baby Pink Waves
This wave nail art looks so chic.
3. Baby Pink Ombré
If you like a colourful nail look but still want your manicure to look polished, I highly recommend this baby pink ombré design.
4. Baby Pink Half Moons
This is the design that had me saying goodbye to my neutral nails this summer.
5. Baby Pink Almond-Shaped Nails
Baby pink nail polishes look good with any nail shape, but there is something particularly elegant about pairing this shade with almond-shaped nails.
6. Baby Pink Hearts
For a really sweet summer manicure, you can't go wrong with baby pink hearts.
7. Baby Pink Bows
Baby pink bows are also super cute.
Shop Baby Pink Nail Polishes
This subtle baby pink polish is perfect for those of you who like a more natural look.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
