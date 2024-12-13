I Found Out Meghan Markle Uses This Highlighter—Now I'm Stocking Up Ahead of Holiday Parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, Meghan Markle attended The Paley Center for Media's Fall Gala, wearing a strapless Oscar de La Renta dress. As she walked the red carpet, I couldn't help but notice her glowing skin. And when I say "glowing," I mean it. Her cheekbones, clavicles, and shoulders were almost reflective, looking bright and luminous under the lights.

I just found out the exact highlighter her long-time makeup artist, Daniel Martin, used to create that glass-skin effect, and I'm stocking up on it ahead of the holiday party season. Because if it's good enough for Meghan Markle, it's good enough for me. Keep scrolling to see the exact highlighter and learn how Martin applied it!

Meghan Markle's Exact Highligher

Live Tinted Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Golden Hour $38 SHOP NOW Martin used Live Tinted's Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Golden Hour to give Markle that glass-skin glow. According to the brand, he applied the drops directly to her collarbones and shoulders. This shade is described as an "illuminating soft gold," and judging by the photos, it really does illuminate the skin. Impressively, these drops are made up of 73% skincare ingredients—squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil included. Together, these ingredients hydrate the skin, while subtle micro-shimmers bring the glow. These drops can be applied directly to the skin on the face and/or body using the fingers. Or, you can apply them using a makeup brush. The drops can also be worn over, under, or blended into foundation for a customizable glow. Ugh, I just love a multipurpose makeup product...

Shop the 3 Other Shades

Live Tinted Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Dusk $38 SHOP NOW The brand has four shades in total. This one, called Dusk, is a bronze color.

Live Tinted Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Dawn $38 SHOP NOW The shade "Dawn" is a rose-gold color.

Live Tinted Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Moonlight $38 SHOP NOW Last but not least, the shade "Moonlight" is a bright opal hue.

5 More Editor-Approved Highlighters

MERIT Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm in Cava $32 SHOP NOW This highlighter is sheer, lightweight, and creamy.

L'Oréal Lumi Le Glass and Glow Highlighter Stick in Glassy Pink Ballet $13 SHOP NOW This drugstore product is a new staple in my makeup bag.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight $16 SHOP NOW This viral liquid highlighter has a long-lasting effect.

DIOR Backstage Glow Face Palette $48 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with Dior's Backstage Glow Face Palette.