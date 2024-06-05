Nicola Coughlan Cosigns The Cult-Favorite Moisturizer That’s “So Good Under Makeup”

Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton

Soft, romantic makeup is trending, and there's a 99% chance it's due to the ethereal glam seen on season three of Bridgerton. If you haven't yet feasted on the cinematic eye candy that is the Bridgerton beauty looks, I'll save you a search: Members of the ton have been sporting fluttery, wispy lashes, perfectly blotted lips, blooming cheeks, and, of course, impossibly dewy skin.

The latter is basically the hallmark of the third season. Take it from Penelope Featherington herself! "Everyone is damn glowy," Nicola Coughlan says of her time on set during an installment of Vogue's Beauty Secrets. "Jessie Deol, who did my makeup this season, would make my skin glow in a way that I can never do."

I, for one, disagree with that self-assessment—Coughlan is practically radiating from my computer screen, and when she unveils her favorite face cream, I immediately understand why. It's a moisturizer capital-B Beloved by beauty editors aplenty, as it's known for giving the skin a plump, glowing appearance without a stitch of makeup. Find the juicy details below, plus a full rundown of Coughlan's skin prep regimen.

Coughlan's Favorite Moisturizer: The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream

I might have audibly gasped when I saw Coughlan display the unmistakable purple jar. Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is not only deeply hydrating—it's brimming with skin-plumping heroes, like hyaluronic acid, red algae, and squalane—but it's also a dream to layer underneath makeup. Multiple makeup artists I've spoken to have even used the moisturizer in lieu of primer, thanks to its ability to provide a smooth, even canvas without leaving behind a greasy residue.

"This is so good under makeup," Coughlan agrees as she massages the cream into her skin, which she also describes as "really, really thirsty." Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is perfect for both prepping and quenching the skin, so I can't think of a better choice. I've received numerous compliments on my skin whenever I wear this Tatcha number, and WWW beauty director Erin Jahns even experienced strangers coming up to her at the airport to tell her how beautiful her makeup-free complexion looks.

I will say that the texture is a bit thick—oil-prone skin folks, you might want to consider Tatcha's Water Cream instead, which has a much lighter consistency—but it sinks in generously and doesn't make you look greasy at all. It lends the prettiest, satin skin finish, primed and ready for more pillowy complexion products (in Coughlan's case, it's Clé de Peau's Radiant Fluid Natural Foundation and the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer). Shop the rest of her skincare routine below, and snag her makeup faves for dreamy glam.

Shop Coughlan's Full Skincare Routine

NuFace Tool
NuFace
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit

"It does make a difference," Coughlan says of the popular toning device. "I was watching backs in Bridgerton, and I was like, 'I can tell I went really ham on it that day.'”

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum
The Ordinary
Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum

Coughlan adores this $10 hyaluronic acid serum (as do our editors, who gave it a WWW stamp of approval in a recent Deep Review).

Tatcha Silk Peony Eye Cream
Tatcha
The Silk Peony Line-Smoothing Eye Cream

True to its name, Tatcha's eye cream feels like silk on the delicate eye area. Make sure to apply with light pressure—Coughlan uses her ring finger to dab on the product.

Joanna Czech the Facial Massager | Violet Grey
Joanna Czech
Joanna Czech Facial Massager

For more de-puffing magic, she uses this lovely facial massager. The dual prongs are cooling on the skin, which is key for dialing down extra swelling.

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen With Niacinamide + Kalahari Melon
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen With Niacinamide + Kalahari Melon

SPF is nonnegotiable to cap off any skincare routine. Coughlan loves Fenty's sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, which provides extra hydration.

Shop Coughlan's Makeup Must-Haves

Radiant Creamy Concealer
Nars
Radiant Creamy Concealer

It's a classic for a reason! (And, psst, it's on sale!)

Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray
Evian
Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray

Coughlan gives her Beautyblender a spritz to make her concealer easier to blend (this is a great trick if you're looking for a dewy finish). She also mentions it's a great product to use post-flight.

Beauté Radiant Fluid Natural Foundation
Clé de Peau Beauté
Beauté Radiant Fluid Natural Foundation

You can score Coughlan's favorite foundation for 15% off at Nordstrom right now. Run, don't walk!

Luxury Eyeshadow Palette
Charlotte Tilbury
Luxury Eyeshadow Palette

Coughlan uses her finger to swipe the pinky color across her lids. The best beauty tool, IMO!

Chanel brow pencil
Chanel
Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil

For feathery, brushed up brows, Coughlan grabs this creamy Chanel pencil.

Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade
Glossier
Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade

"I do love a Boy Brow moment," she gushes.

Glowgasm Beauty Wand Highlighter
Charlotte Tilbury
Glowgasm Beauty Wand Highlighter

For rosy color, Coughlan loves this high-shine beauty wand. "It's a highlighter and a blush in one, and it just makes you look really fresh and glowy," she says.

Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
Lancôme
Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

Coughlan reveals she's "very obsessed with mascara," and, well, same. This Lancôme number even won "best overall" in our mascara Deep Review.

Pat McGrath Red Lipstick
Pat McGrath Labs
Mattetrance Lipstick

A velvety red lip is never a bad idea, especially with this gorgeous Pat McGrath number.

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha
Kissu Lip Mask

Coughlan usually wears this lip mask to bed, but uses it to top off her daytime color. It delivers just the right amount of glossy sheen without feeling too sticky.

Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

