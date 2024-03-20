15 Elite Beauty Products That Earn Us Compliments from Family, Friends and Strangers Daily

We all have that one beauty product that garners compliments. Maybe it’s a head-turning signature fragrance you’ve worn for years that someone always chases you down the street to ask what you are wearing, or the cream blusher you wear religiously that always has your friends or colleagues asking to rummage through your makeup bag. Or perhaps you’ve got your skincare routine perfected down to a fine-tuned art that now everyone is hounding you on what products live in your bathroom cabinet. It feels good, right?

Of course, the beauty products we choose to wear are deeply personal to us, and are often a reflection of our identity. So while we’re all for choosing products that you truly love, rather than wearing them for someone else, there is something particularly special about someone taking notice of something we already love, and seeing how great it is too. And it’s especially affirming if they then go on to buy it themselves—imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery, after all. Even on TikTok, I cannot open my For You Page without being inundated with creators sharing the beauty products that have gotten them compliments, from perfumes to life-changing skincare. In fact, in this digital world it seems we’re only too happy to share the game-changing beauty products that bring in the flattery.

In this spirit, I decided to ask the beauty industry’s most esteemed experts and beauty journalists—who rigorously test hundreds of products between them each year—to share "The One". The one product that yields compliments from peers and strangers alike like no other product that they have tried to form our very own Compliments List. It ought to come with a caution warning, because if you do try these products, you’ll be batting off compliments left, right and centre. Scroll ahead to see the products that we are not gatekeeping.

“My most complimented products as a beauty editor have one common denominator; they’re usually by Diptyque,” says Eleanor Vousden, Who What Wear UK beauty editor.

“While wearing the patchouli-spiked rose Eau Capitale out for dinner, I had someone lean over to my table demanding to know what perfume I was wearing before ordering a bottle on the spot,” says Vousden. “When I’ve spritzed Do Son in the office, colleagues quickly gather to find out what the hypnotic tuberose scent is. But Diptyque’s most recent fragrance launch, L’Eau Papier, has been getting me compliments left, right and centre of late, and it’s probably my favourite Diptyque fragrance yet.”

“With its creamy, musky yet clean notes of sweet rice steam, smooth blonde woods and white musks, it calls to mind an artisanal paper atelier with reams of expensive grained paper—both clean and slightly sweet as it unfurls from the skin and becomes at one with your natural skin chemistry at once,” she says. “It's a real crowd-pleaser that has gotten me attention from those in my near vicinity any time I wear it.”

“One of my main goals last year was to wean myself off makeup. Not completely of course—I’ll always be a beauty girl at heart—but in my quest to have a healthier relationship with myself, I realised I’d been using heavy makeup as a crutch for my insecurities since my teens and I wanted to change the narrative,” says Maxine Eggenberger, Who What Wear UK deputy editor.

“The first time I tried Supergoop!’s Glowscreen—an SPF 30 with a very subtle shimmer that gives you a glowing complexion—my husband commented on how great my skin looked. A couple of weeks later, my skin was completely clear—even my usual hormonal breakout seemed to be under control—and everyone kept telling me how radiant I looked. “Have you had Botox?”, my best friend asked. “Something’s different”. Spoiler: I hadn’t—the only difference was Glowscreen (accompanied by the tiniest blots of Laura Mercier’s Flawless Fusion concealer under my eyes and to soften any redness),” says Eggenberger.

“I started using it in the summer and, although hooked, I assumed I’d shift back to something fuller when winter rolled around. Now, though, anything else feels too heavy on my skin. My face looks fresher, glowy (not glittery, this is key) and although this wasn’t a priority for me, I think younger, too. I’ve since converted my mum and best friend to the Supergoop! cause: will you be next?”

“As much as I'm an advocate for budget beauty, sometimes there are pricier products that really do blow me away and that I'd happily pay for myself. This is most certainly one of them,” says Mollie Burdell, Who What Wear UK beauty contributor.

“Since being sent a sample to try a couple of months ago, I am constantly getting compliments on my healthy rosy glow. I'm not usually one for powder formulas, generally opting for cream bronzers and blushers, but I can't quite describe how beautifully the pigments apply to the skin without looking at all powdery or cakey,” says Burdell.

“I use the smaller tapered end of my Hourglass Veil Powdered Brush (best brush in the biz) and swirl in the two central shades for a natural and easy everyday look. It also guaranteed to attract a lot of 'ooh's' and 'aah's' whenever my makeup bag is out and about for the simple fact that, as well as being a treat for the face, it's a feast for the eyes too,” she says.

“Around a decade ago, my fondness for this fragrance began when my beloved aunt, the epitome of sophistication and elegance, introduced me to it,” says Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, medical and cosmetic doctor. “Wearing this perfume invariably invites a plethora of compliments. Its essence is what you'd imagine an opulently dressed woman wrapped in expensive cashmere, radiating warmth and comfort, to smell like. Defined by a musky undertone, the fragrance boasts notes of orange blossom, osmanthus, amber, soft musk and vetiver,” she says.

