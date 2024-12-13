I Found Out Meghan Markle Uses This Highlighter—Now I'm Stocking Up Ahead of Holiday Parties

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, Meghan Markle attended The Paley Center for Media's Fall Gala, wearing a strapless Oscar de La Renta dress. As she walked the red carpet, I couldn't help but notice her glowing skin. And when I say "glowing," I mean it. Her cheekbones, clavicles, and shoulders were almost reflective, looking bright and luminous under the lights.

I just found out the exact highlighter her long-time makeup artist, Daniel Martin, used to create that glass-skin effect, and I'm stocking up on it ahead of the holiday party season. Because if it's good enough for Meghan Markle, it's good enough for me. Keep scrolling to see the exact highlighter and learn how Martin applied it!

Meghan Markle's Exact Highligher

Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops
Live Tinted
Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Golden Hour

Martin used Live Tinted's Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Golden Hour to give Markle that glass-skin glow. According to the brand, he applied the drops directly to her collarbones and shoulders. This shade is described as an "illuminating soft gold," and judging by the photos, it really does illuminate the skin.

Impressively, these drops are made up of 73% skincare ingredients—squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil included. Together, these ingredients hydrate the skin, while subtle micro-shimmers bring the glow.

These drops can be applied directly to the skin on the face and/or body using the fingers. Or, you can apply them using a makeup brush. The drops can also be worn over, under, or blended into foundation for a customizable glow. Ugh, I just love a multipurpose makeup product...

Shop the 3 Other Shades

Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops
Live Tinted
Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Dusk

The brand has four shades in total. This one, called Dusk, is a bronze color.

Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops
Live Tinted
Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Dawn

The shade "Dawn" is a rose-gold color.

Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops
Live Tinted
Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Moonlight

Last but not least, the shade "Moonlight" is a bright opal hue.

5 More Editor-Approved Highlighters

Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm
MERIT
Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm in Cava

This highlighter is sheer, lightweight, and creamy.

Lumi Le Glass and Glow Highlighter Stick
L'Oréal
Lumi Le Glass and Glow Highlighter Stick in Glassy Pink Ballet

This drugstore product is a new staple in my makeup bag.

Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

This viral liquid highlighter has a long-lasting effect.

Backstage Glow Face Palette
DIOR
Backstage Glow Face Palette

You can never go wrong with Dior's Backstage Glow Face Palette.

Beauty Highlighter Wand
Charlotte Tilbury
Beauty Highlighter Wand

This TikTok-favorite highlighter delivers a Hollywood-level glow.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