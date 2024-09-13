7 Fashion and Beauty Editors Compare Lip Oils Over Dirty Martinis—Our NYFW Recs

What do you get when a gaggle of Who What Wear editors meet up for a New York Fashion Week happy hour? Top-notch beauty swaps, of course. Last week, after we rehashed the first jam-packed day of NYFW over a round of Jean's chili oil martinis, Editor in Chief Kat Collings initiated a WWW Beauty version of "what's in my bag." My coworkers have some very chic lip products (would you expect anything less?!) that I just can't keep to myself, so I've decided to share our little game below.

Keep scrolling to discover the lip oils, balms, and liners our editors wouldn't dare part with. Even during a mad dash from show to show, these lippies never let us down.

Kristen Nichols, Associate Director of Special Projects

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume $45 SHOP NOW This Chanel lipstick officially reached icon status when both Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie Grainge donned the petal pink hue . It has a subtle shimmer that effortlessly catches the light, but the formula itself is so moisturizing that it makes your pout naturally shine. In fact, it's so hydrating that I'd consider it more of a tinted lip balm than a lipstick—perfect for comfortable, everyday wear. Nichols wears the shade Pink Delight (the same as Robbie and Richie Grainge, FYI).

Kat Collings, Editor in Chief

Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick $26 SHOP NOW Merit's light as air lipstick is incredibly buildable—you can opt for a quick swipe of color or layer on more coats for a more dramatic payoff. The versatility makes it well-suited for day-to-night looks, which also makes it a great choice for Collings's trip to NYC. She wears the shade Maison, a berry mauve.

Kjaer Weis Kjaer Weis Tinted Lip Balm Refill $17 SHOP NOW Peek into any fashion person's makeup bag, and chances are you'll see it: a glimmer of chrome quintessential of the gorgeous Kjaer Weis packaging. The brand's lip products (satin lipsticks and sheer balms) are truly top of the line, offering moisturizing ingredients that drench your lips in rich color. The case is just as beautiful as the bullet, so it really feels like a beauty treasure.

Sierra Mayhew, Associate Fashion Editor

Gucci Hydrating Plumping Lip Gloss $42 SHOP NOW Gucci's tinted lip gloss has the most gorgeous texture. It glides like a dream, never clumping or drying down too sticky. Hyaluronic acid and menthol subtly plump the lips too, and the latter leaves behind a cooling sensation for a much welcome moment of pause. Mayhew uses the shade Suzanne Brown, a rich, rosy cocoa.

Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint - Ribbon $18 SHOP NOW Senior Fashion Editor Anna LaPlaca loves this sheer, cushiony number from Rhode. (She's not the only one—multiple WWW editors have raved about this ballet pink!) The tinted formula has the same good-for-lips ingredients as the brand's hero Peptide Lip Treatment, which means it's just as nourishing as it is gorgeous. I call that a win-win.

Grace O'Connell Joshua, Assistant Shopping Editor

Armani Beauty Prisma Glass Hydrating Lip Gloss With Squalane $38 SHOP NOW Glass is just the right word to describe this product—it's so shiny that one coat is all you need for a juicy-looking pout. O'Connell Joshua uses the shade Honey Gleam, which dresses her lips in peachy pigment with a subtle shimmer. Armani Beauty is known for high-quality formulas that boast glorious textures (Luminous Silk fans, you know), and this gloss is no different.

Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner - Pillow Talk $25 SHOP NOW Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk liner has a dusky-pink tone that makes it a no-brainer for everyday lip looks. It's no wonder the cult-favorite shade is beloved by makeup artists, celebrities (Nicole Kidman and Amal Clooney are reportedly Pillow Talk devotees), and fashion-forward editors like Chwatt.

Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss $28 SHOP NOW Chwatt's routine isn't complete without a swipe of Nars gloss, namely this shimmery pink hue. Orgasm (the brand's bestselling shade) has subtle golden undertones that both warm up the skin and catch the light. On the lips, it's an absolute dream.

Jamie Schneider, Senior Beauty Editor

Eadem Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm $24 SHOP NOW Of course, I had to toss my beloved Eadem balm into the ring. My favorite shade (Fig Sauce) is the perfect rosy mauve I crave for my everyday lip looks, and I love how the lactic acid and enzymes simultaneously smooth my lips. I'm currently squeezing the last remnants out of my tube, which just goes to show how often I apply. For a beauty editor who constantly tests new lip launches, that's a feat!

More Glossy Lip Products You'll Love

Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil $22 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with Saie's new shimmery pink gloss. It piles on the shine without ever feeling sticky.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Peptide Lip Treatment Gloss $22 SHOP NOW This Kosas number is so creamy.

Dior Lip Glow Oil $40 SHOP NOW Think we'd have a lip oil roundup without mentioning Dior? Think again!

MAC Mac Clear Lipglass Lip Gloss $15 SHOP NOW This clear lip gloss has captured the hearts of practically every beauty editor I know.

Tower 28 Tratamiento De Labios Lipsoftie Tinted Lip Treatment $16 SHOP NOW Tower 28's vanilla tint looks (and smells) divine.

Augustinus Bader X Sofia Coppola the Tinted Lip Balm $43 SHOP NOW The Augustinus Bader x Sofia Coppola collab has my heart. I particularly adore this deep berry shade.