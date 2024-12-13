I Found Out Meghan Markle Uses This Highlighter—Now I'm Stocking Up Ahead of Holiday Parties
Last week, Meghan Markle attended The Paley Center for Media's Fall Gala, wearing a strapless Oscar de La Renta dress. As she walked the red carpet, I couldn't help but notice her glowing skin. And when I say "glowing," I mean it. Her cheekbones, clavicles, and shoulders were almost reflective, looking bright and luminous under the lights.
I just found out the exact highlighter her long-time makeup artist, Daniel Martin, used to create that glass-skin effect, and I'm stocking up on it ahead of the holiday party season. Because if it's good enough for Meghan Markle, it's good enough for me. Keep scrolling to see the exact highlighter and learn how Martin applied it!
Meghan Markle's Exact Highligher
Martin used Live Tinted's Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Golden Hour to give Markle that glass-skin glow. According to the brand, he applied the drops directly to her collarbones and shoulders. This shade is described as an "illuminating soft gold," and judging by the photos, it really does illuminate the skin.
Impressively, these drops are made up of 73% skincare ingredients—squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil included. Together, these ingredients hydrate the skin, while subtle micro-shimmers bring the glow.
These drops can be applied directly to the skin on the face and/or body using the fingers. Or, you can apply them using a makeup brush. The drops can also be worn over, under, or blended into foundation for a customizable glow. Ugh, I just love a multipurpose makeup product...
Shop the 3 Other Shades
The brand has four shades in total. This one, called Dusk, is a bronze color.
Last but not least, the shade "Moonlight" is a bright opal hue.
5 More Editor-Approved Highlighters
This drugstore product is a new staple in my makeup bag.
This viral liquid highlighter has a long-lasting effect.
This TikTok-favorite highlighter delivers a Hollywood-level glow.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
