Nicola Coughlan Cosigns The Cult-Favorite Moisturizer That’s “So Good Under Makeup”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Soft, romantic makeup is trending, and there's a 99% chance it's due to the ethereal glam seen on season three of Bridgerton. If you haven't yet feasted on the cinematic eye candy that is the Bridgerton beauty looks, I'll save you a search: Members of the ton have been sporting fluttery, wispy lashes, perfectly blotted lips, blooming cheeks, and, of course, impossibly dewy skin.

The latter is basically the hallmark of the third season. Take it from Penelope Featherington herself! "Everyone is damn glowy," Nicola Coughlan says of her time on set during an installment of Vogue's Beauty Secrets . " Jessie Deol , who did my makeup this season, would make my skin glow in a way that I can never do."

I, for one, disagree with that self-assessment—Coughlan is practically radiating from my computer screen, and when she unveils her favorite face cream, I immediately understand why. It's a moisturizer capital-B Beloved by beauty editors aplenty, as it's known for giving the skin a plump, glowing appearance without a stitch of makeup. Find the juicy details below, plus a full rundown of Coughlan's skin prep regimen.

Coughlan's Favorite Moisturizer: The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream $72 SHOP NOW

I might have audibly gasped when I saw Coughlan display the unmistakable purple jar. Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is not only deeply hydrating—it's brimming with skin-plumping heroes, like hyaluronic acid, red algae, and squalane—but it's also a dream to layer underneath makeup. Multiple makeup artists I've spoken to have even used the moisturizer in lieu of primer, thanks to its ability to provide a smooth, even canvas without leaving behind a greasy residue.

"This is so good under makeup," Coughlan agrees as she massages the cream into her skin, which she also describes as "really, really thirsty." Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is perfect for both prepping and quenching the skin, so I can't think of a better choice. I've received numerous compliments on my skin whenever I wear this Tatcha number, and WWW beauty director Erin Jahns even experienced strangers coming up to her at the airport to tell her how beautiful her makeup-free complexion looks.

I will say that the texture is a bit thick—oil-prone skin folks, you might want to consider Tatcha's Water Cream instead, which has a much lighter consistency—but it sinks in generously and doesn't make you look greasy at all. It lends the prettiest, satin skin finish, primed and ready for more pillowy complexion products (in Coughlan's case, it's Clé de Peau's Radiant Fluid Natural Foundation and the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer). Shop the rest of her skincare routine below, and snag her makeup faves for dreamy glam.

Shop Coughlan's Full Skincare Routine

NuFace NuFace Trinity Starter Kit $385 $350 SHOP NOW "It does make a difference," Coughlan says of the popular toning device. "I was watching backs in Bridgerton, and I was like, 'I can tell I went really ham on it that day.'”

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum $10 SHOP NOW Coughlan adores this $10 hyaluronic acid serum (as do our editors, who gave it a WWW stamp of approval in a recent Deep Review ).

Tatcha The Silk Peony Line-Smoothing Eye Cream $67 SHOP NOW True to its name, Tatcha's eye cream feels like silk on the delicate eye area. Make sure to apply with light pressure—Coughlan uses her ring finger to dab on the product.

Joanna Czech Joanna Czech Facial Massager $189 SHOP NOW For more de-puffing magic, she uses this lovely facial massager. The dual prongs are cooling on the skin, which is key for dialing down extra swelling.

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen With Niacinamide + Kalahari Melon $40 SHOP NOW SPF is nonnegotiable to cap off any skincare routine. Coughlan loves Fenty's sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, which provides extra hydration.

Shop Coughlan's Makeup Must-Haves

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer $15 $12 SHOP NOW It's a classic for a reason! (And, psst, it's on sale!)

Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray $14 SHOP NOW Coughlan gives her Beautyblender a spritz to make her concealer easier to blend (this is a great trick if you're looking for a dewy finish). She also mentions it's a great product to use post-flight.

Clé de Peau Beauté Beauté Radiant Fluid Natural Foundation $138 $117 SHOP NOW You can score Coughlan's favorite foundation for 15% off at Nordstrom right now. Run, don't walk!

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette $55 SHOP NOW Coughlan uses her finger to swipe the pinky color across her lids. The best beauty tool, IMO!

Chanel Crayon Sourcils Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil $32 SHOP NOW For feathery, brushed up brows, Coughlan grabs this creamy Chanel pencil.

Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade $20 SHOP NOW "I do love a Boy Brow moment," she gushes.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Wand Highlighter $42 SHOP NOW For rosy color, Coughlan loves this high-shine beauty wand. "It's a highlighter and a blush in one, and it just makes you look really fresh and glowy," she says.

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara $30 SHOP NOW Coughlan reveals she's "very obsessed with mascara," and, well, same. This Lancôme number even won "best overall" in our mascara Deep Review .

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick $39 SHOP NOW A velvety red lip is never a bad idea, especially with this gorgeous Pat McGrath number.