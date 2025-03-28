I’ll Never Splurge On Mascara Ever Again—This £15 Formula Is My New Ride or Die

I may be a beauty editor with access to some of the most expensive and luxurious beauty products, but I’ll die on this hill: some of the best mascaras ever are high-street mascaras . While I believe there are many areas of your beauty routine that can benefit from spending a little extra, mascara is one product which, I believe, needn’t empty your bank balance in order to deliver seriously great lift, length and volume to your lashes. Yet, even when it comes to affordable mascaras, not all are created equal. While I adore L'Oréal mascaras and know Maybelline mascaras are cult favourites, in my opinion, it’s Max Factor’s mascaras that come out on top.

What started with a love affair with the original Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara back in the '00s has grown over the years into a long-running loyalty to the brand. So, when I discovered Max Factor was launching an extension to the range—Max Factor False Lash Effect Supreme Recharge Mascara—I knew I had to put it to the test. Promising seven times more volume, a smooth application and lashes that look healthier after use, all housed in a refillable tube, it had a lot to live up to. Here’s my honest review…

Max Factor False Lash Effect Supreme Recharge Mascara Review

Max Factor False Lash Effect Supreme Recharge Mascara £15 £11 SHOP NOW

The Brush & Formula

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

First, let’s talk about the brush. Unlike the original False Lash Effect Mascara, which featured a large curved wand, the Supreme Recharge Mascara has a more unique shape. Rather than ballooning out in the middle, it curves inwards, almost as if someone has pinched it at its centre. Max Factor says this distinctive shape allows the wand to catch and coat your lashes smoothly for a volumised look.

For the formula, alongside featuring a true black pigment, Max Factor states the Supreme Recharge Mascara provides lashes with seven times more volume for a high-impact look. It’s also infused with keratin, a protein usually found in hair products, which works to care for and repair your natural lashes while wearing it, meaning when you remove your mascara, your bare lashes feel stronger and look healthier too. I’ve been testing the mascara for a few weeks now but I’ve layered up three coats below so you can see how it performs…

Before

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

After One Coat

(Image credit: Jazzzria Harris)

After Two Coats

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

After Three Coats

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

The Verdict

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

This may be my favourite Max Factor mascara to date. While I expected it to deliver on volume, I didn’t expect the results to be quite as effective. I found you really only needed one to two coats to achieve a full, lifted lash look. I did notice a small amount of clumping, most notably after the third coat, and for this reason I’d say you don’t want to overload this mascara—although when you see the finish after just two coats, you won’t feel the need to keep going.

The pigment is ultra-black and almost glossy, which gives my lashes a healthy finish that I love. This does mean it takes a few minutes to dry, however, so it may not be the best formula for those who like to apply their make-up on the go or when they're short on time. Drying time aside, however, my lashes look lengthened, lifted and with a slight curl, rivalling my favourite Eyelure underlashes for a natural, false-lash inspired look.

In terms of the effect of the keratin-infused formula, on removal my lashes didn’t feel dry or irritated, and I haven’t noticed any lashes falling out after using eye makeup remover. While I can’t vouch for them looking healthier per say, my lashes don’t look damaged or sparser than before I started using this mascara, so I’ll count that as a win.

Lastly, while I haven't finished my tube yet, I wanted to see how easy the refill function would be. To replace the cartridge, you simple open the mascara and press on the base to pop the tube out of place. Then, slide a new one in and you're good to go. With refill tubes priced at £9.99, it makes a great cost-effective option to stock up on my now-favourite formula.

Max Factor False Lash Effect Supreme Recharge Mascara £15 £11 SHOP NOW

Max Factor False Lash Effect Supreme Recharge Mascara Refill £10 SHOP NOW