“Interestingly, the eau de toilette and eau de parfum variations differ subtly. Personally, I favour the eau de toilette, which surprisingly has great longevity,” says Dr Ukeleghe. “I find this perfume particularly enchanting during daytime wear. Its versatility shines when used as a base scent for layering. One memorable encounter occurred at a supermarket checkout, where, at the culmination of the transaction, the cashier couldn't help but exclaim, "Wow, what are you wearing?" Proudly, I revealed the secret behind the mesmerising scent!”

“For years, the product that never fails to usher in numerous compliments and ‘what brand is that question’ for me has been Westman Atelier’s lit up highlighter stick,” says Ata Owjaji-Victor, Who What Wear UK beauty contributor.

“I wear the shade Brûlée, alongside the brand’s blush in Birchette almost everyday for a dewy, lit-from-within glow. It’s created such a buzz amongst my family and friends to the point where my sister now counts it as one of her desert island makeup picks,” she says. “At this point, if it’s ever discontinued, Westman Atelier is sure to have my complete social network— including colleagues—in their comment sections demanding its return.”

“As a full time beauty creator and skin expert who tests products for a living, I'm obsessed with the Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint,” says Donna Bartoli, facialist and beauty content creator. “This innovative product is more than just makeup; it's a fusion of skincare and colour. Infused with a blend of hyaluronic acids, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide, it not only offers sheer, dewy coverage but also nourishes the skin,” she says.

“What sets this serum apart is its effortlessly radiant finish. I recall so many days, being out and about or at work events where literal strangers, caught by my skin's natural glow, have stopped to compliment me. "Your skin looks so healthy and like glass!" It’s definitely testament to the serum's subtle yet transformative power. But it's not just about aesthetics. As someone who prioritises skin health, I appreciate that it's formulated without silicones, fragrances, or oils, making it ideal for sensitive skin types. The SPF 40 protection is a cherry on top, providing essential defence against harmful UV rays,” says Bartoli.

“Wearing Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint feels like wearing nothing at all, yet it offers that elusive 'your skin but better' look. It's a daily reminder that beauty and skincare can coexist harmoniously. In a world overflowing with beauty products, this serum stands out for its purity, efficacy, and the genuine compliments it brings my way,” she says.

“My skin is notoriously dry and sensitive which makes 'glowing skin' a difficult mountain to summit. The shine that comes with calm, hydrated skin has long been something that has evaded me,” says Morgan Fargo, Who What Wear UK beauty contributor.

“That is until I discovered Tatcha’s The Essence two years ago, a water-like liquid that I pop on directly after cleansing and before moisturising. Formulated with a fermented complex of rice, algae and green tea, The Essence has given me smoother, softer, plumper skin that feels more able to deal with the challenges of everyday stress and polluted air,” says Fargo. “It's dear in price but I get a few months' worth of use from one bottle and, to be honest, I wouldn't be without it at this point.”

“I'm probably starting to get on my colleagues' nerves with how much I talk about Molecule 01, but when I say this is my most-complimented beauty product ever, I'm not lying,” says Poppy Nash, Who What Wear UK managing editor.

“It all started when my mum began wearing the fragrance 15 years ago. I remember people stopping her in the street or in the supermarket queue to ask her what perfume she had on, and I knew I wanted a bottle of my own. Since then, I've worn it every single day and still get compliments multiple times a week; just yesterday a lady at Waterloo station made me use her phone to find the product online so she could purchase her own,” says Nash.

“Not only do I love being told I smell nice (who wouldn't want that?!) but the real beauty of Molecule 01 is that it is a skin scent, which means it's designed to work with your skin chemistry and smells different to everyone. It's also a solid choice for fellow migraine sufferers, as it features very simple ingredients and limited fragrance notes. It is without a doubt my forever-favourite beauty product and I can't imagine I'll ever swap out for another scent,” she says.

“As someone who suffers with dry skin, blackheads and the occasional breakout, I'm definitely not blessed with a naturally glowing complexion. However, whenever I wear this one beauty product, everyone stops to tell me how good my skin looks,” says Grace Lindsay, Who What Wear UK junior beauty editor.

“Over the last year I've been swapping my trusty base makeup for the Rose Inc Luminous Tinted Serum. This clever formula combines skincare and makeup, to give your complexion a healthy glow that I could once only dream of. The tinted moisturiser contains micro-encapsulated pigment spheres that blend into the skin to give a hint of coverage, and the hydrating formula adds a luminous, radiant finish. It truly is healthy-looking skin in a bottle,” says Lindsay. “In fact, just last week I wore it to the office and everyone was commenting on how well I looked. I actually had the flu, but that's how good this tinted serum is.”

