I'm Swapping My Neutral Nails for This Classy Manicure Trend This Summer

When it comes to nails, summer can be a hard time for us neutral lovers. It seems that everyone opts for bright, bold manicures as soon as the weather gets warmer, and I totally get why you'd want to add a pop of colour to your look. However, if that's not your thing, then it can be hard to know what kind of nail design to go for. Luckily, this season there are so many classy manicure trends out there that look super fun while still remaining more minimal.

One trend that I've noticed more and more people searching for lately is baby pink nail designs. Baby pink nails are the perfect alternative to a neutral manicure this summer as they add a slight hint of colour without making you stray too far out of your comfort zone. Not only that, but in my opinion, this soft pink hue looks so elegant.

Don't believe me? I've spent the past few days looking at lots of baby pink nail designs and I've picked out some of my favourite manicure looks for you to try this summer. Whether you want to opt for a classic French tip, an ombré design or some cute nail art, there is something for everyone. So, keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite look to take on your next trip to the salon...

Baby Pink Nail Design Ideas

1. Baby Pink French Tips

@raelondonnails baby pink French tips

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Switch up your French manicure this summer and try a baby pink French tip instead.

2. Baby Pink Waves

@pink_oblivion baby pink wave nail design

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

This wave nail art looks so chic.

3. Baby Pink Ombré

@themaniclub pink ombre nail design

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

If you like a colourful nail look but still want your manicure to look polished, I highly recommend this baby pink ombré design.

4. Baby Pink Half Moons

@pink_oblivion baby pink half moon nail design

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

This is the design that had me saying goodbye to my neutral nails this summer.

5. Baby Pink Almond-Shaped Nails

@paintedbyjools almond-shaped baby pink nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Baby pink nail polishes look good with any nail shape, but there is something particularly elegant about pairing this shade with almond-shaped nails.

6. Baby Pink Hearts

@pink_oblivion baby pink heart nail design

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

For a really sweet summer manicure, you can't go wrong with baby pink hearts.

7. Baby Pink Bows

@pink_oblivion baby pink bow nail art

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Baby pink bows are also super cute.

Shop Baby Pink Nail Polishes

Nailberry Candy Floss Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Candy Floss Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

This subtle baby pink polish is perfect for those of you who like a more natural look.

OPI It's a Girl! Nail Polish
OPI
It's a Girl! Nail Polish

For something a little bolder, I like this shade from OPI.

Whereabouts in Windsor Quick Drying Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Whereabouts in Windsor Quick Drying Nail Polish

The perfect baby pink.

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint
Barry M
Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint

A great affordable option from Barry M.

essie Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle
Essie
Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle

You can't go wrong with an Essie nail polish.

