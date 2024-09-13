7 Fashion and Beauty Editors Compare Lip Oils Over Dirty Martinis—Our NYFW Recs
What do you get when a gaggle of Who What Wear editors meet up for a New York Fashion Week happy hour? Top-notch beauty swaps, of course. Last week, after we rehashed the first jam-packed day of NYFW over a round of Jean's chili oil martinis, Editor in Chief Kat Collings initiated a WWW Beauty version of "what's in my bag." My coworkers have some very chic lip products (would you expect anything less?!) that I just can't keep to myself, so I've decided to share our little game below.
Keep scrolling to discover the lip oils, balms, and liners our editors wouldn't dare part with. Even during a mad dash from show to show, these lippies never let us down.
Kristen Nichols, Associate Director of Special Projects
This Chanel lipstick officially reached icon status when both Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie Grainge donned the petal pink hue. It has a subtle shimmer that effortlessly catches the light, but the formula itself is so moisturizing that it makes your pout naturally shine. In fact, it's so hydrating that I'd consider it more of a tinted lip balm than a lipstick—perfect for comfortable, everyday wear. Nichols wears the shade Pink Delight (the same as Robbie and Richie Grainge, FYI).
Kat Collings, Editor in Chief
Merit's light as air lipstick is incredibly buildable—you can opt for a quick swipe of color or layer on more coats for a more dramatic payoff. The versatility makes it well-suited for day-to-night looks, which also makes it a great choice for Collings's trip to NYC. She wears the shade Maison, a berry mauve.
Peek into any fashion person's makeup bag, and chances are you'll see it: a glimmer of chrome quintessential of the gorgeous Kjaer Weis packaging. The brand's lip products (satin lipsticks and sheer balms) are truly top of the line, offering moisturizing ingredients that drench your lips in rich color. The case is just as beautiful as the bullet, so it really feels like a beauty treasure.
Sierra Mayhew, Associate Fashion Editor
Gucci's tinted lip gloss has the most gorgeous texture. It glides like a dream, never clumping or drying down too sticky. Hyaluronic acid and menthol subtly plump the lips too, and the latter leaves behind a cooling sensation for a much welcome moment of pause. Mayhew uses the shade Suzanne Brown, a rich, rosy cocoa.
Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor
Senior Fashion Editor Anna LaPlaca loves this sheer, cushiony number from Rhode. (She's not the only one—multiple WWW editors have raved about this ballet pink!) The tinted formula has the same good-for-lips ingredients as the brand's hero Peptide Lip Treatment, which means it's just as nourishing as it is gorgeous. I call that a win-win.
Grace O'Connell Joshua, Assistant Shopping Editor
Glass is just the right word to describe this product—it's so shiny that one coat is all you need for a juicy-looking pout. O'Connell Joshua uses the shade Honey Gleam, which dresses her lips in peachy pigment with a subtle shimmer. Armani Beauty is known for high-quality formulas that boast glorious textures (Luminous Silk fans, you know), and this gloss is no different.
Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk liner has a dusky-pink tone that makes it a no-brainer for everyday lip looks. It's no wonder the cult-favorite shade is beloved by makeup artists, celebrities (Nicole Kidman and Amal Clooney are reportedly Pillow Talk devotees), and fashion-forward editors like Chwatt.
Chwatt's routine isn't complete without a swipe of Nars gloss, namely this shimmery pink hue. Orgasm (the brand's bestselling shade) has subtle golden undertones that both warm up the skin and catch the light. On the lips, it's an absolute dream.
Jamie Schneider, Senior Beauty Editor
Of course, I had to toss my beloved Eadem balm into the ring. My favorite shade (Fig Sauce) is the perfect rosy mauve I crave for my everyday lip looks, and I love how the lactic acid and enzymes simultaneously smooth my lips. I'm currently squeezing the last remnants out of my tube, which just goes to show how often I apply. For a beauty editor who constantly tests new lip launches, that's a feat!
More Glossy Lip Products You'll Love
I'm obsessed with Saie's new shimmery pink gloss. It piles on the shine without ever feeling sticky.
This clear lip gloss has captured the hearts of practically every beauty editor I know.
Tower 28's vanilla tint looks (and smells) divine.
The Augustinus Bader x Sofia Coppola collab has my heart. I particularly adore this deep berry shade.
Ere Perez's beetroot-infused lip and cheek stain is like the natural version of a cult-classic tint (you know the one). It offers a hydrating burst of color that lasts all day.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
-
H&M Just Dropped a $150 Version of Hailey Bieber's $6K Designer Coat
I'm placing bets on how fast it will sell out.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Dispatch From Hotel Chelsea: Mackenzie Davis on the Very Relatable Terror of Speak No Evil
And why vacation friends should probably just stay in the fantasy.
By Jessica Baker
-
Ulla Johnson's "Blooming Lips" Are the Low-Lift Makeup Trend I'm Copying ASAP
Simply stunning.
By Jamie Schneider
-
The Beauty Rewind: How Red Lipstick's Past Will Shape Its Future
It's classic for a reason.
By Maya Thomas
-
Fall Is My Favorite Season to Shop for Beauty—18 Exceptional LDW Sales I'm Scoping
It's time to revamp my routine.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wore This Soon-to-Be-Viral Prada Lipstick in Her "Taste" Music Video
We're snagging it before it sells out.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
15 Beauty Products We Initially Snubbed (But Now Can't Live Without)
The tables have turned.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Tried 3 Celeb-Recommended Vitamin C Serums—This One Came Out on Top
For bright, glowy skin.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
From Jenna Rink to Andie Anderson—Here's Every Trending Rom-Com Makeup Look Step-by-Step
An ode to the original lover girls.
By Maya Thomas
-
Summer Wrecked Havoc on My Skin and Hair—These 13 Budget-Friendly Sale Items Will Help
My pre-fall glow-up is in motion.
By Kaitlyn McLintock