“I’ve been a fan of Wildsmith skin since I was first given a jar during my intern days at a fashion magazine. My intern-salary-self was shocked to discover that a single product that’s rife with natural ingredients could work so efficiently, as the day after my first application my skin possessed a glow it hadn’t known since school days circling the playground at school. Believe me when I tell you that I scraped that jar dry,” says Natalie Munro, Who What Wear UK news writer.

““The moment I could afford to buy back in, I picked up another jar, thus beginning the cycle. Though I’m now committed to several of their products, my most recent discovery has to be my favourite. Wildsmith’s Super Hydrating Overnight Mask delivers the moisture boost my parched skin is so desperate for, leaving my skin looking clearer, plumper and calmer come morning,” says Munro. “Recent blustery days have bumped the overnight mask up to day-time essential, as I’ve found it to be the only product that helps my skin remain soft and hydrated when there’s any wind to contend with.”

“If I could only wear one base product ever again it would be Code8’s Radiate Beauty Balm.” says Who What Wear UK copy editor, Georgia Seago.

“I’ve never received so many compliments on my skin as I have when wearing this. Personally, I don’t think (appearance-related) compliments get much better than “Have you had a facial?” or “You look so glowy!”, and these are just two that stick in my mind,” says Seago. “It’s billed as a tinted moisturiser but to me it has the consistency of a light-coverage foundation, and when you use it, you can immediately understand why the brand called it Radiate. Super smooth-textured, easy to blend, dewy but not greasy… it’s my dream base. I just wish it was a bit cheaper.”

“I would never have anticipated an SPF being my most-complimented beauty product, but ever since Isntree’s Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50 entered my skincare routine, I’ve been receiving compliments on my skin nearly every time I leave the house,” says Grace Day, aesthetician and Who What Wear UK beauty contributor.

“As its name indicates, this is a lightweight, water-based formula which gives skin a true ‘glass skin’ finish—as well as SPF 50 and PA++++ protection. It’s almost serum-like in texture and every bit as hydrating as a moisturiser—the very opposite of the thick, chalky white formulas that most people think of when they hear the word ’SPF’. The best part? The glow lasts all day long and transcends makeup. Wearing highlighter is now totally unnecessary,” says Day. “When I’m still getting compliments on how ‘fresh’ and ‘glowy’ my skin looks come 6pm and my makeup routine is super minimal, I know I’m doing something right. If you’re still not wearing SPF daily and your excuse is “I don’t like the texture”, try this, it will totally change your mind.”

“If there’s one thing (other than my nails, of course) that makes people stop in their tracks to offer me a compliment, it’s my fragrance,” says Iram Shelton, professional nail artist and beauty content creator. “I absolutely love my fragrances and like to think that more is more. My usual scents are quite woody and I love oud. Maybe it’s a cultural thing for me? However, I’ve really been loving the more feminine floral scents and I have to tell you about the best compliment I have ever received,” she says.

“As I was waiting for my train a man approached me, he must've been in his 50s-60s and he said "oh my you smell incredible" and I just smiled. He then apologised because he thought he was being inappropriate but I said "No thank you. That's really kind of you. I always get compliments when I wear this perfume.” He asked me what it was and gave me his phone so he could remember what it was,” Shelton says.

“So, I typed it into Google for him and he said: "My wife is going to love this so much. Thank you my dear. Have a nice day." I have never felt so good before. He loved it that much he wanted to buy it for his wife. So it just goes to show that your scent is for both men and women. You never know who might hypnotise as you walk past.”

“I have written extensively about my journey with my skin, but as someone that has dealt with pretty major hormonal breakouts since I was a teenager I am always shocked when I get any compliments on my skin—it’s the thing that I’m most self-conscious about. If someone does remark that my skin looks good, however, I’m nearly always wearing the BareMinerals BAREPRO Liquid Foundation,” says Mica Ricketts, Who What Wear UK beauty contributor.

“I have to admit, I love trying new foundations so it’s one of the most switched-out items in my makeup bag, but whenever I return to this one there is no denying how lovely my skin looks. It has medium to full coverage and it makes light work of minimising redness, evening out texture and minimising the appearance of even quite hefty breakouts,” says Ricketts. “I sent a photo to my friends on Christmas Day after spending 48 hours in bed with a bug, and received so many compliments on how fresh and glowy my skin looked. Underneath, I assure you, I looked totally washed-out and my chin was erupting with blemishes, but this foundation certainly had them fooled.”

“It should come as no surprise to you that my most complimented beauty product is a fragrance. In fact, it's one that has gained cult status over the last few years because one whiff of this scent and you're mesmerised,” says Joy Ejaria, Who What Wear UK social media editor.

“Now I'm very fussy with fragrance and will always reach for my husband's collection before my own, because I prefer stronger scents. Perhaps this is why he gifted me Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 as a Christmas present two years ago. As you do with all presents, you start using it immediately which is what I did, and I remember the first day I sprayed it and was stopped by someone on the train literally begging to know what the scent was,” says Ejaria. “Ever since then, every time I spray it I'm either asked what I'm wearing or complimented on how expensive I smell.”

